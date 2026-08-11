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Johnnie Walker BCN has incredible energy and is showing very high steps in the piaffe and passage work. There were some excellent extended walk steps early on, but unfortunately got a bit too quick in the steps towards the end and almost jogged before the collected walk. The changes were clean, but could cover more ground. Nice pirouettes, slightly stepped out behind for a moment in the second pirouette. They finish on a score of 68.71%. A few minor blips, but the quality of the work was very good – a very exciting 12-year-old horse for the future.

The next rider is Rebecca Mauléon for Sweden, who is making her World Championship debut at Aachen. She earnt the call up for the final spot on the Swedish team thanks to her “consistent and high results”, according to team captain Stefan Jansson. Her grand prix average with 12-year-old Johnnie Walker BCN has jumped over three points this season, to 69.56%.

Currently in the arena we have 47-year-old Denielle Gallagher for Canada. Denielle’s road to a championship debut has been a long one – she has been shortlisted for two previous Olympics without selection. Denielle is a former groom for US rider Ashley Holzer and has had six grand prix starts this season with Come Back De Massa, with scores tightly bunched in the mid-to-high 60s, averaging 66.6%. Come Back De Massa is an attractive and energetic buckskin. Big smile from Denielle as they complete on a score of 68.07% which puts them fifth at this stage.

And we have a new leader in Nadja Aaboe Sloth of Denmark, who has scored 71.96% with Favour Gersdorf on her World Championships debut. Nadja made her senior championship debut in Crozet, where she scored 71.23% so today's performance is an improvement on that score, although not quite reaching her 72.17% grand prix average from this season.

Oscar has caught up with the 21-year-old current leader Felicita Simoncic from Austria: “It was absolutely great to have a personal best at the World Championships. It's pretty crazy to me, as it’s not the easiest test for me. Usually, the grand prix is where I struggle a bit. So to be able to do it like this with him at the World Championships in an arena like this is just – it's insane. I can't believe it. “He really let me ride him during the test, so all in all it was super nice. I always love doing the passages and pirouettes with him. They're just super fun to ride, and our one tempies are always a bit of a struggle, and they all worked. But all in all, I think it's the fact that he let me ride him so well during the test, even if it wasn't our easiest warm up, and that makes me really proud of him.” Felicita went on to explain that Four Legends really needs her to be fully focussed to produce his best work. “He's a stallion, so sometimes he can be a bit tricky if he notices that I'm a bit nervous or I'm not fully with him. In the warm-up, it's like he was trying to say, ‘you need to focus on me, not on what else is going on’, but then in the test, he completely shut that off and he listened so well. I'm very proud of him.”

Started well, then momentarily stepped back in the first piaffe, then got in a bit of a muddle coming out, but produced a clean walk tour. Direct transition into passage from walk. Clean two-time changes. A pat on the neck after the one-time changes. Overall a good job, the piaffes need to keep travelling forward a little, but the horse is only a 10-year-old so you'd expect that will improve with strength and experience. They score 68.68 for second at this stage.

Now we have Vasco Mira Godinho for Portugal, riding 10-year-old grey athletic-looking Lusitano stallion Marques Dos Cedros. They bring forward a grand prix average of 69.99%.

A couple of slightly short steps behind in the two-time changes from Felicita's 16-year-old stallion, Four Legends, who is rather busy in his mouth. Very small and engaged canter pirouettes. Expressive in the front leg in the extended trot but could cover a bit more ground. He shows a nice uphill tendency in his work. That takes the lead at this stage with a score of 70.73 for Austria. That's a big improvement on her 2026 grand prix average that sits around 66.9%

The next rider Felicita Simoncic is just 21. She is riding Four Legends and it is remarkable that she's made it here for her World Championships debut – weeks after finishing second on her senior grand prix debut at the Austrian Championships last October, Felicita suffered severe bruising to her head and spine in a fall from a different horse. She is now back in full health, and her 2026 grand prix average sits around 66.9%

Unfortunately Infinity Win T and Roy First had a misunderstanding in the extended trot and broke to canter momentarily. But they complete. Lots of pats and kiss at the end. They score 67.28% which puts them into second at this stage and not far off their season's best of 67.41%. A first score on the board for Poland.

Lucia Gallardo of Spain riding Hip By Johnson is our leader after the first morning session on day one of the grand prix, scoring 68.37. (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

First rider into the arena after the morning break is Roy First for Poland riding Infinity Win T. Born in Israel and now based in Belgium, Roy switched nationality to Poland via his father’s family roots in 2025, having previously represented Israel internationally. His 2026 grand prix form has been steady – six starts averaging 65.17%, ranging from 63.78% up to 67.41% – as he continues settling into life under new coach Domien Michiels.

Oscar caught up with Mary Hanna after her test, who said that travelling from the middle of Australia's winter into Europe's heatwave has been a challenge. “We had a big trip over and hit the heat wave – it was a terrible shock for the horse and me. It's hard, you know, going backwards and forwards from Australia, to keep the standard up. But it's been really great training with Patrick Kittle. He's really helped me a lot. “I think when Ivanhoe came in to the arena today, he got a little bit starstruck. He backed off quite a lot, so I was having to ride a bit more than I wanted to. But look, any of the mistakes were my mistakes. I did too many one-time changes. I should have had him a little bit more forward and in front of me and gone a bit further. “But look, he's such a soldier of a horse. He's such a sweetheart, and I am 71, so I need a horse that's kind to me, and he's certainly that. So couldn't be happier with that.



