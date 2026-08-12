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That’s all from the live blog for eventing today. You can follow the pure dressage live blog if you can’t get enough of the action from Aachen. Meanwhile, eventing-wise, we’ll have a report on the trot-up on our website, plus dressage times and cross-country course pictures later, and of course we’ll be back with a live blog from the dressage tomorrow morning. See you then.

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And that’s a wrap on the first horse inspection for the eventing World Championships in Aachen 2026. All 88 horses presented were accepted and go through to the dressage phase.

The final two pairs from Hungary: Balázs Kaizinger is asked to trot Clover 15 twice, but he passes. Noémi Viola Doerfer, with red ribbon in her hair, is accepted with Piltown Harry.

All five Italian riders are accepted, the final nation fielding a team. Just Hungary’s two individuals to go.

News on individual horses for Turkey and Morocco: Kumru Say’s Baladin De l’Ocean LA and Noor Slaoui’s Legende P are both through.

Good news on the horses who went to the hold box: Lissa Lübbeke’s ride Caramia FRH has been re-presented to the ground jury and been accepted for Germany. Sanne de Jong’s Enjoy also passed on second attempt for the Netherlands.

British rider Tom McEwen stands with JL Dublin for the ground jury at the first horse inspection in Aachen (Image credit: Future)

Gemma Stevens’s ride Flash Cooley flies through the first horse inspection (Image credit: Future)

BRITISH SQUAD ACCEPTED. The five-strong British squad fly through the horse inspection with no drama, no one being asked to trot again, no holding boxes.

Belgium field the full complement of five pairs, including Karin Donckers’ stallion, Leipheimer Van’t Verahof, who is by the 2010 world showjumping champion Vigo D’Arsouilles. All the Belgian horses are accepted. (Image credit: Future)

Denmark have just one representative, Peter Flarup – who also competed at the last World Championships in Aachen, in 2006. He’s one of seven returnees. He’s accepted with H. Carald Z.

(If you want an update on what to call Finnish rider Sofia Sjöborg’s Brujamolga Van Het Marienshof Z when you’re short of time, H&H eventing editor Pippa Roome has found out her stable name is Belle. Much easier).

Orange shirts – naturally – for the five-strong Dutch squad. Sanne De Jong’s ride Enjoy – a 17-year-old grey mare who competed at the Paris Olympics – is sent to the holding box. The other four horses from the Netherlands are accepted. So we currently have two mares in the holding box, Enjoy and Caramia FRH.

Louise Romeike’s Caspian 15 for Sweden (Image credit: Future)

Sweden have a full squad of five. Both Louise Romeike’s grey, Caspian 15, and Sofia Sjöborg’s Brujamolga Van Het Marienshof Z (needs a stable name!) look lively but both riders manage them well and are accepted, along with their compatriots. “Louise Romeike’s father-in-law and her horse’s part-owner Hinrich Romeike was on the gold medal-winning German team here in Aachen in 2006” H&H eventing editor Pippa Roome

There’s an impressive amount of ground maintenance going on in this horse inspection. Every 40min there’s a “footing break” when the ground is raked and machine-rolled (Image credit: Future)

Another horse plays up and is asked to trot again. Mokatoo, ridden by Indian individual Fouaad Mirza – who takes the award for the the biggest smile in this nerve-jangling phase. But a buck and a kick from Mokatoo do not please the ground jury, though he’s passed – along with compatriot Ashish Limaye and D'Avril Du Pinier – on second viewing.

We have another hold! And this time it’s one of the German squad, Lissa Lübbeke, whose Caramia FRH is sent to the holding box after being asked to repeat her trot. The other four Germans are all through.

Big moments here, the home side German squad have arrived, dressed in dark polo shirts. And it’s not without drama. The Olympic champion fischerChipmunk FRH does a little rear with Michael Jung in response to the crowd – at 19 years old, he knows what’s going on. More of a concern is Julia Krajewski’s Uelzener’s Nickel, who slips up at the end of strip and goes right on his side. He’s quickly up and away, and I’m sure he’ll have all the necessary vet checks, massaging and physio before going any further.

Mélody Johner of Switzerland at the first horse inspection with Erin, an 11-year-old grey mare who finished 10th at the European Championships last year (Image credit: Future)

The Swiss team are on the strip. This is a rising nation, flourishing under cross-country coach Andrew Nicholson, who are on the cusp of the podium. They’ll need a few things to go right for them and wrong for others but they bring forward five decent contenders. Angelika Dubach also has to repeat the trot with Felin De Chignan but no drama, all five pass.

More leaping about necessitating another go up the runway. Finnish individual Sanna Siltakorpi is asked to trot Bofey Click three times so that the ground jury can see her at the requisite pace. Diagonal pairs... Shhhhh, the crowd are asked not to applaud as – in case they hadn’t noticed – Bofey Click is super-reactive. And he’s through, along with compatriot Axel Lindberg’s ride Quelle Bonne.

France are renowned dark horses when it comes to championships and have to be among the medal favourites, as they have a habit of pulling great results out of the bag when it matters. They’re also renowned stylists (do we wonder if Gaspard Maksud had a say in the trot-up outfits?), and wear natty red neckerchiefs over white shirts. The horses look lively too, with Benjamin Massie’s Figaro Fonroy asked to trot again, but all five are now through.

