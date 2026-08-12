Horse & Hound’s complete eventing World Championships form guide
Who’s on which horse and what it means for medal chances: your ultimate form guide for all the eventing entries at the 2026 World Championships in Aachen
Welcome to Horse & Hound’s expert form guide featuring all Eventing World Championships entries. Exclusively available for H&H subscribers, I have analysed the recent performances of all the horses and riders entered for Aachen to give you the full picture ahead of the competition.
Throughout the Eventing World Championships, we’ll be running H&H’s exclusive Eventing World Championships live reports service starting with the first horse inspection on Wednesday 12 August. The live report will include analysis of the action throughout the event and interviews with the riders moments after each phase, so make sure you join us to keep abreast of the latest news as it happens.
In the meantime, check out the full Eventing World Championships form guide below, and keep it on hand when you’re watching the eventing this week.
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Name
🟣 Debutant
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Name, age colour sex, breeding, (sire x dam sire), owners
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An explanation of this horse and rider’s recent form.
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Caroline Pamukcu
🟣
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HSH Blake, 11 bl g,
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Caroline and HSH Blake were the 2023 Pan Am Games champions and much talked about pre-Paris, where their experience perhaps caught out horse and rider for an average finish. Caroline has since had a baby (also called Blake) and come back stronger; at five-star, they’ve been fourth at Maryland 2025 and second at Kentucky this spring. Ones to watch.
Countries are listed in order of their sporting country code.
Key to horse colour and gender
b = bay, db = dark bay, br = brown, bl = black, ch = chestnut, gr = grey, sk = skewbald
mare = m, gelding = g, stallion = st
Eventing World Championships form guide
Australia
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Oliver Barrett
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Sandhills Briar, 10 b g,
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This pair have the youngest combined age in the eventing at Aachen, but earned a spot with victory at Adelaide in April – admittedly, the least competitive of the world’s five-stars. They’ve had two cross-country mistakes in their international careers, but boast a stain-free jumping record in the final phase. An exciting northern hemisphere debut.
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Olivia Barton
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APH Sodoku, 10 b g,
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Olivia has been based in Belgium for a couple of years and rides in international showjumping as well as eventing. A winner at the lower levels in Australia, APH Sodoku has returned from some rocky form in early 2025 and won a CCI4*-S at Strzegom this spring in decent company. Not world-beaters, but they should be useful team contributors.
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Sophia Hill
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Humble Glory, 15 b g, Bernardini x Shovhog,
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Sophia has bounced between countries over the past few years, spending 2024 in Britain and then last winter leaving ex-racehorse Humble Glory in the USA while she went back to Australia. The pair have an excellent cross-country record at five-star and while their dressage is nothing to write home about, they could well finish on that first-phase score.
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Andrew Hoy
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Vassily De Lassos, 17 ch g,
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Andrew was winning medals at championships well before his team-mates were born. At one time considered a byword for reliability, Tokyo individual bronze and team silver medallist Vassily went through a patch of ropey form, but seems to be back on stable ground now. Sixth in the hot CCI4*-S at Luhmühlen in June. Dark horses for an individual medal.
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Sam Woods
🟣
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SS Eight Count, 13 br g,
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This pair are based in Australia and were second at Adelaide CCI5* in April. They also have five top-two four-star placings on their CV. Their dressage is likely to leave them off the pace in this field but they’ve had only one cross-country mishap in the past two years and will hope for a good showing on this northern hemisphere and championship debut.
Austria
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Harald Ambros
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Vitorio Du Montet, 17 b g,
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Harald rode at the 2006 World Championships here in Aachen. This horse was a five-star top-10 finisher for Maxine Livo before he joined Harald in 2023 and the pair finished inside the top 35 at the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2025 Europeans. They’ve been in the top five at two less competitive CCI4*-S this year. Should achieve another solid completion.
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Daniel Dunst
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Chevalier 97, 16 b g,
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Daniel has ridden at three senior Europeans, including Haras du Pin in 2023 with this horse, but will aim for a first championship completion. And Chevalier 97 won a small-field CCI4*-S in Austria last year but their form is very mixed, with their three runs this year comprising third out of six at CCI4*-L, a retirement and a withdrawal at a final trot-up.
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Katrin Khoddam-Hazrati
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Renegade, 10 b m,
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Katrin has become a championship stalwart over the past decade and piloted this young home-bred to a very slow clear across country at the Blenheim Europeans last year. They were recently second in a small-field CCI4*-L at Strzegom in Poland, though their CV is also peppered with less successful outings, so a completion would be an achievement.
