2026 Showjumping World Championships
The 2026 Showjumping World Championships are being held in Aachen, Germany as part of the FEI World Championships (11-23 August). The showjumping is taking place during the second week of the championships, kicking off with the speed leg on Wednesday 19 August. This is followed by two days of team competition (20-21 August), then a rest day before the individual final (23 August).
Horse & Hound will be bringing you all the news in the run-up to the event, as well as in-depth reports on the action as it takes place. H&H’s magazine editor Pippa Roome, who has reported at numerous championships across the disciplines, will be on the ground interviewing the riders after their rounds. H&H’s showjumping editor Jennifer Donald will be overseeing the reporting from back in the UK, supported by the wider editorial team, as we bring you the stories behind the medals, as they happen.
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Showjumping teams news
Britain’s fab five showjumpers heading to the World Championships
All the showjumping entries from across the nations
Showjumping World Championships timetable
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Date
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Showjumping
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Local times
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UK times
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Medal ceremonies
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Monday 17 August
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First horse inspection
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Row 0 - Cell 3
|Row 0 - Cell 4
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Tuesday 18 August
|
Training session
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9am–4.15pm
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8am–3.15pm
|Row 1 - Cell 4
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Wednesday 19 August
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Speed leg
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9.30am–5.20pm
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8.30am–4.20pm
|Row 2 - Cell 4
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Thursday 20 August
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Team round one
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9am–5.10pm
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8am–4.10pm
|Row 3 - Cell 4
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Friday 21 August
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Team round two
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6.50–10.50pm
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5.50–9.50pm
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🏅 Team
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Saturday 22 August
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Row 5 - Cell 3
|Row 5 - Cell 4
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Sunday 23 August
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Individual final
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2.20–5.20pm
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1.20–4.20pm
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🏅Individual
Showjumping World Championships format
The 2026 World Showjumping Championships take place from Monday, 17 August to Sunday, 23 August 2026. The famous final-four horse-swap decider was dropped after the World Equestrian Games in 2014 and since then these championships have run in line with previous world and European formats with four-rider teams and a drop score. The team medals are decided first, concluding with the individual medals.
What happens each day?
All team and individual riders start with Wednesday’s speed leg, where faults are penalised by seconds added to the time. Each rider’s score is converted via a coefficient into points.
Two rounds of team jumping then follow, with the top 10 teams from Thursday’s competition progressing to Friday’s final under the floodlights. The top 60 individual riders also compete. Team medals are awarded on Friday 21 August.
Sunday’s individual final consists of two rounds, the first for the 25 best placed horses and riders after the first three legs of competition, with the top 12 then qualifying for the medal-deciding round two.
What else is on the schedule?
Two prestigious international competitions for under-25 young riders take place on Friday and Saturday. Friday is a speed competition while Saturday’s competition is for drawn teams of four, regardless of nations. Each team will be supported by a team manager.
Aachen world championships officials
Showjumping world championships course-designer
World-famous German course-builder Frank Rothenberger, who has been involved in six Olympics, is Aachen’s resident designer and he will be designing the fences and courses for the showjumping World Championships in Aachen. Paris 2024 Olympic designer Santiago Varela, from Spain, is assigned as technical delegate.
Other showjumping officials
Ground jury: Patrice Alvado (FRA) (President), Harry Braspenning (NED), Anna Lindqvist (SWE), Kazuya Hirayama (JPN), Andrew Pollard (GBR).
Chief steward: Maria Hernek (SWE)
Veterinary officials: week two
Veterinary commission: Friedrich-Wilhelm Hanbücken (GER) (President), Berndt Stanglmeier (CAN), Constanze Zach (AUT)
Veterinary delegate: Thierry Grisard (FRA)
Overall chief steward: Cesar Hirsch (VEN)
Why is it not the Aachen World Equestrian Games?
Aachen previously hosted the FEI World Equestrian Games (WEG) in 2006. WEG brought together the World Championships in multiple different equestrian sports every four years between 1990 and 2018. Financial challenges associated with hosting so many disciplines at a single venue proved prohibitive and so since 2022 each of the disciplines have have their own World Championships. For 2026, Aachen was granted the World Championships for six disciplines, so is running a two-week combined World Championships – but it is not a WEG.
Showjumping World Championships news
Latest
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Who is in and who is out? The complete list of horses, riders and teams for the FEI World Championships Aachen 2026 showjumping
By Jennifer Donald Last updated
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‘Timing is everything’: eventing medallist withdraws from World Championships showjumping team
By Eleanor Jones Published
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‘One of the sport’s greatest stories’: brand new combination spearhead Britain’s fab five heading to the showjumping World Championships
By Jennifer Donald Published
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‘His health and wellbeing come first’: European medallists withdraw from World Championships
By Eleanor Jones Published
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‘A course-designer should have his own signature style, like Picasso’: find out what Frank Rothenberger has in store for the World Championships
By Martha Terry Published
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Irish showjumping team confirmed – and strong contenders for World Championships medals
By Eleanor Jones Published
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‘The relationship with my horse is paramount’: former European gold medallists withdraw from World Championships
By Eleanor Jones Published
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Heavy-hitting German showjumping team named for Aachen worlds with Olympic champion on reserve list
By Becky Murray Published
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What a squad! Medal-winning veterans and rising stars feature on British showjumping World Championship shortlist
By Eleanor Jones Published
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The race to Aachen World Championships is on! Which Brits are on song and what competitions are likely to be key in coming weeks?
By Lucy Elder Published
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‘It will be an exciting journey’: former Irish team rider among Swedish shortlist for World Championships
By Becky Murray Published