How to watch the FEI World Championships live from anywhere in the world
Whichever sports you’re following, here’s how to watch the action live from Aachen
Watch the FEI World Championships live from Aachen this week and join thousands of fans in watching the ultimate showcase of equestrian sport. We’ve been counting down the days for months now, and I’m thrilled to finally be able to say that it all kicks off tomorrow (Tuesday 11 August).
While we’ll be reporting on the Dressage, Eventing, Showjumping and Para dressage, this page reveals when, where and how you can watch all the equestrian sports at the 2026 FEI World Championships.
At a glance
- FEI World Championship dates: 11–23 August 2026
- Watch on TV: ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV
- Watch for free: RTBF (Belgium) / ZDF (Germany) / SVT Play (Sweden)
- Watch the FEI World Championships from anywhere: Use this NordVPN deal – 75% Off
How to watch the FEI World Championships on TV
There is no complete terrestrial TV coverage of the FEI World Championships in the UK or US. ClipMyHorse.TV and FEI.TV will be the only place you can follow all the action live or on demand. ClipMyHorse.TV is showing every session across all sports during the fortnight of competition in Aachen.
Find the broadcast schedule for each sport below.
If you’re away from home, you can use NordVPN to secure your stream of the action from anywhere in the world.
ClipMyHorse.TV discount code
You can save 26% on a ClipMyHorse.TV subscription until 23 August 2026 with code AACHEN26. This discount is for new and returning customers without an active membership – this brings the cost to around £154 for your first year’s subscription.
Visit tv.fei.org to claim your discount.
ClipMyHorse.TV commentary options
ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV is available to viewers across the world with the following commentary options for each sport. Each sport is also available to view without commentary.
- Dressage: English, German, Dutch, Spanish, French or Swedish
- Eventing: English, German or French
- Showjumping: English, German, Dutch, Spanish, Norwegian, Swedish, French or Czech
- Para Dressage: English
- Vaulting: English or German
- Driving: English or German
Watch FEI World Championships for free
ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV is available to viewers across the world but some countries are also hosting free streams, including Germany, Belgium and Sweden.
These streams are usually geo-blocked, but if you’re worried about accessing your usual free stream while you’re away, you can use a VPN.
🇩🇪 Germany 🇩🇪
Viewers in Germany can stream for free on ZDF and ARD.
🇧🇪 Belgium 🇧🇪
RTBF will show the dressage live (you’ll need to create a free account), while HippoTV will broadcast highlights.
🇸🇪 Sweden 🇸🇪
Viewers in Sweden can watch via SVT Play for free.
How to watch the FEI World Championships from anywhere
If you’re away from home and your normal coverage is geo-blocked, a VPN will get you your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.
There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, where you can get an exclusive 75% off, which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.
FEI World Championships broadcast times
Local time is CEST.
|
Date
|
Session
|
Start time (local)
|
Start time (UK)
|
Tuesday 11 August
|
Grand prix day one
|
8.20am
|
7.20am
|
Wednesday 12 August
|
Grand prix day two 🏅
|
8.20am
|
7.20am
|
Friday 14 August
|
Grand prix special 🏅
|
10.50am
|
9.50am
|
Saturday 15 August
|
Grand prix freestyle 🏅
|
7pm
|
6pm
|
Date
|
Session
|
Start time (local)
|
Start time (UK)
|
Thursday 13 August
|
Dressage day one
|
9.30am
|
8.30am
|
Friday 14 August
|
Dressage day two
|
9.30am
|
8.30am
|
Saturday 15 August
|
Cross-country
|
9.15am
|
8.15am
|
Sunday 16 August
|
Showjumping 🏅
|
1pm
|
12pm
|
Date
|
Session
|
Start time (local)
|
Start time (UK)
|
Wednesday 19 August
|
Speed leg
|
9.30am
|
8.30am
|
Thursday 20 August
|
Team round one
|
9am
|
8am
|
Friday 21 August
|
Team round two 🏅
|
6.50pm
|
5.50pm
|
Sunday 23 August
|
Individual final 🏅
|
2.20pm
|
1.20pm
|
Date
|
Session
|
Start time (local)
|
Start time (UK)
|
Wednesday 19 August
|
Individual grade I, II, III 🏅
|
8.30am
|
7.30am
|
Thursday 20 August
|
Individual grade IV, V 🏅
|
9am
|
8am
|
Friday 21 August
|
Team test grade I, II, III 🏅
|
9am
|
8am
|
Saturday 22 August
|
Team test grade VI, V 🏅
|
8.30am
|
7.30am
|
Sunday 23 August
|
Individual freestyle grade I, II, III, VI, V 🏅
|
8.15am
|
7.15am
|
Date
|
Session
|
Start time (local)
|
Start time (UK)
|
Thursday 13 August
|
Compulsory test male
|
8am
|
7am
|
Thursday 13 August
|
Compulsory test female
|
1pm
|
12pm
|
Thursday 13 August
|
Compulsory test squad
|
3.15pm
|
1.15pm
|
Friday 14 August
|
Technical test male
|
8am
|
7am
|
Friday 14 August
|
Technical test female
|
4pm
|
3pm
|
Friday 14 August
|
Pas de Deux 1st round
|
7pm
|
6pm
|
Saturday 15 August
|
Female freestyle 🏅
|
8am
|
7am
|
Saturday 15 August
|
Male freestyle 🏅
|
12pm
|
11am
|
Saturday 15 August
|
Squad freestyle 🏅
|
2.30pm
|
1.30pm
|
Sunday 16 August
|
Pas de deux final 🏅
|
9am
|
8am
|
Sunday 16 August
|
Nations Cup 🏅
|
11am
|
10am
|
Date
|
Session
|
Start time (local)
|
Start time (UK)
|
Thursday 20 August
|
Dressage day one
|
10.30am
|
9.30am
|
Friday 21 August
|
Dressage day two
|
10.30pm
|
9.30am
|
Saturday 22 August
|
Marathon
|
10am
|
9am
|
Sunday 23 August
|
Cones 🏅
|
8.30am
|
7.30pm
Follow the action with H&H
We’re sending dressage editor Oscar Williams and eventing editor Pippa Roome out to Germany to bring you all the news directly from Aachen, and we have staff at home supporting our coverage so we can bring you the fullest possible reporting of every aspect of the sport.
Follow our live blogs where we will bring you our expert insights and analysis, plus comments from the riders.
We’ll also be publishing reports after every session of action – the joy or disappointment from riders after their performances, views on each session and more – plus times for Brits and key contenders.
- To stay up to date with all the latest news from the FEI World Championships, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
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