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Lea Siegl
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Watermill Giorgio RS, 15 db g,
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Lea achieved Austria’s best championship result last year when fifth at the Europeans on Van Helsing P. This horse, a championship debutant who joined Lea in 2024, probably won’t reach those heights but he’s had some good results at CCI4*-S, as well as a few blips. His showjumping record is notable – he hasn’t had a fence down for two years.
Belgium
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Maarten Boon
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Gravin Van Cantos, 15 b m,
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Maarten’s only previous championship experience is the 2022 worlds with this horse, where he had a fall. Since then, Gravin Van Cantos has led the Belgians to junior team silver in 2025 under Maarten’s son Thijs. With Maarten, he can do a sub-30 dressage test and has a good cross-country record (if sometimes slow) but showjumping can be his downfall.
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Wouter de Cleene
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Ragdoll De Tamise, 9 b m,
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Wouter made his senior championship debut at last year’s Europeans with Quintera, but had a fall. Young mare Ragdoll De Tamise has a 100% clear cross-country jumping record at four-star. While mid-to-high 30s dressage and time-faults will prevent her from being competitive, Wouter can aim to nurse her round for a confidence-building completion.
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Lara de Liedekerke-Meier
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Kiarado D’Arville, 10 b g,
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Lara has emerged as a serious player on the world stage in the past few years with a five-star win in 2024 and seventh at last year’s Europeans on Hooney D’Arville. Kiarado is Hooney’s half-brother (both out of Lara’s first championship horse, Nooney Blue) and won Boekelo last year. He’s backed that up with strong results this spring, so one to watch.
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Karin Donckers
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Leipheimer Van’t Verahof, 15 ch st,
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This is Karin’s 31st senior championship, the most of any event rider here. The stallion “Leipi”, who was 16th at the Paris Olympics, has fought back from two colic operations in 2025. Time-faults have always been Karin’s Achilles’ heel and she will also want to recapture her Paris dressage form (26.6) as she hasn’t had a sub-30 with this horse since then.
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Senne Verwaecke
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Google Van Alsingen, 15 ch m,
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Senne and Google Van Alsingen were clear across country on their senior championship debut at the 2022 worlds. They’ve continued competing at championships and five-stars since. While on paper their form has been mixed, most of the downs have been withdrawals, a flag penalty or a frangible rather than serious errors. Can aim for the top 25.
Brazil
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Marcio Carvalho Jorge
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Royal Encounter, 11 b g,
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Marcio is a three-time Olympian based in Wiltshire. He and Royal Encounter impressed at Badminton with sixth after dressage and went on to finish 21st. Also second at Millstreet CCI4*-L last year in good company. Have had the odd blip but should be able to record a useful result, although time-faults will probably prevent them from capitalising on dressage.
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Rafael Mamprin Losano
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Withington, 15 b g,
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Withington was bred by Sam Ecroyd’s mother Penny and Sam is among his former riders. Rafael rode him to 27th at the Paris Olympics and 31st at Badminton last year; they have a good record in the jumping phases without being super-competitive. Wiltshire-based Rafael is a worlds debutant but has good experience at other championships.
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Carlos Parro
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Safira, 14 ch m,
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Safira is a home-bred for her co-owners, Springfield Stud. She contested the Paris Olympics with Carlos, but was withdrawn after cross-country. The pair have a 100% clear cross-country jumping record internationally. The rest of their profile doesn’t suggest they will give the leaders anything to worry about, but no reason they can’t record a completion.
Canada
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Jessica Phoenix
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Fluorescent Adolescent, 18 sk m,
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The coloured mare “Lacey” was competed by her co-owner, Jessica’s student Makayla Rydzik, up to three-star with three-time Olympian Jessica taking over in 2022. They have 10 top-10s at four-star and were 14th at Kentucky five-star last year. Dressage is a stumbling block, but should go well across country and bring a fun variety to proceedings.
China
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Alex Hua Tian
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Chicko, 16 b g,
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Cheshire-based Alex, a standing dish at championships, took over this horse in 2023 from Polly Stockton. They’ve been in the top six at Pau twice and won two four-stars, most recently at Aston-le-Walls in July. Jumped round Badminton in May but spun at final trot-up. Alex invariably does a great dressage test at big championships, but never quite seems to follow through.
