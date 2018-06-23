How to watch the Hickstead Derby on TV

If you can’t make it to Hickstead (21-24 June) this month, don’t panic. Action from the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting will be available as a free-to-view livestream via ClipMyHorse.tv and Hickstead.tv.

All the action from the International Arena from Thursday onwards, including the Bunn Leisure Derby Trial, the British Speed Derby and the Al Shira’aa Derby will be available to watch, plus national showjumping and showing classes from Ring 3.

Hickstead Derby on TV

There will be no terrestrial TV coverage available from this year’s Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting, but highlights will be televised on Sky Sports and Horse & Country TV shortly after the event.

The Al Shira’aa Derby will premiere at 8pm on Wednesday 27 June on the Sky Sports Action channel, which is available to all Sky Sports subscribers.

The class will also be shown on Horse & Country TV at 8pm on Tuesday 3 July with the Speed Derby on Wednesday 11 July at 9pm.

Don’t miss our full Hickstead report in next week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 28 June 2018