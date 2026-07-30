2026 Dressage World Championships
The 2026 Dressage World Championships are taking place in Aachen, Germany as part of the FEI World Championships (11-23 August). The dressage competition begins on 11 August with the first of two consecutive days of grand prix. The team medals will be presented on 12 August. The grand prix special for the first set of individual medals takes place on Friday 14 August, with the freestyle taking place in the evening under floodlights on Saturday 15 August.
Horse & Hound will be bringing you all the news in the run-up to the event, as well as in-depth reports on the action as it takes place. The Dressage World Championships entries from all the nations are now confirmed, subject to any last-minute changes prompted by horse or rider illness or injury.
H&H dressage editor Oscar Williams will be on the ground in Aachen watching the action and interviewing the riders and their teams in the mixed zone after every performance. He will be supported by H&H’s wider editorial team, based back in the UK, and we will bring you the stories behind the scores throughout the competition.
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Dressage teams news
British dressage team revealed for World Championships
All nations’ teams and individuals entered for Aachen
2026 Dressage World Championships timetable
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Date
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Dressage
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Medal ceremony
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Tuesday 11 August
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Grand prix day one
|Row 0 - Cell 2
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Wednesday 12 August
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Grand prix day two
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🏅 Teams
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Thursday 13 August
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
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Friday 14 August
|
Grand prix special
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🏅 Individual
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Saturday 15 August
|
Grand prix freestyle
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🏅 Individual
Dressage World Championships format
The World Championships are split into three stages, with one set of medals awarded for teams and two sets of individual medals.
Each nation can enter a maximum of four horse and rider combinations, but only the top three scores count towards the team result. Nations without a team can send up to two riders as individuals.
The team contest
The action kicks off with the horse inspection (10 August), then the grand prix, taking place over two days: 11 and 12 August. This is the only test that counts towards the team medals, which are awarded on Wednesday 12 August. It also serves as the first stage of individual qualification for the special and freestyle, with all riders taking part, including those not on a team.
The individual contest
From there, things shift to the grand prix special on 14 August, where the top 30 combinations from the grand prix (including ties for 30th) compete for the first set of individual medals.
A score of around 69–71% has been enough to make that cut at recent championships (68.88% at the 2025 Europeans in Crozet, 71.15% at Herning 2022). However, scores across the board have depreciated since Herning, suggesting this year’s cut-off may land nearer the lower end of that range.
The week concludes with the freestyle to music on 15 August. The top 18 riders from the grand prix special (again including ties) are eligible to compete – historically requiring around 72.5–74% – but only a maximum of three per country may advance. If four from one country are in the top 18, the lowest-placed of them is replaced by the next-highest-placed eligible combination. This round decides the second set of individual medals.
The starting order
The running order for the grand prix is set by a draw. Teams are grouped based on their FEI world rankings, with lower-ranked nations riding earlier and the top contenders going later. Each team’s chef d’equipe submits their preferred rider order in advance, which is maintained during the draw.
Riders competing as individuals (not part of a team) are drawn separately and slotted into the schedule accordingly.
For the special and freestyle, the start order is based on performance. Riders compete in reverse order of results – so the best go last.
Why are the 2026 worlds important for the Olympics?
Aachen is the first and biggest qualifying event for the team competition at the LA 2028 Olympic Games. The six highest-ranked teams (excluding the host nation, the US) will secure their Olympic team quota places here – more than at any other single qualifier in the cycle.
Remaining team places are then decided across 2027 through the Europeans and other regional championships. A strong result in Aachen is therefore the most direct route to booking a nation’s place at the Games.
Aachen world championships officials
Dressage officials
A panel of seven judges will decide the medals in Aachen, led by Germany’s Ulrike Nivelle as president of the ground jury. She’s joined by Kurt Christensen (DEN), Clive Halsall (GBR), Maria Colliander (FIN), Michael Osinski (USA), Maribel Alonso (MEX) and Alice Schwab (AUT).
Vincenzo Truppa (ITA) serves as technical delegate, with Didier Deschauwer (BEL) as chief steward, and a separate Judging Supervisory Panel – Andrew Gardner (GBR), Henk van Bergen (NED) and Mary Seefried (AUS) – overseeing standards throughout.
Veterinary officials: week one
Veterinary commission: Friedrich-Wilhelm Hanbücken (GER) (President), Kirste Neil (AUS), Juliana Ramalho De Freitas (BRA)
Veterinary delegate: Mark Sinnott (GBR)
Why is it not the Aachen World Equestrian Games?
Aachen previously hosted the FEI World Equestrian Games (WEG) in 2006. WEG brought together the World Championships in multiple different equestrian sports every four years between 1990 and 2018. Financial challenges associated with hosting so many disciplines at a single venue proved prohibitive and so since 2022 each of the disciplines have have their own World Championships. For 2026, Aachen was granted the World Championships for six disciplines, so is running a two-week combined World Championships – but it is not a WEG.
Dressage World Championships news
Latest
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Team gold is up for grabs at the dressage World Championships, but can Britain claim it for the first time?
By Oscar Williams Published
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Aachen 2026: every dressage definite entry confirmed for the World Championships
By Oscar Williams Last updated
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‘My spine is tingling already,’ says Carl Hester ahead of World Championships
By Carl Hester Published
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Fame, Glamourdale, Jagerbomb – and who joins them? British dressage team revealed for World Championships
By Oscar Williams Published
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Denmark confirms dressage team for Aachen – how do the reigning champions stack up this time?
By Oscar Williams Published
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Irish Olympic dressage rider withdraws from World Championships contention
By Oscar Williams Published
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Germany looking strong with three core riders named for World Championships dressage bid
By Oscar Williams Published
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Charlotte Dujardin throws fourth worlds spot wide open with stunning Hartpury double
By Oscar Williams Published
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Olympic champion to miss World Championships: ‘Responsibility sometimes also means letting an opportunity pass’
By Lucy Elder Published
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Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester, Lottie Fry and Becky Moody among eight on Britain’s World Championship dressage shortlist
By Oscar Williams Published
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Three names are certain for the British dressage team at Aachen – but who will be the fourth? H&H’s Oscar Williams weighs in
By Oscar Williams Published
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Olympic dressage horse withdrawn from worlds selection race to ‘enjoy a well-earned break’
By Lucy Elder Published
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The race to Aachen World Championships is on! Which Brits are on song and what competitions are likely to be key in coming weeks?
By Lucy Elder Published
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‘It was time to back myself’: rider switches nationalities and aims for World Championships
By Becky Murray Published