Czech Republic
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Pavel Brezina
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Turin, 12 b g,
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This is Pavel’s first worlds, but he’s ridden at two Europeans, including last year on this horse, who he’s produced through the levels – they were 38th with a very slow jumping clear across country. Their performances in all three phases don’t suggest they’ll feature at the business end, but they generally have a good cross-country jumping record so no obvious reason they can’t get round.
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Matej Sukdolak
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Qaid, 13 b g,
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Matej rode at two young rider Europeans, including on this horse in 2022. Since then, they’ve gained mileage at four-star, with mostly jumping clears across country although you shouldn’t rush out to watch their dressage, which will be in the high 30s at best. Here for experience at their first senior championship.
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Miroslav Trunda
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Mellevue Van Rechteren, 9 b m,
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Mellevue Van Rechteren is one of the youngest and least experienced horses at this event – she’s done just three four-stars, one clear and two with a frangible breakage across country. Hopefully a win at CCI3*-L at Strzegom in June will give confidence and Miroslav can use his experience from four previous championships to help her round.
Denmark
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Peter Flarup
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H.Carald Z, 10 b g,
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This is Peter’s fifth worlds in a senior championship career stretching back to 1997. Not here to win but he looks to have given this home-bred horse a solid preparation for the step up to championship level and he hasn’t had a cross-country jumping fault since his first international run in 2022. Recently 14th in the hot CCI4*-S at Luhmühlen.
Spain
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Esteban Benitez Valle
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Utrera AA 351, 13 gr m,
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This pair have a good cross-country jumping record, with a flag penalty in Paris one of the few blips on their CV. The mare has only had one international run this year, finishing second at Kronenberg CCI4*-S in June. They won’t be aiming for the podium, but Spain’s sole contenders in the eventing here can hope for a decent completion.
Finland
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Axel Lindberg
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Quelle Bonne, 11 ch m,
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Axel is a senior championship debutant. He and Quelle Bonne had some cross-country problems as they stepped up to four-star in 2024/25, but their 2026 record has been good, including second in a small-field CCI4*-L with just 0.8 of a showjumping time-fault to add to their dressage. The first phase isn’t great, so will hope to climb the leaderboard.
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Sanna Siltakorpi
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Bofey Click, 17 db g,
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Bofey Click had 20 penalties at the corner complex that ended a few British hopes at last year’s Europeans, but he generally has a good record and won a small-field CCI4*-L on his dressage score in May. Sanna first rode at senior championship in 2009 and this is her third worlds; no reason she can’t put up another solid mid-field completion.
France
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Alexis Goury
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Je’Vall, 12 gr st,
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This pair impressed at the Blenheim Europeans last year when they finished sixth individually and led the French to team bronze. That result was not out of turn after sixth at Bramham CCI4*-S last year and seventh at Saumur CCI4*-L in 2024. Seventh in a CCI4*-S at Vittel in June is their only international run since Blenheim, but ones to watch.
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Gaspard Maksud
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Zaragoza, 13 b m,
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This Surrey-based pair were sixth at the last worlds and eighth (team bronze) at the 2023 Europeans. They haven’t been to a championship since, but have notched some strong five-star form in the interim, with sixth and seventh at Burghley, and seventh at Badminton this year. Their dressage is inconsistent, but very competitive on their best form.
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Benjamin Massié
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Figaro Fonroy, 11 ch g,
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Benjamin and Figaro Fonroy were ninth at last year’s Europeans as individuals, backing up previous good form. Fifth at Marbach CCI4*-S in good company is their only international run this year. They were eliminated on their previous Aachen appearance, so will want to forget that, but aside from that, they have a good record and the top 15 could beckon.
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Astier Nicolas
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Alertamalib’Or, 16 b g,
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Astier is an experienced championship rider, who was a team gold and individual silver medallist at the 2016 Olympics. This horse made an unimpressive championship debut at the last worlds, but his good results since include second at Bramham CCI4*-S last year and 16th at the Europeans, with a frangible breakage. Top 10 contenders or even better.
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Nicolas Touzaint
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Diabolo Menthe, 13 gr g,
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Diabolo Menthe has not done a great deal since being a team silver medallist in Paris, when showjumping let down his individual performance, but has been second at CCI4*-S level on his past two outings. Nicolas is a double European champion and holds Olympic team medals of every colour, but is yet to be a worlds medallist, something he could well achieve this time.
