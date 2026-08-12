Welcome to Horse & Hound’s expert form guide featuring all Eventing World Championships entries. Exclusively available for H&H subscribers, I have analysed the recent performances of all the horses and riders entered for Aachen to give you the full picture ahead of the competition.

Throughout the Eventing World Championships, we’ll be running H&H’s exclusive Eventing World Championships live reports service starting with the first horse inspection on Wednesday 12 August. The live report will include analysis of the action throughout the event and interviews with the riders moments after each phase, so make sure you join us to keep abreast of the latest news as it happens.

In the meantime, check out the full Eventing World Championships form guide below, and keep it on hand when you’re watching the eventing this week.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Form guide example listing RIDER HORSE FORM Name

AGE, COUNTRY 🟣 Debutant

⭐️ One to watch Name, age colour sex, breeding, (sire x dam sire), owners An explanation of this horse and rider’s recent form. Caroline Pamukcu

31, USA 🟣

⭐️ HSH Blake, 11 bl g,

BMC Tolan R x Kannan,

Mollie Hoff, rider’s mother Sherrie Martin, rider & her husband Deniz Caroline and HSH Blake were the 2023 Pan Am Games champions and much talked about pre-Paris, where their experience perhaps caught out horse and rider for an average finish. Caroline has since had a baby (also called Blake) and come back stronger; at five-star, they’ve been fourth at Maryland 2025 and second at Kentucky this spring. Ones to watch.

Countries are listed in order of their sporting country code.

Key to horse colour and gender

b = bay, db = dark bay, br = brown, bl = black, ch = chestnut, gr = grey, sk = skewbald

mare = m, gelding = g, stallion = st

Eventing World Championships form guide

Australia

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Oliver Barrett

22, AUS

🟣 Sandhills Briar, 10 b g,

Christian 25 x Stirling Sprite,

rider’s parents Craig & Prudence & brother Jesper This pair have the youngest combined age in the eventing at Aachen, but earned a spot with victory at Adelaide in April – admittedly, the least competitive of the world’s five-stars. They’ve had two cross-country mistakes in their international careers, but boast a stain-free jumping record in the final phase. An exciting northern hemisphere debut. Olivia Barton

26, AUS

🟣 APH Sodoku, 10 b g,

APH Rocardo x APH Coriandus,

rider’s parents Carlene & Simon Olivia has been based in Belgium for a couple of years and rides in international showjumping as well as eventing. A winner at the lower levels in Australia, APH Sodoku has returned from some rocky form in early 2025 and won a CCI4*-S at Strzegom this spring in decent company. Not world-beaters, but they should be useful team contributors. Sophia Hill

29, AUS

🟣 Humble Glory, 15 b g, Bernardini x Shovhog,

rider, Caroline Duddy, Olivia Greenwood, rider’s husband Andrew, rider’s parents Michelle & Ted Landy Sophia has bounced between countries over the past few years, spending 2024 in Britain and then last winter leaving ex-racehorse Humble Glory in the USA while she went back to Australia. The pair have an excellent cross-country record at five-star and while their dressage is nothing to write home about, they could well finish on that first-phase score. Andrew Hoy

67, AUS

⭐️ Vassily De Lassos, 17 ch g,

Jaguar Mail x Jalienny,

Linda Mars, Pat Harris & rider Andrew was winning medals at championships well before his team-mates were born. At one time considered a byword for reliability, Tokyo individual bronze and team silver medallist Vassily went through a patch of ropey form, but seems to be back on stable ground now. Sixth in the hot CCI4*-S at Luhmühlen in June. Dark horses for an individual medal. Sam Woods

28, AUS 🟣 SS Eight Count, 13 br g,

Hamlet x unlisted,

rider, his mother Milea & Nicola Gilbert This pair are based in Australia and were second at Adelaide CCI5* in April. They also have five top-two four-star placings on their CV. Their dressage is likely to leave them off the pace in this field but they’ve had only one cross-country mishap in the past two years and will hope for a good showing on this northern hemisphere and championship debut.

Austria

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Harald Ambros

46, AUT Vitorio Du Montet, 17 b g,

Lando x Arpège Pierreville,

rider, Christian Stelzl & Claudia Stelzl-Schürer

Harald rode at the 2006 World Championships here in Aachen. This horse was a five-star top-10 finisher for Maxine Livo before he joined Harald in 2023 and the pair finished inside the top 35 at the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2025 Europeans. They’ve been in the top five at two less competitive CCI4*-S this year. Should achieve another solid completion. Daniel Dunst

46, AUT

🟣 Chevalier 97, 16 b g,

Kürten x Falkenhof’s Lancer,

O. St. Auto-Pichler Autovermietungs u. Handels GmbH Daniel has ridden at three senior Europeans, including Haras du Pin in 2023 with this horse, but will aim for a first championship completion. And Chevalier 97 won a small-field CCI4*-S in Austria last year but their form is very mixed, with their three runs this year comprising third out of six at CCI4*-L, a retirement and a withdrawal at a final trot-up. Katrin Khoddam-Hazrati

39, AUT Renegade, 10 b m,

Desirao x Rosario,

rider, Marion Hazrati & Günter Wolf Katrin has become a championship stalwart over the past decade and piloted this young home-bred to a very slow clear across country at the Blenheim Europeans last year. They were recently second in a small-field CCI4*-L at Strzegom in Poland, though their CV is also peppered with less successful outings, so a completion would be an achievement. Lea Siegl

27, AUT Watermill Giorgio RS, 15 db g,

Carambole x KEC Maximum Joe,

Andreas Rüedi Lea achieved Austria’s best championship result last year when fifth at the Europeans on Van Helsing P. This horse, a championship debutant who joined Lea in 2024, probably won’t reach those heights but he’s had some good results at CCI4*-S, as well as a few blips. His showjumping record is notable – he hasn’t had a fence down for two years.

