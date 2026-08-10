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How to watch the FEI World Championships live from anywhere in the world

Whichever sports you’re following, here’s how to watch the action live from Aachen

Georgia Guerin&#039;s avatar
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Lottie Fry riding Glamourdale in canter
The FEI World Championships opens with the dressage – Lottie Fry and Glamourdale return to defend their title as reigning world champions
(Image credit: FEI/Leanjo de Koster)
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Watch the FEI World Championships live from Aachen this week and join thousands of fans in watching the ultimate showcase of equestrian sport. We’ve been counting down the days for months now, and I’m thrilled to finally be able to say that it all kicks off tomorrow (Tuesday 11 August).

While we’ll be reporting on the Dressage, Eventing, Showjumping and Para dressage, this page reveals when, where and how you can watch all the equestrian sports at the 2026 FEI World Championships.

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Georgia Guerin
Georgia Guerin
Deputy Website Editor and Head of Ecommerce

Georgia is Horse & Hound’s deputy website editor and equestrian products expert. She curates content across the website with a particular focus on upcoming equestrian events horse care and buying advice. She also manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices via our buying guides. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015.

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