Great Britain
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Ros Canter
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Lordships Graffalo,
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Ros, the 2018 world champion on Allstar B, landed individual fourth at the last worlds, a first championship for “Walter”. He’s since become one of the very best event horses in the world – five-time British five-star winner, European champion and Olympic team gold medallist. The individual gold is likely to be a showdown between Ros, Laura Collett and Michael Jung.
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Laura Collett
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London 52, 17 b g,
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A gold here would complete the European, world and Olympic set for London 52 before he retires. He and Laura are starting at their seventh consecutive senior championship, with their record including individual and team European golds, two Olympic team golds and an individual Olympic bronze. Also three-time five-star winners. Among the favourites.
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Caroline Harris
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D. Day, 12 b g,
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Caroline and D. Day are worlds first-timers, who secured their spot with a Luhmühlen win – their second five-star win (also Pau 2024). They’ve had good four-star form too; the one high-profile blip on their record is a fall at the 2025 Europeans on their championship debut. Dressage isn’t D. Day’s thing, but hopefully he’ll rise through the ranks.
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Tom McEwen
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JL Dublin, 15 db g,
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Olympic team gold medallists and last year’s European individual bronze medallists, this pair have been top-three at three five-stars and won five CCI4*-Ss. Overshadowed by their team-mates in star billing, but would top the list for any other nation and could be individual medallists as well as team players. Tom took world team gold in 2018 on Toledo De Kerser.
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Gemma Stevens
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Flash Cooley, 14 gr g, CSF Mr Kroon x OBOS Quality,
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It’s been eight years since Gemma’s last championship, when she and Arctic Soul were pathfinders for the gold medal-winning worlds team in Tryon. Flash Cooley has been in the top three at seven four-stars since the start of 2025. He’s reliably in the mid to high 20s in the dressage and could be a serious contender despite being a championship debutant.
Germany
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Malin Hansen-Hotopp
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Carlitos Quidditch K, 14 gr g,
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Semi-professional rider Malin was a latecomer to top-level sport – she sprang to prominence when she won Blenheim CCI4*-L the same week as the last worlds, in 2022, on this horse. They have since finished in the top 20 individually, winning team silver and gold, at two Europeans and been top six at two five-stars. Very much top-10 contenders.
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Michael Jung
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FischerChipmunk FRH, 18 b g,
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Olympic champions and twice European individual silver medallists, winners of 17 internationals including two Kentucky five-stars. Their record isn’t perfect, but Michael starts as one of the favourites. World champion in 2010, he lost the 2022 title on showjumping; will two down on their most recent outing foretell a repeat or can Chipmunk triumph as he nears retirement?
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Julia Krajewski
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Uelzener’s Nickel, 12 db g,
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Julia was Olympic champion in 2021 and world individual silver medallist in 2022 on Amande De B’Neville. This horse was 11th in Paris when called up as a young reserve and he has super form, his six wins at four-star including one in Aachen in 2024. Julia also produced Michael Jung’s ride FischerChipmunk FRH and rode him at the 2018 worlds.
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Libussa Lübbecke
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Caramia FRH, 16 b m,
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Libussa made her senior championship debut last year, acting as pathfinder for the gold medal-winning Europeans team on Caramia. Impressive on the flat; cross-country time-faults and showjumps down are likely to be their weak points. The mare was home-bred by Libussa’s parents and ridden by her brother to three-star before she took over in 2019.
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Christoph Wahler
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D’Accord FRH, 14 b g,
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Christoph was a team gold medallist at the last worlds on Carjatan S. D’Accord FRH makes his championship debut off the back of strong form including seventh at Badminton last year and a recent win at Avenches CCI4*-S. They had an odd error at Burghley last year when Christoph fell off at a plain fence, but should be well-placed to be useful team members.
Hungary
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Noémi Viola Doerfer
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Piltown Harry, 11 ch g,
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Noémi, who started her equestrian life as a vaulter, was based with Austin O’Connor from 2020 to 2023 and took over Piltown Harry from him in 2022. She now lives in Germany. She made her championship debut at the Europeans last year on this horse, finishing 22nd. Their form isn’t super-competitive but they’ll hope to keep building experience here.
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Balázs Kaizinger
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Clover 15, 13 ch g,
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Balázs and Clover 15 completed the last worlds in Pratoni in 2022, with a very slow clear across country and an expensive showjumping round. They’ve only had one cross-country jumping problem since, so can hopefully get round again, although they wouldn’t expect to be troubling the sharp end of the leaderboard.