Here comes Ireland, double silver medallists at the worlds in 2018 and European team silver medallists last year. They’ve got something of a polo match look going on – dressed in pink shirts and white trousers. Lovely to see five-star winner Colorado Blue, now 17 years old but looking fit as a flea. But all the Irish horses look calm, smart and sail past the ground jury for their acceptance nod.

The Brazilian trio are through – watched on by team trainer William Fox-Pitt.

Coloured horse lovers look out – we don’t see too many skewbalds at the top levels of eventing and this one catches the eye (cool name too): Fluorescent Adolescent, ridden by Jessica Phoenix as an individual for Canada. She’s accepted. (Image credit: Future)

Even trot-ups need breaks. They’re raking the sand and rolling with a machine to make it picture-perfect for the next set of competitors. A reminder that the five-strong British squad is set to trot up at 9.45am UK time. The ground jury – Anne-Mette Binder (Denmark), Peter Gray (Canada), Joanne Jarden (Ireland) – have not been too busy so far. There have been a handful of horses asked to trot twice due to shenanigans, and just one horse to the holding box (Czech horse Qaid), and all accepted.

The Aussie women are sporting a sort of girl-scout look with a loose scarf and short blue skirts. Andrew Hoy, coming to his umpteenth championship at the age of 67, is in baseball cap and stripey tie. His ride Vassily De Lassos celebrates his acceptance with an exuberant buck. Some of these horses have had a long journey from the southern hemisphere, or at least the US, but they look fit and raring to go, with the applause setting them off. And all five are accepted.

There’s a lot of cantering going on for a trot-up here. Alex Hua Tian – green jacket, tie, sunglasses – has to repeat Chicko’s trot at a more sedate pace after cantering down the runway. But he’s accepted.

Czech horse Qaid is back from the holding box to be represented – and passes! Phew, Czech do have a team of three to go forward.

Japan have just the three combinations. A bit of drama for them... Ryuzo Kitajima’s ride Feroza Nieuwmoed looks a little wild as he spooks at the start, then veers off at the end, trashing the pretty flowers. Kento Nagura’s ride grand old campaigner Vinci De La Vigne has to trot up twice. But all three pairs (rounded off by Toshiyuki Tanaka’s Jefferson JRA) are through to the next stage.

Poland’s Armin De Monsieur – presented by individual rider Joanna Pawlak – is very on his toes. He’s listed as a stallion on the start sheet (sometimes these details change!), which is still a rare thing in eventing. Anyway, he's been accepted.

Spain only brings forward one combo, Esteban Benitez Valle riding grey mare Ultera AA. Esteban’s rocking the casual look with a baseball cap and white jeans, jacket, no tie – for those who care about the sartorial details. And they’re through.

The two individual riders for Thailand, Weerapat Pitakanonda and Komtawat Samran – clad in suits – are through the inspection without incident.

I have to say the US horses look fantastic as they begin their bid to improve on their team silver four years ago in Pratoni. Their quintet, Diabolo, Denim, Cooley Nutcracker, HSH Blake and Lillet 3, are all accepted.

Ooh, Diabolo is fancy for the USA! Will Coleman’s ride would be one of the favourites on the back of his Kentucky CCI5* win in April. He flies through. The USA team look slick, in polo shirts and chinos for the men, white jeans for the ladies.

First horse into the hold box! It’s Quaid for Czech Republic, ridden by Matěj Sukdolák. A reminder that three scores need to count for a team, so with only three riders forward for this nation, they’ll have no leeway. His two team-mates have passed, though Miroslav Trunda was asked to trot Mellevue Van Rechteren twice for the ground jury.

The three-strong, all-male Czech team are next up. They’ve adopted the casual look with a padded gilet over a white shirt. Pavel Březina’s ride Turin is asked to re-present – in trot – after cantering back down the strip. But he’s been passed.

New Zealand bring forward five. The guys (Clarke Johnstone and Tim Price) look very dapper in jackets and ties, while the girls (Jonelle Price, Monica Spencer and Sam Lissington) are corporate smart in short jackets and trousers. Clarke’s ride Rocket Man lives up to his name and launches off the end of the strip in response to applause (he passed). Bless Tim’s ride Falco with his tongue hanging out – he had his front teeth removed before the start of this season. And the Kiwis are all through!

And we’re off! First up is the Austrian squad – the men patriotically clad in Lederhosen, of course. Katrin Khoddam-Hazrati (Renegade) wears a dirndl, a traditional Alpine dress, while Lea Siegl (Watermill Giorgio RS) is in waistcoat and skirt. All very Austrian. They have just four combinations, which means their team is all set, with no individual. Daniel Dunst’s ride Cavalier 97 wasn’t desperate to go down the strip, but got going and all passed.

Grandstand viewing: the trot-up strip ready for action. It’s on the side of Stadium 2, where the eventing dressage will take place (Image credit: Future)

Hello team-mate! British squad horses Lordships Graffalo and D.Day meet and greet while having a pick of grass in Aachen (Image credit: Future)

First horse inspection (team and individual): Wednesday 12 August