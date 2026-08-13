A little under 10 penalties separate the top seven teams after the opening day of dressage at the eventing World Championships.

At this stage, the team standings are important, but are still really just a sketch – the final brushstrokes will come tomorrow and can dramatically change the picture.

New Zealand has arguably punched above its weight between the white boards today to hold the joint lead with Britain on 55.9. British team rider Tom McEwen (JL Dublin) heads the overnight standings, followed by New Zealand’s Jonelle Price (Senor Crocodillo). Their respective team-mates Gemma Stevens (Flash Cooley, sixth) and Clarke Johnstone (Rocket Man, fifth) also contribute valuable scores for the team results.

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Germany, perhaps a little to the surprise of eventing’s number crunchers, are in third. Not by much – four penalties, to be exact (59.9). As eventing editor Pippa Roome notes in her report, most nations will field their strongest dressage horses in the number three and four spots.

Malin Hansen-Hotopp and Carlitos Quidditch K are the highest-placed combination for the home side after day one.

The pair cantered down the centre line mid-afternoon and had some real high points, as well a couple of costly mistakes. They fluffed their strike off into counter canter, as did several others, and also appeared to lose a little balance and impulsion onto the final centre line. Such was the quality of the rest of their work that it was still good enough for a score of 28.6, which isn’t entirely out of keeping with their past results, but would have been higher without those obvious hiccups.

“He was so amazing,” said Malin, adding that she felt she was able to get everything she wanted in the trot and his walk was also good.

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“I can’t remember that he has ever made a [mistake] when we start to canter, but that's life. So afterwards, I really tried to make everything perfect so that our mark wouldn’t go down, and I think that was very good.

“The last turn was a little bit annoying, because actually I was just keeping my body a little bit back and he reacted like a showjumper! But anyhow, it’s life, it’s not a dressage competition, and it’s awesome to be here.”

Reflecting on what it means to represent Germany at a home World Championships, she added: “It’s amazing. I think it’s a dream that everybody has, and I have the chance because at the moment I have the horse for this kind of competition. I was lucky to be chosen for the team.

“Yesterday we had a press conference in our federation tent and they asked Rodolphe [Scherer, chef d’equipe] what he thinks, and he said, ‘They are all champions.’ It’s amazing to be in this kind of a team.”

Switzerland knocking on the door

The Swiss team has been knocking on the door of the podium at recent championships, and their two riders today have put them in a great position. They end the first day just 1.7 penalties behind Germany and in provisional fourth (61.6).

France hold fifth (64.1), their team score bolstered by a stand-out test from Alexis Goury and Je’Vall (28.5) this afternoon.

“I’m really proud of my horse,” said Alexis, explaining how he has been working on building the relationship with the 12-year-old stallion.

“It was unbelievable to do this test today. It’s my best mark this year.”

The US end day one in provisional sixth place (64.9) and Ireland in seventh (65).

Team placings are particularly important at this World Championships both in their own right and because the highest-placed seven teams (not including the US, who already have a spot as the host nation) will qualify for the LA28 Olympics.

Eventing World Championships: team standings after dressage day one

1eq. Great Britain 55.9

Tom McEwen on JL Dublin 26.6

Gemma Stevens on Flash Cooley 29.3

1eq. New Zealand 55.9

Jonelle Price on Senor Crocodillo 27.2

Clarke Johnstone on Rocket Man 28.7

3. Germany 59.9

Malin Hansen-Hotopp on Carlitos Quidditch K 28.6

Libussa Lübbeke on Caramia FRH 31.3

4. Switzerland 61.6

Robin Godel on Grandeur De Lully CH 30.1

Mélody Johner on Erin 31.5

5. France 64.1

Alexis Goury on Je’Vall 28.5

Benjamin Massie on Figaro Fonroy 35.6

6. USA 64.9

Caroline Pamukcu on HSH Blake 32.3

Phillip Dutton on Denim 32.6

7. Ireland 65

Aoife Clark on Full Monty De Lacense 31.5

Ian Cassells on Millridge Atlantis 33.5

Full team results

Eventing World Championships: team standings after dressage day one

1. Tom McEwen (GBR) on JL Dublin 26.6

2. Jonelle Price (NZL) on Senor Crocodillo 27.2

3. Alexis Goury (FRA) on Je’Vall 28.5

4. Malin Hansen-Hotopp (GER) on Carlitos Quidditch K 28.6

5. Clarke Johnstone (NZL) on Rocket Man 28.7

6. Gemma Stevens (GBR) on Flash Cooley 29.3

Full individual results