India
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Ashish Limaye
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D’Avril Du Pinier, 13 b g,
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Ashish has ridden at two Asian Games, taking individual gold and team silver in 2025, but this is his first championship at this level. He studied engineering before devoting himself to eventing and is based in Germany. This horse was produced in Britain by Poppy Clark and has been with Ashish since 2025; they are very inexperienced so completion is the aim.
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Fouaad Mirza
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Mokatoo, 13 br g,
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Fouaad was 23rd at the Tokyo Olympics and rode at the last worlds on Seigneur Medicott. Mokatoo started his international career with Fouaad’s girlfriend, Finland’s Johanna Pohjonen. He’s inexperienced at this level, with a mixed record, so Fouaad will hope to repeat the jumping performances that led to second in a small-field CCI4*-L in April.
Ireland
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Ian Cassells
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Millridge Atlantis, 12 gr g,
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A first worlds for Ian, who was the anchorman for Ireland at last year’s Europeans with this horse, finishing 14th and helping the team to silver. Among their best career results are a win at Ballindenisk CCI4*-S on their dressage score in 2024. Their form is consistent and includes two good Aachen finishes, so should be set to be useful team players again.
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Aoife Clark
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Full Monty De Lacense, 11 b g,
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Oxfordshire-based Aoife took over the ride on this horse from Jonelle Price last year. They made the team for the Europeans and were the discard score when they had a fall, but came back strongly this year with a dressage score finish at Bramham CCI4*-L for fourth. Aoife has ridden at one previous worlds – she was 20th at Caen in 2014 on Fenyas Elegance.
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Padraig McCarthy
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MGH Zabaione, 10 b g,
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Padraig lives in Devon. He collected double world silver in 2018 on Mr Chunky. This horse is a truly exciting prospect – winner of the young horse class at Blenheim in 2024, he’s been building experience since, with good results including a CCI4*-L win at Ballindenisk and the odd hiccup. Could be competitive but may be protected with the future in mind.
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Georgie Goss
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Kojak, 11 b| g,
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Georgie comes to her first senior championship, having changed nationality three years ago – she was a three-time youth medallist for Britain. Kojak’s four top-10 finishes at four-star include second in the Blenheim young horse championship in 2024. Georgie often does a good test but has cross-country time-faults, plus he’s a young horse, so that may repeat.
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Austin O’Connor
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Colorado Blue, 17 gr g,
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This pair have been a wonderful part of the five-star scene over the past few years, winning Maryland 2023 and finishing third at Badminton twice, plus second at Burghley. A championship doesn’t quite play into their hands so well, with the emphasis on the first phase, but if they do their best test (high 20s), they could climb to the podium.
Italy
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Francesco Aondio Bertero
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It’s Athene, 10 b m,
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Francesco makes his senior championship debut on this young mare who he has produced through the grades. Time-faults and high 30s to low 40s dressage scores will keep them lower down the field, but hopefully can gain good experience if they can forget their first cross-country jumping penalties together, incurred on their final prep run in Avenches.
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Andrea Cincinatti
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Cecelia Lad, 11 b g,
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Andrea has brought this horse through the grades and their form has been a bit patchy, with downsides including a recent 20 jumping penalties at CCI3*-S in Avenches. Their top-10 placings have come in small fields, but they did complete the strong CCI4*-S at Luhmühlen in June, with a steady clear across country. Championship debutants.
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Vittoria Panizzon
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DHI Jackpot, 12 gr g,
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Gloucestershire-based Vittoria has won two European team bronzes, but oddly, her only World Championship experience is withdrawing Borough Pennyz when she didn’t feel right in the dressage warm-up in 2014. This horse was 25th at the Europeans last year and has had decent four-star form this year, including 12th in the crack Luhmühlen CCI4*-S.
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Paolo Torlonia
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Zinny, 10 ch m,
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Based in Wiltshire, Paolo was 27th at the Blenheim Europeans last year with this horse. They fell at Luhmühlen CCI4*-S in June, but restored confidence with a double jumping clear at open intermediate. Further back, their best result is fifth in a CCI4*-L at Ballindenisk last April. With dressage often in the 40s they won’t be competitive, but can gain useful mileage.