Belgium

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Maarten Boon

45, BEL Gravin Van Cantos, 15 b m,

unlisted x unlisted,

rider, his son Thijs & An Van Laethem Maarten’s only previous championship experience is the 2022 worlds with this horse, where he had a fall. Since then, Gravin Van Cantos has led the Belgians to junior team silver in 2025 under Maarten’s son Thijs. With Maarten, he can do a sub-30 dressage test and has a good cross-country record (if sometimes slow) but showjumping can be his downfall. Wouter de Cleene

38, BEL

🟣 Ragdoll De Tamise, 9 b m,

Vigo D’Arsouilles STX x Cream On Top HDH,

rider & Joris de Brabander Wouter made his senior championship debut at last year’s Europeans with Quintera, but had a fall. Young mare Ragdoll De Tamise has a 100% clear cross-country jumping record at four-star. While mid-to-high 30s dressage and time-faults will prevent her from being competitive, Wouter can aim to nurse her round for a confidence-building completion. Lara de Liedekerke-Meier

38, BEL

⭐️ Kiarado D’Arville, 10 b g,

Diarado x Jet Set Du Rezidal,

Five Star Eventers & Larga Sprl Lara has emerged as a serious player on the world stage in the past few years with a five-star win in 2024 and seventh at last year’s Europeans on Hooney D’Arville. Kiarado is Hooney’s half-brother (both out of Lara’s first championship horse, Nooney Blue) and won Boekelo last year. He’s backed that up with strong results this spring, so one to watch. Karin Donckers

55, BEL Leipheimer Van’t Verahof, 15 ch st,

Vigo D’Arsouilles STX x South Gale,

Joris de Brabander This is Karin’s 31st senior championship, the most of any event rider here. The stallion “Leipi”, who was 16th at the Paris Olympics, has fought back from two colic operations in 2025. Time-faults have always been Karin’s Achilles’ heel and she will also want to recapture her Paris dressage form (26.6) as she hasn’t had a sub-30 with this horse since then. Senne Verwaecke

29, BEL Google Van Alsingen, 15 ch m,

Watch Me x Forever,

Alsingen Bvba Senne and Google Van Alsingen were clear across country on their senior championship debut at the 2022 worlds. They’ve continued competing at championships and five-stars since. While on paper their form has been mixed, most of the downs have been withdrawals, a flag penalty or a frangible rather than serious errors. Can aim for the top 25.

Brazil

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Marcio Carvalho Jorge

51, BRA Royal Encounter, 11 b g,

Lancelot x Cavalier Royale,

rider, Ana Julia Jorge, Alastair, Annabel & Ken Vere Nicoll Marcio is a three-time Olympian based in Wiltshire. He and Royal Encounter impressed at Badminton with sixth after dressage and went on to finish 21st. Also second at Millstreet CCI4*-L last year in good company. Have had the odd blip but should be able to record a useful result, although time-faults will probably prevent them from capitalising on dressage. Rafael Mamprin Losano

28, BRA

🟣 Withington, 15 b g,

Wolkenderry x Loughgou Guy,

rider, Helen Tayton-Martin & James Noble Withington was bred by Sam Ecroyd’s mother Penny and Sam is among his former riders. Rafael rode him to 27th at the Paris Olympics and 31st at Badminton last year; they have a good record in the jumping phases without being super-competitive. Wiltshire-based Rafael is a worlds debutant but has good experience at other championships. Carlos Parro

47, BRA Safira, 14 ch m,

Spring’s Spirit x Uptons Deli Circus,

rider & John Chambers Safira is a home-bred for her co-owners, Springfield Stud. She contested the Paris Olympics with Carlos, but was withdrawn after cross-country. The pair have a 100% clear cross-country jumping record internationally. The rest of their profile doesn’t suggest they will give the leaders anything to worry about, but no reason they can’t record a completion.

Canada

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Jessica Phoenix

42, CAN Fluorescent Adolescent, 18 sk m,

Gaudi x Ali Baba,

Sharon Hall & Makayla Rydzik

The coloured mare “Lacey” was competed by her co-owner, Jessica’s student Makayla Rydzik, up to three-star with three-time Olympian Jessica taking over in 2022. They have 10 top-10s at four-star and were 14th at Kentucky five-star last year. Dressage is a stumbling block, but should go well across country and bring a fun variety to proceedings.

