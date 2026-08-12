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How to watch the Eventing World Championships live from anywhere in the world

Find out where you can stream the eventing action live and for free

Georgia Guerin&#039;s avatar
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Published In How-to
Laura Collett riding London 52 through water across country
Laura Collett and London 52 are just one of 90 pairs we can’t wait to see take part this week
(Image credit: Alamy)
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Watch the Eventing World Championships live from Aachen this week and witness some of the greatest horses and riders on the planet battle it out across the three phases – not just for medals, but also Olympic qualification.

The Eventing World Championships will run over four days and we’re expecting to see 90 runners from 27 nations – check out the Eventing World Championship form guide to find out who your favourite horses and riders are up against.

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Georgia Guerin
Georgia Guerin
Deputy Website Editor and Head of Ecommerce

Georgia is Horse & Hound’s deputy website editor and equestrian products expert. She curates content across the website with a particular focus on upcoming equestrian events horse care and buying advice. She also manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices via our buying guides. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015.

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