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Giovanni Ugolotti
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Duke Of Champions, 15 br g,
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An experienced pair who’ve been together since 2021 and jumped clear round the worlds four years ago, but showjumping let them down there. Last year’s Blenheim Europeans wasn’t their week, but they have four top-12s at four-star on their CV and if they can put all the pieces together, could be in the top 25. Giovanni is based in Gloucestershire.
Japan
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Ryuzo Kitajima
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Feroza Nieuwmoed, 16 b g,
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Ryuzo, who works out of Angela Tucker’s yard, was a 2024 Olympic team bronze medallist with Cekatinka JRA. With Feroza Nieuwmoed, he has a three-year unblemished cross-country jumping record, including 15th at Burghley 2024 and 27th at Badminton 2025. Reliable team scorer, while time-faults and mid-30s dressage likely to peg individual ranking.
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Kento Nagura
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Vinci De La Vigne JRA, 17 b g,
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Kento, who is based with Pippa Funnell, makes his championship debut. Vinci De La Vigne has the experience to hold his hand, from seventh at the 2018 worlds with France’s Astier Nicolas to team bronze in Paris with Kazuma Tomoto. He and Kento won a small-field CCI4*-S in Montelibretti in February and their other form is solid, bar a fall at Belsay.
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Toshiyuki Tanaka
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Jefferson JRA, 15 b g,
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Toshi, another rider under Angela Tucker’s wing, was 15th at the 2018 worlds on Talma D’Allou and a team bronze medallist in Paris with Jefferson JRA. Partners since 2023, this pair have a sturdy record together bar a fall at Blenheim in 2024 and, much like Ryuzo and his horse, should be useful team players without upsetting the top end of the leaderboard.
Morocco
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Noor Slaoui
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Legende P, 10 b g,
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Wiltshire-based Noor made her senior championship debut at the Paris Olympics on Cash In Hand. This horse joined her last year and they had some patchy form, but it all seems to have come together since they stepped up to four-star at Blenheim last year. Eighth in decent company in a CCI4*-L at Strzegom in April and can aim to keep building experience.
The Netherlands
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Splinter Bergsma
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Vigo Key SR Z, 13 b g,
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The youngest eventer in Aachen. A senior championship debut for this pair, who have done two junior and two young rider Europeans together – their solid cross-country record is marred only by a fall at the last one in 2025. Won a small-field CCI4*-S in 2025 and recently 10th in good company at Avenches CCI4*-S. Well positioned to gain great experience here.
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Sanne de Jong
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Enjoy, 17 gr m, Cartano x Haarlem, rider, Jantien van Zon & Johan Worst
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A fifth championship for this pair, who have a wealth of experience together. They’ve been winners at CCI4*-S in the past and scored three top-five placings at four-star last year. Their record also includes some blips, although not for a couple of years. Lack a bit of consistency, but if they could match up their best performances in every phase, could be top 20.
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Jillian Giessen
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Seattle Park, 13 b g,
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Seattle Park started his career in Australia with worlds rider Sophia Hill and joined Jillian in 2024. Championship debutants, who’ve done just one CCI4*-L together, but did finish it with just 0.4 of a showjumping time-fault to add to their dressage score. Recently third in the CCI4*-S at Royal Jump. Inexperienced but no reason they can’t give it a good go.
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Florinoor Hoogland
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Hontoni, 14 bl g,
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This pair were 20th at the Blenheim Europeans last year on their senior championship debut, with a double jumping clear. They’ve had some hiccups mixed in with more satisfactory results, including 20 jumping penalties across country recently in Avenches, so will want to put that behind them and hark back to their Blenheim form to build on that.
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Sterre van Houte
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Crossborder Radar Love, 13 b g,
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A senior championship debutant who rode this horse at a junior and young rider Europeans before he spent 2024 with Raf Kooremans, finishing 26th in Paris. Crossborder Radar
New Zealand
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Clarke Johnstone
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Rocket Man, 11 gr g,
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Gloucestershire-based Clarke has been a world team bronze medallist twice, in 2010 and in 2022. This horse was produced by Britain’s Eliza Bell and joined him in 2023. Clarke isn’t one to throw down a lot of flashy performances, but they’ve had eight top-10 finishes at four-star together and he knows what it takes to perform at this level. Dark horses.