China

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Alex Hua Tian

36, CHN Chicko, 16 b g,

Orea x Limmerick,

rider & Kate & Peter Willis Cheshire-based Alex, a standing dish at championships, took over this horse in 2023 from Polly Stockton. They’ve been in the top six at Pau twice and won two four-stars, most recently at Aston-le-Walls in July. Jumped round Badminton in May but spun at final trot-up. Alex invariably does a great dressage test at big championships, but never quite seems to follow through.

Czech Republic

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Pavel Brezina

45, CZE

🟣 Turin, 12 b g,

Tiznit x Rock N Roll,

rider This is Pavel’s first worlds, but he’s ridden at two Europeans, including last year on this horse, who he’s produced through the levels – they were 38th with a very slow jumping clear across country. Their performances in all three phases don’t suggest they’ll feature at the business end, but they generally have a good cross-country jumping record so no obvious reason they can’t get round. Matej Sukdolak

22, CZE

🟣 Qaid, 13 b g,

Quadam x Corrado II,

Patrik Sukdolak Matej rode at two young rider Europeans, including on this horse in 2022. Since then, they’ve gained mileage at four-star, with mostly jumping clears across country although you shouldn’t rush out to watch their dressage, which will be in the high 30s at best. Here for experience at their first senior championship. Miroslav Trunda

41, CZE Mellevue Van Rechteren, 9 b m,

Carrera VDL x Broere VDL Corland,

Adela Svobodova Mellevue Van Rechteren is one of the youngest and least experienced horses at this event – she’s done just three four-stars, one clear and two with a frangible breakage across country. Hopefully a win at CCI3*-L at Strzegom in June will give confidence and Miroslav can use his experience from four previous championships to help her round.

Denmark

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Peter Flarup

50, DEN H.Carald Z, 10 b g,

Herald 3 x Solos Landtinus,

rider & Helle Kristiansen This is Peter’s fifth worlds in a senior championship career stretching back to 1997. Not here to win but he looks to have given this home-bred horse a solid preparation for the step up to championship level and he hasn’t had a cross-country jumping fault since his first international run in 2022. Recently 14th in the hot CCI4*-S at Luhmühlen.

Spain

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Esteban Benitez Valle

34, ESP Utrera AA 351, 13 gr m,

Veloce De Favi x Fusain Du Defey,

José Cañedo Angoso This pair have a good cross-country jumping record, with a flag penalty in Paris one of the few blips on their CV. The mare has only had one international run this year, finishing second at Kronenberg CCI4*-S in June. They won’t be aiming for the podium, but Spain’s sole contenders in the eventing here can hope for a decent completion.

Finland

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Axel Lindberg

28, FIN

🟣 Quelle Bonne, 11 ch m,

Qualito x Diarado,

Cajus Aminoff

& Maria Lucander-Aminoff Axel is a senior championship debutant. He and Quelle Bonne had some cross-country problems as they stepped up to four-star in 2024/25, but their 2026 record has been good, including second in a small-field CCI4*-L with just 0.8 of a showjumping time-fault to add to their dressage. The first phase isn’t great, so will hope to climb the leaderboard. Sanna Siltakorpi

39, FIN Bofey Click, 17 db g,

Chirlon x Distinctly North,

rider’s husband Elmo Jankari,

Michael Siebert, Petra Siebert-

Lindemann, rider’s brother

Sami, Tmi Ratsastusmennus

Sanna Siltakorpi Bofey Click had 20 penalties at the corner complex that ended a few British hopes at last year’s Europeans, but he generally has a good record and won a small-field CCI4*-L on his dressage score in May. Sanna first rode at senior championship in 2009 and this is her third worlds; no reason she can’t put up another solid mid-field completion.

France

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Alexis Goury

30, FRA

🟣

⭐️ Je’Vall, 12 gr st,

Zavall VDL x Corrado,

Michel Mitius,

rider,

Christelle & Yannick Goury This pair impressed at the Blenheim Europeans last year when they finished sixth individually and led the French to team bronze. That result was not out of turn after sixth at Bramham CCI4*-S last year and seventh at Saumur CCI4*-L in 2024. Seventh in a CCI4*-S at Vittel in June is their only international run since Blenheim, but ones to watch. Gaspard Maksud

33, FRA

⭐️ Zaragoza, 13 b m,

Cevin Z x Saracen Hill,

Martin Thurlow & Jane Young This Surrey-based pair were sixth at the last worlds and eighth (team bronze) at the 2023 Europeans. They haven’t been to a championship since, but have notched some strong five-star form in the interim, with sixth and seventh at Burghley, and seventh at Badminton this year. Their dressage is inconsistent, but very competitive on their best form. Benjamin Massié

41, FRA

🟣 Figaro Fonroy, 11 ch g,

Huppydam Des Horts x

Oberon Du Moulin,

Aurelie Losin Benjamin and Figaro Fonroy were ninth at last year’s Europeans as individuals, backing up previous good form. Fifth at Marbach CCI4*-S in good company is their only international run this year. They were eliminated on their previous Aachen appearance, so will want to forget that, but aside from that, they have a good record and the top 15 could beckon. Astier Nicolas

