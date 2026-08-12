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All the eventing World Championships live news as it happens

Don't miss a moment in the battle for the eventing world titles with our live reports

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Welcome to Horse & Hound’s live reports from the eventing World Championships in Aachen. We will be bringing you all the news you need to know as it happens. The first horse inspection is at 8.30am (UK time, 9.30am local time) on Wednesday 12 August, followed by two days of dressage (13-14 August) and cross-country (15 August). On Sunday 16 August is the final horse inspection, showjumping phase and medal ceremonies.

Our eventing editor Pippa Roome will be in the Aachen mixed zone interviewing the riders after their performances, so if you want to know their initial reactions to their scores and more at the eventing World Championships, we are here to bring that straight to you.

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All five Italian riders are accepted, the final nation fielding a team. Just Hungary’s two individuals to go.

bay horse standing at Aachen horse inspection

British rider Tom McEwen stands with JL Dublin for the ground jury at the first horse inspection in Aachen

(Image credit: Future)

Grey horse trotting up at aachen world champs

Gemma Stevens’s ride Flash Cooley flies through the first horse inspection

(Image credit: Future)

Belgian team horse standing at horse inspection in Aachen world championships

Belgium field the full complement of five pairs, including Karin Donckers’ stallion, Leipheimer Van’t Verahof, who is by the 2010 world showjumping champion Vigo D’Arsouilles.

All the Belgian horses are accepted.

(Image credit: Future)

(If you want an update on what to call Finnish rider Sofia Sjöborg’s Brujamolga Van Het Marienshof Z when you’re short of time, H&H eventing editor Pippa Roome has found out her stable name is Belle. Much easier).

Grey horse trotting up at Aachen world championships

Louise Romeike’s Caspian 15 for Sweden

(Image credit: Future)

Sweden have a full squad of five. Both Louise Romeike’s grey, Caspian 15, and Sofia Sjöborg’s Brujamolga Van Het Marienshof Z (needs a stable name!) look lively but both riders manage them well and are accepted, along with their compatriots.

rolling trot-up strip at eventing world championships

There’s an impressive amount of ground maintenance going on in this horse inspection. Every 40min there’s a “footing break” when the ground is raked and machine-rolled

(Image credit: Future)

Grey horse trotting up at world championships in aachen

Mélody Johner of Switzerland at the first horse inspection with Erin, an 11-year-old grey mare who finished 10th at the European Championships last year

(Image credit: Future)

The Brazilian trio are through – watched on by team trainer William Fox-Pitt.

coloured horse trotting up at aachen world championships

Coloured horse lovers look out – we don’t see too many skewbalds at the top levels of eventing and this one catches the eye (cool name too): Fluorescent Adolescent, ridden by Jessica Phoenix as an individual for Canada.

She’s accepted.

(Image credit: Future)

Czech horse Qaid is back from the holding box to be represented – and passes! Phew, Czech do have a team of three to go forward.

The two individual riders for Thailand, Weerapat Pitakanonda and Komtawat Samran – clad in suits – are through the inspection without incident.

Trot up horse inspection in main arena in Aachen

Grandstand viewing: the trot-up strip ready for action. It’s on the side of Stadium 2, where the eventing dressage will take place

(Image credit: Future)

Two British squad horses D.Day and Lordships Graffalo enjoy a pick of grass

Hello team-mate! British squad horses Lordships Graffalo and D.Day meet and greet while having a pick of grass in Aachen

(Image credit: Future)

First horse inspection (team and individual): Wednesday 12 August