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Samantha Lissington
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Lucas Stone, 10 b g,
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The new girl on the Kiwi squad, who’s built a solid campaign and was selected on her second string when Ricker Ridge Sooty GNZ succumbed to injury. Lucas Stone was bought in Finland in early 2025. He won a CCI4*-L at Strzegom in October 2025 and had a run-out at Royal Jump in May, but then seventh at Luhmühlen CCI4*-S. Samantha is Wiltshire-based.
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Tim Price
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Falco, 17 b g,
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Double world bronze medallists in 2022. Falco’s record isn’t all plain sailing but he’s won a five-star (Pau 2021) and been second at two others (Maryland 2024 and Badminton 2026). Survived having a tumour removed in October 2023 and all his upper front teeth out last winter due to a rare disease. Could scoop another individual medal. Tim lives in Dorset.
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Jonelle Price
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Senor Crocodillo, 12 gr g,
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Dorset-based Jonelle was a world team bronze medallist four years ago. This horse started his career with her team-mate Samantha Lissington and has had blips on the way up the levels with her and Jonelle but has been great over the past year – 10th at Pau CCI5*, a winner at Millstreet CCI4*-S and fifth at Bramham CCI4*-S. Should be top 20.
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Monica Spencer
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Artist, 15 b g,
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This pair burst onto the international scene when world team bronze medallists in 2022 and have since scored six top-12 finishes at five-star. Artist is a good-moving thoroughbred and they will be right up there after dressage, but showjumping is their weakness and has led to some heartbreaking tumbles down the leaderboard. Monica is based in the USA.
Poland
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Joanna Pawlak
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Armin De Monsieur, 13 b st,
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This is Joanna’s first worlds, although she’s ridden at an Olympics and one senior Europeans. She’s had this horse since late 2023 – although he did one more event with former rider Kamila Cygan in 2024 – and after some faults early in their partnership, their cross-country jumping record has settled down, so hopefully can record a completion.
Switzerland
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Angelika Dubach
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Felin De Chignan, 11 ch g,
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Switzerland is the only nation that has called out who will be the individual rider in advance and Angelika fills that berth. A senior championship debutante, she has a solid cross-country jumping record with Felin De Chignan, bar a fall in April this year, and will look to build experience without bothering the sharp end of the leaderboard.
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Robin Godel
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Grandeur De Lully CH, 18 b g,
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Among the most experienced championship horses in the field, Grandeur De Lully comes forward for his seventh senior squad, with two 15ths his best results. He hasn’t had a cross-country jumping penalty since 2021 and his record includes four wins at CCI4*-S. Robin is a rising star for a rising nation and another top 15 finish is very possible.
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Mélody Johner
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Erin, 11 gr g,
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This pair stepped up last year when they won a small-field CCI4*-L in the spring and finished 10th at the Europeans at Blenheim. Consolidated with fifth in a competitive CCI4*-S at Aachen last month. Showjumping is the weak link but keep an eye on them. Erin is from the Becas, the Spanish breeding family responsible for Andrew Nicholson greats such as Armada and Nereo.
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Nadja Minder
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Top Job’s Jalisco, 14 b g,
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Nadja keeps impressing on the international stage and it’s great to see her bringing another horse to a senior championship as her old faithful Toblerone nears the end of his career. Top Job’s Jalisco had some patchy form in 2024 and early 2025, but has gone well since, including fourth in the hot CCI4*-S at Luhmühlen in June. A leaderboard climber.
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Felix Vogg
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Frieda, 13 b m,
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Felix is a seasoned championship rider who has also won twice at five-star. Frieda made her championship debut at last year’s Europeans, where she had 20 penalties at The Suregrow Dew Pond, and has had a couple of top 10s at CCI4*-S since. Felix has a habit of rising above his form at championships with below-the-radar horses so don’t discount him.
Sweden
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Frida Anderson
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Box Leo, 16 db g,
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Frida and Box Leo were 17th at the last worlds and 12th at the Paris Olympics. Coupled with wins at their past two four-stars, that suggests they are on a roll of good form – if you discount a retirement in Marbach in May. Box Leo was initially produced in Britain by Ludwig Svennerstal and her dam Box Quite was also a championship horse for Sweden.
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Christoffer Forsberg
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Hippo’s Sapporo TSF, 18 b g,
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Christoffer is a World Championships debutant, who has ridden at three Europeans including two on this horse. They retired at the Blenheim Europeans last year and have withdrawn post-dressage twice since, as well as having two top-sixes at four-star. They’ve won at four-star three times, so will want to recapture those performances in Aachen.