37, FRA

⭐️ Alertamalib’Or, 16 b g,

Summer Song x Prince Ig’Or,

Aliette Forien,

Pascal Ravery,

rider & Nicolas Paul Astier is an experienced championship rider, who was a team gold and individual silver medallist at the 2016 Olympics. This horse made an unimpressive championship debut at the last worlds, but his good results since include second at Bramham CCI4*-S last year and 16th at the Europeans, with a frangible breakage. Top 10 contenders or even better. Nicolas Touzaint

46, FRA

⭐️ Diabolo Menthe, 13 gr g,

Scareface De Mars x

Caesar Van De Helle,

Francoise

Niclaus & SC Mezard Sports Diabolo Menthe has not done a great deal since being a team silver medallist in Paris, when showjumping let down his individual performance, but has been second at CCI4*-S level on his past two outings. Nicolas is a double European champion and holds Olympic team medals of every colour, but is yet to be a worlds medallist, something he could well achieve this time.

Great Britain

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Ros Canter

40, GBR

⭐️ Lordships Graffalo,

14 b g,

Birkhof’s Grafenstolz

TSF x Rock King,

Michele & Archie Saul Ros, the 2018 world champion on Allstar B, landed individual fourth at the last worlds, a first championship for “Walter”. He’s since become one of the very best event horses in the world – five-time British five-star winner, European champion and Olympic team gold medallist. The individual gold is likely to be a showdown between Ros, Laura Collett and Michael Jung. Laura Collett

36, GBR

⭐️ London 52, 17 b g,

Landos x Quinar Z,

Keith Scott,

Karen Bartlett & rider A gold here would complete the European, world and Olympic set for London 52 before he retires. He and Laura are starting at their seventh consecutive senior championship, with their record including individual and team European golds, two Olympic team golds and an individual Olympic bronze. Also three-time five-star winners. Among the favourites. Caroline Harris

36, GBR

🟣 D. Day, 12 b g,

Billy Mexico x

Dilum,

Lucy Matthews,

Fiona Olivier, Marie Anne Richardson & Heather Royle Caroline and D. Day are worlds first-timers, who secured their spot with a Luhmühlen win – their second five-star win (also Pau 2024). They’ve had good four-star form too; the one high-profile blip on their record is a fall at the 2025 Europeans on their championship debut. Dressage isn’t D. Day’s thing, but hopefully he’ll rise through the ranks. Tom McEwen

35, GBR

⭐️ JL Dublin, 15 db g,

Diarado x Canto 16,

Deirdre Johnston & Jo & James Lambert Olympic team gold medallists and last year’s European individual bronze medallists, this pair have been top-three at three five-stars and won five CCI4*-Ss. Overshadowed by their team-mates in star billing, but would top the list for any other nation and could be individual medallists as well as team players. Tom took world team gold in 2018 on Toledo De Kerser. Gemma Stevens

41, GBR

⭐️ Flash Cooley, 14 gr g, CSF Mr Kroon x OBOS Quality,

Pru Dawes It’s been eight years since Gemma’s last championship, when she and Arctic Soul were pathfinders for the gold medal-winning worlds team in Tryon. Flash Cooley has been in the top three at seven four-stars since the start of 2025. He’s reliably in the mid to high 20s in the dressage and could be a serious contender despite being a championship debutant.

Germany

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Malin Hansen-Hotopp

48, GER

🟣 Carlitos Quidditch K, 14 gr g,

Quiwi Dream x San Patrignano Cassini,

Bodil Ipsen

Semi-professional rider Malin was a latecomer to top-level sport – she sprang to prominence when she won Blenheim CCI4*-L the same week as the last worlds, in 2022, on this horse. They have since finished in the top 20 individually, winning team silver and gold, at two Europeans and been top six at two five-stars. Very much top-10 contenders. Michael Jung

44, GER

⭐️ FischerChipmunk FRH, 18 b g,

Contendro I x Heraldik,

German Olympic committee for equestrian sport, Klaus & Sabine Fischer & rider’s father Joachim Olympic champions and twice European individual silver medallists, winners of 17 internationals including two Kentucky five-stars. Their record isn’t perfect, but Michael starts as one of the favourites. World champion in 2010, he lost the 2022 title on showjumping; will two down on their most recent outing foretell a repeat or can Chipmunk triumph as he nears retirement? Julia Krajewski

37, GER

⭐️ Uelzener’s Nickel, 12 db g,

Numero Uno x Lorentin,

Bernd Heicke Julia was Olympic champion in 2021 and world individual silver medallist in 2022 on Amande De B’Neville. This horse was 11th in Paris when called up as a young reserve and he has super form, his six wins at four-star including one in Aachen in 2024. Julia also produced Michael Jung’s ride FischerChipmunk FRH and rode him at the 2018 worlds. Libussa Lübbecke

25, GER

🟣 Caramia FRH, 16 b m,

Comte x Fabriano,

rider’s parents Annelie & Martin Libussa made her senior championship debut last year, acting as pathfinder for the gold medal-winning Europeans team on Caramia. Impressive on the flat; cross-country time-faults and showjumps down are likely to be their weak points. The mare was home-bred by Libussa’s parents and ridden by her brother to three-star before she took over in 2019. Christoph Wahler

32, GER D’Accord FRH, 14 b g,

Diarado x Aarking,

Stefan Haupt & Hendrik Von Paepcke Christoph was a team gold medallist at the last worlds on Carjatan S. D’Accord FRH makes his championship debut off the back of strong form including seventh at Badminton last year and a recent win at Avenches CCI4*-S. They had an odd error at Burghley last year when Christoph fell off at a plain fence, but should be well-placed to be useful team members.

