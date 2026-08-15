Irish eventers eye up World Championship medals after impressive performances on influential cross-country day

Clear cross-country rounds from all four riders secure Ireland a realistic tilt at the eventing World Championships podium

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Aoife Clark jumps the brush hedge at the Allianz Water Complex on Full Monty De Lacense at the Aachen World Championships 2026
Aoife Clark and Full Monty De Lacense speed round the World Championships cross-country track at Aachen
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Ireland have made steady progress up the leaderboard thanks to sterling cross-country performances at the eventing World Championships in Aachen.

The Irish team have moved up from seventh after dressage to press for the podium in fourth, less than one showjumping rail behind Switzerland. However, they do not have a rail in hand to fend off the US or France, breathing down their necks in fifth and sixth.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.