Horse from leading nation one of three held at eventing World Championships first trot-up

There was drama for the home nation in the first trot-up for the eventing World Championships in Aachen – find out who was held and how the inspection went for the British pairs

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Libussa Lübbeke and Caramia FRH at the eventing World Championships first trot-up in Aachen, in August 2026.
Germany’s Libussa Lübbeke and Caramia FRH at the first trot-up of the 2026 World Championships in Aachen
(Image credit: Hannah Cole Photography)

Three horses were held at the eventing World Championships first trot-up this morning (12 August) in Aachen.

The home side, Germany, who are hot contenders for the podium, had a more dramatic time than they would have wanted during this first test.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.