Hungary

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Noémi Viola Doerfer

27, HUN

🟣 Piltown Harry, 11 ch g,

Harlequin Du Carel x Cavalier Royale,

Joachim & Julia Doerfer & E Pogany Noémi, who started her equestrian life as a vaulter, was based with Austin O’Connor from 2020 to 2023 and took over Piltown Harry from him in 2022. She now lives in Germany. She made her championship debut at the Europeans last year on this horse, finishing 22nd. Their form isn’t super-competitive but they’ll hope to keep building experience here. Balázs Kaizinger

47, HUN Clover 15, 13 ch g,

Carrico x Landcapitol,

Magyar Lovassport Szövetség Balázs and Clover 15 completed the last worlds in Pratoni in 2022, with a very slow clear across country and an expensive showjumping round. They’ve only had one cross-country jumping problem since, so can hopefully get round again, although they wouldn’t expect to be troubling the sharp end of the leaderboard.

India

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Ashish Limaye

32, IND

🟣 D’Avril Du Pinier, 13 b g,

Ok Du Rozel x Vert Et Rouge,

rider Ashish has ridden at two Asian Games, taking individual gold and team silver in 2025, but this is his first championship at this level. He studied engineering before devoting himself to eventing and is based in Germany. This horse was produced in Britain by Poppy Clark and has been with Ashish since 2025; they are very inexperienced so completion is the aim. Fouaad Mirza

34, IND Mokatoo, 13 br g,

Helenenhof’s Catoo x Amigo xx,

Johanna Pohjonen Eventing Oy & rider Fouaad was 23rd at the Tokyo Olympics and rode at the last worlds on Seigneur Medicott. Mokatoo started his international career with Fouaad’s girlfriend, Finland’s Johanna Pohjonen. He’s inexperienced at this level, with a mixed record, so Fouaad will hope to repeat the jumping performances that led to second in a small-field CCI4*-L in April.

Ireland

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Ian Cassells

32, IRL

🟣 Millridge Atlantis, 12 gr g,

Dinan Cascaletto x Warrenstown You 2,

Ber, Fiona & Gerry Leahy

A first worlds for Ian, who was the anchorman for Ireland at last year’s Europeans with this horse, finishing 14th and helping the team to silver. Among their best career results are a win at Ballindenisk CCI4*-S on their dressage score in 2024. Their form is consistent and includes two good Aachen finishes, so should be set to be useful team players again. Aoife Clark

45, IRL Full Monty De Lacense, 11 b g,

Quickly De Kreisker x Vesontio Du Mesnil,

Ace of Spades Syndicate Oxfordshire-based Aoife took over the ride on this horse from Jonelle Price last year. They made the team for the Europeans and were the discard score when they had a fall, but came back strongly this year with a dressage score finish at Bramham CCI4*-L for fourth. Aoife has ridden at one previous worlds – she was 20th at Caen in 2014 on Fenyas Elegance. Padraig McCarthy

49, IRL MGH Zabaione, 10 b g,

Zavall VDL x Acobat I,

Peter Cattell, Diane Brunsden & rider Padraig lives in Devon. He collected double world silver in 2018 on Mr Chunky. This horse is a truly exciting prospect – winner of the young horse class at Blenheim in 2024, he’s been building experience since, with good results including a CCI4*-L win at Ballindenisk and the odd hiccup. Could be competitive but may be protected with the future in mind. Georgie Goss

37, IRL

🟣 Kojak, 11 b| g,

Namelus R x Contender,

Molly Fisher, Lucy Fleming, Samantha Wilson & rider

Georgie comes to her first senior championship, having changed nationality three years ago – she was a three-time youth medallist for Britain. Kojak’s four top-10 finishes at four-star include second in the Blenheim young horse championship in 2024. Georgie often does a good test but has cross-country time-faults, plus he’s a young horse, so that may repeat. Austin O’Connor

51, IRL

⭐️ Colorado Blue, 17 gr g,

Jaguar Mail x Rock King,

The Salty Syndicate & rider This pair have been a wonderful part of the five-star scene over the past few years, winning Maryland 2023 and finishing third at Badminton twice, plus second at Burghley. A championship doesn’t quite play into their hands so well, with the emphasis on the first phase, but if they do their best test (high 20s), they could climb to the podium.

