Horses from teams in medal positions held at eventing World Championships final trot-up

We bring you the nervous moments from the eventing World Championships final trot-up, plus how withdrawals affect Olympic qualification

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Julia Krajewski and Uelzener’s Nickel at the eventing World Championships final trot-up
Julia Krajewski and Uelzener’s Nickel, who were sent to the holding box at the eventing World Championships final trot-up
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Three horses were held at the eventing World Championships final trot-up this morning (16 August) in Aachen.

The first nervous moment was for Switzerland, when anchorman Felix Vogg had to take Frieda to the holding box. The ground jury – Anne-Mette Binder of Denmark, Canada’s Peter Gray and Ireland’s Joanne Jarden – waved him through on re-inspection. This was a big relief for his squad as Switzerland currently hold the bronze position going into the showjumping. Felix sits 15th individually.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.