The FEI has announced a significant change to tomorrow’s (Friday 14 August) grand prix special schedule at the 2026 Dressage World Championships in Aachen.

The class is now due to start at 8:30am German time (7:30am British time) – more than two hours earlier than the previously confirmed 10:50am start.

A lengthy break has also been added between 12:45pm and 3pm, before the competition resumes and concludes at the originally scheduled finish time. The decision was made by the President of the Ground Jury, the Technical Delegate and the President of the Vet Commission, in consultation with the organising committee, based on veterinary and meteorological advice given the heat expected on Friday. Enhanced heat mitigation measures will also be in place across the venue throughout the day.

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The change was made under FEI rules that allow a competition to be postponed, rescheduled or cancelled if extreme weather conditions or horse welfare are a concern.

Eventing’s second day of dressage, held elsewhere at the venue, will run as originally scheduled. We’re expecting more information on this to come; a press conference is scheduled at 5pm German time (4pm British time)

Jump to: Revised start times

Who’s through, and who can win it

The special decides the first set of individual medals, with the top 18 combinations progressing to Saturday’s freestyle for the second – though only a maximum of three riders per nation can advance.

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The top 30 individual combinations from the grand prix progress to the special, and the qualifying score has typically been between the high 60s and low 70s at recent championships. This year’s cut-off was 70.71% – notably higher than the high 69% we predicted and closer to the Herning 2022 worlds’ 71.15% than the 68.88% at last summer’s Europeans.

Three of Britain’s four grand prix combinations made the cut. Becky Moody and Jagerbomb, Carl Hester and Fame and Lottie Fry and Glamourdale all return to the main stadium on Friday; Fiona Bigwood and Donna Bella narrowly missed out on 69.35%.

Much of the individual intrigue centres on the piaffe-passage specialists, who our preview tipped to have the edge over Lottie and Glamourdale – whose scores lean more on the canter work – in this particular test. Piaffe and passage, including the transitions in and out of both, make up 42% of the marks on offer in the special against 36% in the grand prix, so the specialists in that department stand to gain most.

Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour and Mount St John Freestyle were our pick for gold, Justin Verboomen and Zonik Plus – who edged the pair 82.37% to 81.69% in the equivalent test at last year’s Europeans – for silver and Isabell Werth and Wendy De Fontaine, with a sell-out home crowd behind her, for bronze.

Here’s how that trio actually fared in the grand prix: Cathrine and Freestyle topped it on 82.38%. Tension crept into Justin and Zonik Plus’ test and they finished second on 80.89%, Isabell and Wendy De Fontaine were fourth on 79.88%. Lottie and Glamourdale were third on 80.31%.

Of course, the special is a completely clean slate, but this shows it’s not a clean cut at all. Katharina Hemmer and Denoix PCH can consider themselves unlucky not to have scored even more than their personal best 79.22% – audience scoring put her third overall rather than fifth, one of only a handful of combinations the crowd rated higher than the judges did.

Expect her to push for a podium spot too – and don’t rule out Becky and Jagerbomb. Although errors pegged them back to 73.82% and 12th in the grand prix, they can do a lot better, and the special is probably their best test.

What time do the British riders go?

Becky Moody and Jagerbomb now go over two hours earlier than planned – 11:46am German time (10:46am British) , rather than the original 2:01pm (1:01pm)

, rather than the original 2:01pm (1:01pm) Carl Hester and Fame – 3:22pm (2:22pm) unchanged

Lottie Fry and Glamourdale – 4:28pm (3:28pm) unchanged

If you would like to watch your favourite riders compete in Aachen, find out how you to watch the Dressage World Championships on TV from anywhere in the world with our comprehensive guide. And follow the action with our Dressage World Championships live reports service.

Revised Dressage World Championships grand prix special start times

08:30 (07:30) – Felicita Simoncic (AUT) – Four Legends

08:41 (07:41) – Maria Caetano (POR) – Hit Plus

08:52 (07:52) – Julio Mendoza Loor (ECU) – Jewel's Goldstrike

09:03 (08:03) – João Victor Marcari Oliva (BRA) – Feel Good Vo NRW

09:14 (08:14) – Christian Simonson (USA) – Fleau de Baian

09:25 (08:25) – José Antonio Garcia Mena (ESP) – Gladiador Do Lis

09:36 (08:36) – Nadja Aaboe Sloth (DEN) – Favour Gersdorf

09:47 (08:47) – João Miguel Torrao (POR) – Lirio MVL

09:58 (08:58) – Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu (CAN) – Jaccardo

10:09 (09:09) – Henri Ruoste (FIN) – Tiffanys Diamond

20 min break

10:40 (09:40) – Carina Cassøe Krüth (DEN) – Heiline's Danciera

10:51 (09:51) – Therese Nilshagen (SWE) – Navarro

11:02 (10:02) – Simone Pearce (AUS) – Will Marq

11:13 (10:13) – Patrik Kittel (SWE) – Touchdown

11:24 (10:24) – Maria von Essen (SWE) – Invoice

11:35 (10:35) – Sandra Sysojeva (POL) – Maxima Bella

11:46 (10:46) – Becky Moody (GBR) – Jagerbomb

11:57 (10:57) – Dinja van Liere (NED) – Mauro Turfhorst N.O.P.

12:08 (11:08) – Raphael Netz (GER) – Great Escape Camelot

12:19 (11:19) – Larissa Pauluis (BEL) – Flambeau

2.5 hour break

15:00 (14:00) – Frederic Wandres (GER) – Bluetooth OLD

15:11 (14:11) – Marieke van der Putten (NED) – Zantana RS2 Old N.O.P.

15:22 (14:22) – Carl Hester (GBR) – Fame

15:33 (14:33) – Isabel Freese (NOR) – Total Hope OLD

15:44 (14:44) – Daniel Bachmann Andersen (DEN) – Flash Gordon 37

15:55 (14:55) – Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour (DEN) – Mount St John Freestyle

16:06 (15:06) – Justin Verboomen (BEL) – Zonik Plus

16:17 (15:17) – Isabell Werth (GER) – Wendy de Fontaine

16:28 (15:28) – Lottie Fry (GBR) – Glamourdale

16:39 (15:39) – Katharina Hemmer (GER) – Denoix PCH