Italy

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Francesco Aondio Bertero

34, ITA

🟣 It’s Athene, 10 b m,

Amber x Catoo,

Marco Aondio & Cristiana Bertero Francesco makes his senior championship debut on this young mare who he has produced through the grades. Time-faults and high 30s to low 40s dressage scores will keep them lower down the field, but hopefully can gain good experience if they can forget their first cross-country jumping penalties together, incurred on their final prep run in Avenches. Andrea Cincinatti

41, ITA

🟣 Cecelia Lad, 11 b g,

BMC Tolan R x Renkum Englishman,

Enrico Cincinatti & Beatrice Maggi Andrea has brought this horse through the grades and their form has been a bit patchy, with downsides including a recent 20 jumping penalties at CCI3*-S in Avenches. Their top-10 placings have come in small fields, but they did complete the strong CCI4*-S at Luhmühlen in June, with a steady clear across country. Championship debutants. Vittoria Panizzon

42, ITA DHI Jackpot, 12 gr g,

Durango VDL x Ahorn Z,

rider, Jan & Peter Price, Marty Johnson, Amanda & Edward Benson, Madeleine Lapworth, Elizabeth & Henry Pelham, Janet & Peter Whitehead & Andrew Rickerby Gloucestershire-based Vittoria has won two European team bronzes, but oddly, her only World Championship experience is withdrawing Borough Pennyz when she didn’t feel right in the dressage warm-up in 2014. This horse was 25th at the Europeans last year and has had decent four-star form this year, including 12th in the crack Luhmühlen CCI4*-S. Paolo Torlonia

29, ITA

🟣 Zinny, 10 ch m,

Can Can Del Terriccio x Abdullahh,

Cintia Maria Campello, Leopoldo Torlonia & rider Based in Wiltshire, Paolo was 27th at the Blenheim Europeans last year with this horse. They fell at Luhmühlen CCI4*-S in June, but restored confidence with a double jumping clear at open intermediate. Further back, their best result is fifth in a CCI4*-L at Ballindenisk last April. With dressage often in the 40s they won’t be competitive, but can gain useful mileage. Giovanni Ugolotti

43, ITA Duke Of Champions, 15 br g,

Duke Of Hearts x Noble Champion,

Philip Hunt, Jo Preston-Hunt & Joyce Snook An experienced pair who’ve been together since 2021 and jumped clear round the worlds four years ago, but showjumping let them down there. Last year’s Blenheim Europeans wasn’t their week, but they have four top-12s at four-star on their CV and if they can put all the pieces together, could be in the top 25. Giovanni is based in Gloucestershire.

Japan

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Ryuzo Kitajima

40, JPN Feroza Nieuwmoed, 16 b g,

VDL Groep Zagreb x Frisbee Kerellec,

Riding Club Crane Co Ltd Ryuzo, who works out of Angela Tucker’s yard, was a 2024 Olympic team bronze medallist with Cekatinka JRA. With Feroza Nieuwmoed, he has a three-year unblemished cross-country jumping record, including 15th at Burghley 2024 and 27th at Badminton 2025. Reliable team scorer, while time-faults and mid-30s dressage likely to peg individual ranking. Kento Nagura

27, JPN

🟣 Vinci De La Vigne JRA, 17 b g,

Esterel Des Bois SF x Duc Du Hutrel,

Japan Equestrian Federation Kento, who is based with Pippa Funnell, makes his championship debut. Vinci De La Vigne has the experience to hold his hand, from seventh at the 2018 worlds with France’s Astier Nicolas to team bronze in Paris with Kazuma Tomoto. He and Kento won a small-field CCI4*-S in Montelibretti in February and their other form is solid, bar a fall at Belsay. Toshiyuki Tanaka

41, JPN Jefferson JRA, 15 b g,

Jaquino x Colman,

Japan Equestrian Federation Toshi, another rider under Angela Tucker’s wing, was 15th at the 2018 worlds on Talma D’Allou and a team bronze medallist in Paris with Jefferson JRA. Partners since 2023, this pair have a sturdy record together bar a fall at Blenheim in 2024 and, much like Ryuzo and his horse, should be useful team players without upsetting the top end of the leaderboard.

Morocco

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Noor Slaoui

31, MAR

🟣 Legende P, 10 b g,

Dallas VDL x VDL Indoctro,

rider Wiltshire-based Noor made her senior championship debut at the Paris Olympics on Cash In Hand. This horse joined her last year and they had some patchy form, but it all seems to have come together since they stepped up to four-star at Blenheim last year. Eighth in decent company in a CCI4*-L at Strzegom in April and can aim to keep building experience.

The Netherlands

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Splinter Bergsma

21, NED

🟣 Vigo Key SR Z, 13 b g,

Vigo D’Arsouilles STX x Favoritas,

Niels & Roel Bergsma The youngest eventer in Aachen. A senior championship debut for this pair, who have done two junior and two young rider Europeans together – their solid cross-country record is marred only by a fall at the last one in 2025. Won a small-field CCI4*-S in 2025 and recently 10th in good company at Avenches CCI4*-S. Well positioned to gain great experience here. Sanne de Jong

31, NED Enjoy, 17 gr m, Cartano x Haarlem, rider, Jantien van Zon & Johan Worst A fifth championship for this pair, who have a wealth of experience together. They’ve been winners at CCI4*-S in the past and scored three top-five placings at four-star last year. Their record also includes some blips, although not for a couple of years. Lack a bit of consistency, but if they could match up their best performances in every phase, could be top 20. Jillian Giessen

