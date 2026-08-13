Surprises and personal bests: how the eventing team competition is shaping up at the World Championships

A little under 10 penalties separate the top seven teams after the opening day of dressage at the eventing World Championships

Lucy Elder&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Image shows a rider in dressage clothing saluting the judges at the end of a dressage test. She is riding a grey horse, who wears an ear bonnet. There are white tents and spectators in the background
Malin Hansen-Hotopp salutes the judges following her dressage test with Carlitos Quidditch K at the eventing World Championships in Aachen
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

A little under 10 penalties separate the top seven teams after the opening day of dressage at the eventing World Championships.

At this stage, the team standings are important, but are still really just a sketch – the final brushstrokes will come tomorrow and can dramatically change the picture.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.