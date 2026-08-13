Breaking: Aachen heatwave forces two-hour reshuffle of grand prix special times

Extreme heat has pushed tomorrow’s start forward by over two hours – Becky Moody and Jagerbomb’s ride time is among those affected

Oscar Williams&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Lottie Fry and Glamourdale enter the arena at the 2026 World Championships in Aachen
Extreme heat has pushed Friday’s start forward by over two hours – Becky Moody and Jagerbomb’s ride time is among those significantly affected
(Image credit: FEI/Łukasz Kowalski)

The FEI has announced a significant change to tomorrow’s (Friday 14 August) grand prix special schedule at the 2026 Dressage World Championships in Aachen.

The class is now due to start at 8:30am German time (7:30am British time) – more than two hours earlier than the previously confirmed 10:50am start.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).