26, NED

🟣 Seattle Park, 13 b g,

Reset x Brief Truce,

Lips Stables Associates VOF Seattle Park started his career in Australia with worlds rider Sophia Hill and joined Jillian in 2024. Championship debutants, who’ve done just one CCI4*-L together, but did finish it with just 0.4 of a showjumping time-fault to add to their dressage score. Recently third in the CCI4*-S at Royal Jump. Inexperienced but no reason they can’t give it a good go. Florinoor Hoogland

43, NED

🟣 Hontoni, 14 bl g,

Bessemeind’s Quasimodo Z x Numero Uno,

Gisela & Hanno Riedlin This pair were 20th at the Blenheim Europeans last year on their senior championship debut, with a double jumping clear. They’ve had some hiccups mixed in with more satisfactory results, including 20 jumping penalties across country recently in Avenches, so will want to put that behind them and hark back to their Blenheim form to build on that. Sterre van Houte

22, NED

🟣 Crossborder Radar Love, 13 b g,

Diarado x Claudio’s Son,

Jeanine Steentjes A senior championship debutant who rode this horse at a junior and young rider Europeans before he spent 2024 with Raf Kooremans, finishing 26th in Paris. Crossborder Radar

Love has been back with Sterre since the start of 2025 and bar one frangible breakage, they have a consistent record of steady clears across country. Here for experience.

New Zealand

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Clarke Johnstone

39, NZL Rocket Man, 11 gr g,

Diacontinus x For Pleasure,

rider’s parents

Jean & Rob Johnstone Gloucestershire-based Clarke has been a world team bronze medallist twice, in 2010 and in 2022. This horse was produced by Britain’s Eliza Bell and joined him in 2023. Clarke isn’t one to throw down a lot of flashy performances, but they’ve had eight top-10 finishes at four-star together and he knows what it takes to perform at this level. Dark horses. Samantha Lissington

34, NZL

🟣 Lucas Stone, 10 b g,

Concreto x Robin Z,

rider, her husband Brayden, Fiona Edwards, Neil Robertson, David Taylor, Claire & Andrew Dubowski The new girl on the Kiwi squad, who’s built a solid campaign and was selected on her second string when Ricker Ridge Sooty GNZ succumbed to injury. Lucas Stone was bought in Finland in early 2025. He won a CCI4*-L at Strzegom in October 2025 and had a run-out at Royal Jump in May, but then seventh at Luhmühlen CCI4*-S. Samantha is Wiltshire-based. Tim Price

47, NZL

⭐️ Falco, 17 b g,

Cardenio 2 x Weinberg,

Sue Benson & rider Double world bronze medallists in 2022. Falco’s record isn’t all plain sailing but he’s won a five-star (Pau 2021) and been second at two others (Maryland 2024 and Badminton 2026). Survived having a tumour removed in October 2023 and all his upper front teeth out last winter due to a rare disease. Could scoop another individual medal. Tim lives in Dorset. Jonelle Price

45, NZL Senor Crocodillo, 12 gr g,

Connor 48 x Exorbitant,

Alexander & Joseph Gianmarone & rider Dorset-based Jonelle was a world team bronze medallist four years ago. This horse started his career with her team-mate Samantha Lissington and has had blips on the way up the levels with her and Jonelle but has been great over the past year – 10th at Pau CCI5*, a winner at Millstreet CCI4*-S and fifth at Bramham CCI4*-S. Should be top 20. Monica Spencer

39, NZL

⭐️ Artist, 15 b g,

Guillotine x Volksraad,

Spencer Eventing This pair burst onto the international scene when world team bronze medallists in 2022 and have since scored six top-12 finishes at five-star. Artist is a good-moving thoroughbred and they will be right up there after dressage, but showjumping is their weakness and has led to some heartbreaking tumbles down the leaderboard. Monica is based in the USA.

Poland

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Joanna Pawlak

35, POL

🟣 Armin De Monsieur, 13 b st,

Moravia x Biskit,

rider & Marcin Sobolewski This is Joanna’s first worlds, although she’s ridden at an Olympics and one senior Europeans. She’s had this horse since late 2023 – although he did one more event with former rider Kamila Cygan in 2024 – and after some faults early in their partnership, their cross-country jumping record has settled down, so hopefully can record a completion.

Switzerland

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Angelika Dubach

24, SUI

🟣 Felin De Chignan, 11 ch g,

Induparts Guidam Sohn x Wagenaar,

Peter Dubach Switzerland is the only nation that has called out who will be the individual rider in advance and Angelika fills that berth. A senior championship debutante, she has a solid cross-country jumping record with Felin De Chignan, bar a fall in April this year, and will look to build experience without bothering the sharp end of the leaderboard. Robin Godel

27, SUI Grandeur De Lully CH, 18 b g,

Greco De Lully CH x Apartos,

Jean-Jacques Fuenfschilling Among the most experienced championship horses in the field, Grandeur De Lully comes forward for his seventh senior squad, with two 15ths his best results. He hasn’t had a cross-country jumping penalty since 2021 and his record includes four wins at CCI4*-S. Robin is a rising star for a rising nation and another top 15 finish is very possible. Mélody Johner

