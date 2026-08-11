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All the dressage World Championships live news as it happens

Don't miss a moment in the battle for the dressage world titles with our live reports

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Welcome to Horse & Hound’s live reports from the dressage World Championships in Aachen. We will be bringing you all the news you need to know as it happens. The grand prix is on 11-12 August, with the special on 14 August and freestyle on 15 August.

Our dressage editor Oscar Williams will be in the Aachen mixed zone interviewing the riders after their tests, so if you want to know their initial reactions to their scores at the dressage World Championships, we are here to bring that straight to you.

Johnnie Walker BCN has incredible energy and is showing very high steps in the piaffe and passage work. There were some excellent extended walk steps early on, but unfortunately got a bit too quick in the steps towards the end and almost jogged before the collected walk. The changes were clean, but could cover more ground. Nice pirouettes, slightly stepped out behind for a moment in the second pirouette. They finish on a score of 68.71%. A few minor blips, but the quality of the work was very good – a very exciting 12-year-old horse for the future.

The next rider is Rebecca Mauléon for Sweden, who is making her World Championship debut at Aachen. She earnt the call up for the final spot on the Swedish team thanks to her “consistent and high results”, according to team captain Stefan Jansson. Her grand prix average with 12-year-old Johnnie Walker BCN has jumped over three points this season, to 69.56%.

Currently in the arena we have 47-year-old Denielle Gallagher for Canada. Denielle’s road to a championship debut has been a long one – she has been shortlisted for two previous Olympics without selection. Denielle is a former groom for US rider Ashley Holzer and has had six grand prix starts this season with Come Back De Massa, with scores tightly bunched in the mid-to-high 60s, averaging 66.6%. Come Back De Massa is an attractive and energetic buckskin. Big smile from Denielle as they complete on a score of 68.07% which puts them fifth at this stage.

And we have a new leader in Nadja Aaboe Sloth of Denmark, who has scored 71.96% with Favour Gersdorf on her World Championships debut. Nadja made her senior championship debut in Crozet, where she scored 71.23% so today's performance is an improvement on that score, although not quite reaching her 72.17% grand prix average from this season.

Started well, then momentarily stepped back in the first piaffe, then got in a bit of a muddle coming out, but produced a clean walk tour. Direct transition into passage from walk. Clean two-time changes. A pat on the neck after the one-time changes. Overall a good job, the piaffes need to keep travelling forward a little, but the horse is only a 10-year-old so you'd expect that will improve with strength and experience. They score 68.68 for second at this stage.

Now we have Vasco Mira Godinho for Portugal, riding 10-year-old grey athletic-looking Lusitano stallion Marques Dos Cedros. They bring forward a grand prix average of 69.99%.

A couple of slightly short steps behind in the two-time changes from Felicita's 16-year-old stallion, Four Legends, who is rather busy in his mouth. Very small and engaged canter pirouettes. Expressive in the front leg in the extended trot but could cover a bit more ground. He shows a nice uphill tendency in his work. That takes the lead at this stage with a score of 70.73 for Austria. That's a big improvement on her 2026 grand prix average that sits around 66.9%

The next rider Felicita Simoncic is just 21. She is riding Four Legends and it is remarkable that she's made it here for her World Championships debut – weeks after finishing second on her senior grand prix debut at the Austrian Championships last October, Felicita suffered severe bruising to her head and spine in a fall from a different horse. She is now back in full health, and her 2026 grand prix average sits around 66.9%

Unfortunately Infinity Win T and Roy First had a misunderstanding in the extended trot and broke to canter momentarily. But they complete. Lots of pats and kiss at the end. They score 67.28% which puts them into second at this stage and not far off their season's best of 67.41%. A first score on the board for Poland.

Lucia Gallardo of Spain riding Hip By Johnson during FEI Dressage World Championship

Lucia Gallardo of Spain riding Hip By Johnson is our leader after the first morning session on day one of the grand prix, scoring 68.37.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

First rider into the arena after the morning break is Roy First for Poland riding Infinity Win T. Born in Israel and now based in Belgium, Roy switched nationality to Poland via his father’s family roots in 2025, having previously represented Israel internationally. His 2026 grand prix form has been steady – six starts averaging 65.17%, ranging from 63.78% up to 67.41% – as he continues settling into life under new coach Domien Michiels.

While the action takes a short break, here are some thoughts from our H&H dressage editor, Oscar Williams, who was in Aachen for yesterday's first horse inspection of the dressage horses.

A championships debutante aged 52, Finnish rider Anu Sironen was based in Britain with Kyra Kyrklund and her husband Richard White at their West Sussex base. She returned there this season to prepare for the worlds with Fioretto, competing at Hickstead, Wellington and Hartpury, as well as at home in Finland and at Aachen – five grand prix starts in all, averaging 66.15%. Here they scored 65.373% as the first score for Finland.

Individual rider for Greece, Theodora Livanos riding Robinvale, scored 65.714

Currently in the arena is Robinvale, ridden by 25-year-old Theodora Livanos for Greece. Theodora makes her senior championship debut as one of the youngest riders in the field, though she has a wealth of international mileage, partnered with 19-year-old Robinvale — who was bred by the Pidgleys. The pair contested the under-25 Europeans and World Cup circuit together before stepping up; anything over 66% in the grand prix would mark a solid start.

The first Spanish rider is in the arena – Team debutantes Lucia Gallardo with HIP by Johnson – the early scores are looking a step up from the previous pairs we've seen. This horse has athletic paces. Although they didn't ride enough steps in the first piaffe. A tricky moment in the canter zigzag. One-time changes are clean but lacking a bit of ground cover. Very uphill in the canter pirouettes. And Lucia gives him a nice pat as they walk out of the arena looking relaxed. They score 68.37.

This mare is showing some good steps of passage. Some good steps and length in the extended walk but is losing the connection down the rein. The piaffe isn’t of the same quality as the passage. She has a nice frame in the canter work, but is lacking a bit of reach and expression. Changes were all clean, but could have been more uphill. More good passage steps on the final centre line. Looking very relaxed as they leave the arena. That's a score of 65.637 for France.

Ganesh has showed some tension in the walk and the hind legs jumped together at the end of the two-time changes. The one-times were clean. The canter pirouettes were small but lacking some energy. Kevin looks happy with that. That’s the first score for Ireland on the board: 66.298

Manuel Rodrigues Tavares De Almeida Neto and Hermes scored 60.761

The first of the Irish combinations is Kevin Acres, who is making his senior team debut with Ganesh, a 15-year-old by Jazz. Kevin secured his place with a second MER at Hartpury CDI3*, scoring 66.96% to finish 14th, just before the team was announced. His grand prix scores have hovered in the mid-to-high 60s all season, so a solid team contribution in Aachen would be a fine result.

After making a very respectable start to the test, unfortunately Hermes spotted one of the big screens, and looked quite concerned by it, which then affected the walk. But they got back on track, produced some very expressive and high piaffe steps. Both the two-time and one-time changes came off. But the horse is really trying hard despite being uncertain of the screens. I think Manuel will be letting out a big sigh of relief after that. Good job!

Tuesday 11 August: grand prix dressage day one