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Louise Romeike
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Caspian 15, 12 gr g,
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Louise – daughter-in-law of 2008 Olympic champion Hinrich Romeike – has plenty of championship experience. This horse impressed as a youngster at the Paris Olympics and his record suggests he’s improved steadily since. A CCI4*-S winner in Marbach last year and recently eighth in the strong CCI4*-S at Luhmühlen, he’s a top-15 contender.
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Sofia Sjöberg
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Bryjamolga VH Marienshof Z, 15 b m,
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This British-based pair were 34th at the last worlds, a result bracketed by 13th at the two Europeans in 2021 and 2023. Also 32nd in Paris, with an expensive flag penalty. Good results this year have only been interrupted by a fall in Marbach, but fifth at Millstreet CCI4*-S last month suggests all is back on track. Will hope to climb after dressage.
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Amanda Staam
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Corpoubet AT, 13 ch g,
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Amanda comes forward to her first World Championships, having completed the past two Europeans with Corpoubet AT (21st at Blenheim last year). They have also won twice at four-star back in 2021/22 and were recently fifth at Arville CCI4*-S. They have a few blips on their CV too and won’t bother the leaders here but can hope for a solid completion.
Thailand
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Weerapat Pitakanonda
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B.Grimm Chateau De Versailles M2S, 15 ch g,
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A first worlds for “Bomb”, although he’s ridden at the Olympics and been an Asian Games medallist. This horse has been ridden by Bomb and off since 2018 and also competed by fellow Thai rider Kornwat Samran and Thai trainer Maxime Livio. His form is quite patchy, although he’s completed all his recent events so hopefully can do the same here.
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Korntawat Samran
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B.Grimm Carouzo Bois Marotin, 14 b g,
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“Nut” finished 24th at the last worlds and has won Asian Games medals. This horse was competed to five-star by Thai trainer Maxime Livio, with Nut taking over at the end of 2024. They won a CCI4*-S at Strzegom last year and were recently 10th in the competitive CCI4*-S at Luhmühlen – so could be headed for the top 25 again in Aachen.
Türkiye
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Kumru Say
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Baladin De L’Ocean LA, 15 ch g,
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Raised in New York until she was 14, Kumru rode in showjumping youth championships and works in that field in Germany, riding her eventers in the evenings. She made her eventing championship debut at last year’s Europeans, finishing 37th with a steady clear across country on this horse, who came from Astier Nicolas. Here to keep building experience.
USA
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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William Coleman
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Diabolo, 14 db g,
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Will (a 2022 world team silver medallist) and Diabolo won Kentucky CCI5* in April and they’ve has also won three times at CCI4*-S since the horse joined Will in 2023, from the Tinney family in Australia. This is a long-awaited team debut, as Diabolo was withdrawn at the last minute from the Paris Olympics due to abscess, and they are real individual medal contenders.
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Phillip Dutton
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Denim, 11 b g,
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Phillip is a vastly experienced rider who contested the 2006 worlds here for Australia, his last championship under that flag before he changed nationality. Denim was swapped into the squad instead of original selection Possante. Twelve top-10 finishes at four-star, but he had 20 jumping penalties across country on his last outing and time-faults may be a factor.
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Boyd Martin
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Cooley Nutcracker, 12 bl g,
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Boyd was part of the world team silver in 2022 on Tsetserleg TSF. This horse was Liz Halliday’s ride at the Paris Olympics, finishing 19th, shortly before her life-changing head injury. She’s still part of his ownership syndicate, so this is an emotional story. With Boyd, he’s won a CCI4*-L and was 11th at Kentucky CCI5* in the spring, despite a flag penalty.
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Caroline Pamukcu
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HSH Blake, 11 bl g,
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Caroline and HSH Blake were the 2023 Pan Am Games champions and much talked about pre-Paris, where their experience perhaps caught out horse and rider for an average finish. Caroline has since had a baby (also called Blake) and come back stronger; at five-star, they’ve been fourth at Maryland 2025 and second at Kentucky this spring. Ones to watch.
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Tamra Smith
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Lillet 3, 10 db m,
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Tamie was a world team silver medallist in 2022 on Mai Baum. Lillet 3, who came from Andreas Dibowski, has barely been out of the top three since joining her in 2024, bar a fall in 2025 and another at Bramham CCI4*-S in June. So could be competitive but not fully reliable. Owner Molly Duda was recently fifth at the under-25 worlds on Disco Traveler.
Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.