42, SUI Erin, 11 gr g,

Meneusekal x Un Amour IV,

rider & Syndicat Gama This pair stepped up last year when they won a small-field CCI4*-L in the spring and finished 10th at the Europeans at Blenheim. Consolidated with fifth in a competitive CCI4*-S at Aachen last month. Showjumping is the weak link but keep an eye on them. Erin is from the Becas, the Spanish breeding family responsible for Andrew Nicholson greats such as Armada and Nereo. Nadja Minder

26, SUI Top Job’s Jalisco, 14 b g,

Pauillac De Meia Lua x Jalienny,

Peter Attinger & Martin Zak Nadja keeps impressing on the international stage and it’s great to see her bringing another horse to a senior championship as her old faithful Toblerone nears the end of his career. Top Job’s Jalisco had some patchy form in 2024 and early 2025, but has gone well since, including fourth in the hot CCI4*-S at Luhmühlen in June. A leaderboard climber. Felix Vogg

36, SUI

⭐️ Frieda, 13 b m,

Casalito x Heraldik,

Phoenix Eventing S.à.r.l. & rider Felix is a seasoned championship rider who has also won twice at five-star. Frieda made her championship debut at last year’s Europeans, where she had 20 penalties at The Suregrow Dew Pond, and has had a couple of top 10s at CCI4*-S since. Felix has a habit of rising above his form at championships with below-the-radar horses so don’t discount him.

Sweden

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Frida Anderson

36, SWE Box Leo, 16 db g,

Jaguar Mail x Quite Easy,

Therese Örup Frida and Box Leo were 17th at the last worlds and 12th at the Paris Olympics. Coupled with wins at their past two four-stars, that suggests they are on a roll of good form – if you discount a retirement in Marbach in May. Box Leo was initially produced in Britain by Ludwig Svennerstal and her dam Box Quite was also a championship horse for Sweden. Christoffer Forsberg

35, SWE

🟣 Hippo’s Sapporo TSF, 18 b g,

Perechlest x Blesk,

Vilma Essman, Forsbergeventing AB & Philipp Kolossa Christoffer is a World Championships debutant, who has ridden at three Europeans including two on this horse. They retired at the Blenheim Europeans last year and have withdrawn post-dressage twice since, as well as having two top-sixes at four-star. They’ve won at four-star three times, so will want to recapture those performances in Aachen. Louise Romeike

35, SWE Caspian 15, 12 gr g,

LB Crumble x Heraldik,

Madeleine Brugman, rider & her father-in-law Hinrich Romeike Louise – daughter-in-law of 2008 Olympic champion Hinrich Romeike – has plenty of championship experience. This horse impressed as a youngster at the Paris Olympics and his record suggests he’s improved steadily since. A CCI4*-S winner in Marbach last year and recently eighth in the strong CCI4*-S at Luhmühlen, he’s a top-15 contender. Sofia Sjöberg

28, SWE Bryjamolga VH Marienshof Z, 15 b m,

Bamako De Muze x Lord Z Z,

rider & her parents Juliet & Mattias This British-based pair were 34th at the last worlds, a result bracketed by 13th at the two Europeans in 2021 and 2023. Also 32nd in Paris, with an expensive flag penalty. Good results this year have only been interrupted by a fall in Marbach, but fifth at Millstreet CCI4*-S last month suggests all is back on track. Will hope to climb after dressage. Amanda Staam

35, SWE

🟣 Corpoubet AT, 13 ch g,

Corpoval VDL x Baloubet Du Rouet,

rider & Helene & Per-Olof Staam Amanda comes forward to her first World Championships, having completed the past two Europeans with Corpoubet AT (21st at Blenheim last year). They have also won twice at four-star back in 2021/22 and were recently fifth at Arville CCI4*-S. They have a few blips on their CV too and won’t bother the leaders here but can hope for a solid completion.

Thailand

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Weerapat Pitakanonda

42, THA

🟣 B.Grimm Chateau De Versailles M2S, 15 ch g,

Desir Du Chateau x Calvados,

rider & Nunthinee Tanner A first worlds for “Bomb”, although he’s ridden at the Olympics and been an Asian Games medallist. This horse has been ridden by Bomb and off since 2018 and also competed by fellow Thai rider Kornwat Samran and Thai trainer Maxime Livio. His form is quite patchy, although he’s completed all his recent events so hopefully can do the same here. Korntawat Samran

28, THA B.Grimm Carouzo Bois Marotin, 14 b g,

Kannan x Flipper D’Elle*HN,

Harald Link, Nunthinee Tanner & Celine Fronteau “Nut” finished 24th at the last worlds and has won Asian Games medals. This horse was competed to five-star by Thai trainer Maxime Livio, with Nut taking over at the end of 2024. They won a CCI4*-S at Strzegom last year and were recently 10th in the competitive CCI4*-S at Luhmühlen – so could be headed for the top 25 again in Aachen.

Türkiye

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Kumru Say

25, TUR

🟣 Baladin De L’Ocean LA, 15 ch g,

Veloce De Favi x Noyalo,

rider Raised in New York until she was 14, Kumru rode in showjumping youth championships and works in that field in Germany, riding her eventers in the evenings. She made her eventing championship debut at last year’s Europeans, finishing 37th with a steady clear across country on this horse, who came from Astier Nicolas. Here to keep building experience.

USA