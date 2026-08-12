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Horse & Hound’s complete eventing World Championships form guide

Who’s on which horse and what it means for medal chances: your ultimate form guide for all the eventing entries at the 2026 World Championships in Aachen

Pippa Roome&#039;s avatar
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Michael Jung riding Fischerchipmunk FRH over a cross-country fence
Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH are certainly ones to watch this week
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)
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Welcome to Horse & Hound’s expert form guide featuring all Eventing World Championships entries. Exclusively available for H&H subscribers, I have analysed the recent performances of all the horses and riders entered for Aachen to give you the full picture ahead of the competition.

Throughout the Eventing World Championships, we’ll be running H&H’s exclusive Eventing World Championships live reports service starting with the first horse inspection on Wednesday 12 August. The live report will include analysis of the action throughout the event and interviews with the riders moments after each phase, so make sure you join us to keep abreast of the latest news as it happens.

Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.