“It's great to be here. It's a most wonderful event. We've got a great team, great people, really good team feeling together, and it's really lovely to be part of that. We've got a lovely Australian crowd in there.”

While the action takes a short break, here are some thoughts from our H&H dressage editor, Oscar Williams, who was in Aachen for yesterday's first horse inspection of the dressage horses. First horse inspection All 91 horses passed yesterday morning's trot-up (10 August) with minimal fuss and drama – no combinations were sent to the holding box. Dressage trot-ups are a modest affair compared to the more decadent outfits on show in eventing. For the Brits, the choice is normally between which chinos – navy or beige – to pair with the ubiquitous polo shirt. This year, though, they mixed it up with a crisp white button-down each – really pushing the boat out. Good old British utilitarianism: minimal fuss, as ever. But for lovers of the polo, don't worry – there were plenty on show, in a whole range of nation-appropriate colours. Some nations went for a smarter blazer-and-tie combination – Belgium, Poland and Morocco among them – while Lithuania's Justina Vanagaite-Samuile went sporty, in a white top and skirt. Very Wimbledon. Lithuania's Justina Vanagaite-Samuile with Nabab (Image credit: FEI Flickr) In my (very undeveloped) fashion sense, the podium went to: the Portuguese team in their blazers (grammar school vibes), the Australians in their dapper, colour-coded cravat-type things and Ireland’s James Connor, who cut a sharp figure of his own. But the winner, as always, was France’s Pauline Basquin in her Cadre Noir uniform – which she’ll also wear in the test.

In the arena we have 71-year-old Mary Hanna for Australia. Mary is riding 13-year-old Ivanhoe. With six Olympics under her belt, no Australian woman matches Mary’s longevity — she’s the squad’s steadying hand. Competing exclusively in Australia prior to the World Championships this season, she’s been averaging 69.14% in the grand prix. They popped in a couple too many single changes, which will have brought that score down. He's one of a few horses whose eye has been caught by the big screens at times. A big cheer as she completes. This pair scored 67.267. We now have a short break, with the next rider into the arena being 8.55am UK time. This will be Roy First for Poland.

A championships debutante aged 52, Finnish rider Anu Sironen was based in Britain with Kyra Kyrklund and her husband Richard White at their West Sussex base. She returned there this season to prepare for the worlds with Fioretto, competing at Hickstead, Wellington and Hartpury, as well as at home in Finland and at Aachen – five grand prix starts in all, averaging 66.15%. Here they scored 65.373% as the first score for Finland.

Oscar caught up with Ireland's Kevin Acres after his test – here's what he had to say: “I’m so happy. He was very good. He's quite a hot horse so there was a lot to contain and a lot of atmosphere. I really did enjoy it, and couldn’t be happier with him.” On being second into the arena, Kevin said: “I don’t mind – I always think to myself, someone has to go first, someone has to go second, so if you have to do it, just try to do a good job of it. It was nice to get it done and dusted before the heat sets in. I really enjoyed it, it was great fun – especially for my first world championships. “It’s such an iconic place, it's a real dream to ride in this arena, to be at this show. Everyone wants to ride at this show. It's a great privilige to be able to do it.”



Individual rider for Greece, Theodora Livanos riding Robinvale, scored 65.714

Currently in the arena is Robinvale, ridden by 25-year-old Theodora Livanos for Greece. Theodora makes her senior championship debut as one of the youngest riders in the field, though she has a wealth of international mileage, partnered with 19-year-old Robinvale — who was bred by the Pidgleys. The pair contested the under-25 Europeans and World Cup circuit together before stepping up; anything over 66% in the grand prix would mark a solid start.

The first Spanish rider is in the arena – Team debutantes Lucia Gallardo with HIP by Johnson – the early scores are looking a step up from the previous pairs we've seen. This horse has athletic paces. Although they didn't ride enough steps in the first piaffe. A tricky moment in the canter zigzag. One-time changes are clean but lacking a bit of ground cover. Very uphill in the canter pirouettes. And Lucia gives him a nice pat as they walk out of the arena looking relaxed. They score 68.37.

This mare is showing some good steps of passage. Some good steps and length in the extended walk but is losing the connection down the rein. The piaffe isn’t of the same quality as the passage. She has a nice frame in the canter work, but is lacking a bit of reach and expression. Changes were all clean, but could have been more uphill. More good passage steps on the final centre line. Looking very relaxed as they leave the arena. That's a score of 65.637 for France.

First of the French riders is Betrand Liegard riding Ginger, who is a 15-year-old bay mare. Bertrand took a patient path with Ginger, debuting her at grand prix only two years ago, after first riding her as a green seven-year-old. That careful plan looks to be paying off: their 2026 grand prix average sits around 67%, a touch up on last year’s Europeans, where their 66.23% was France’s discard score.

Ganesh has showed some tension in the walk and the hind legs jumped together at the end of the two-time changes. The one-times were clean. The canter pirouettes were small but lacking some energy. Kevin looks happy with that. That’s the first score for Ireland on the board: 66.298

Manuel Rodrigues Tavares De Almeida Neto and Hermes scored 60.761

The first of the Irish combinations is Kevin Acres, who is making his senior team debut with Ganesh, a 15-year-old by Jazz. Kevin secured his place with a second MER at Hartpury CDI3*, scoring 66.96% to finish 14th, just before the team was announced. His grand prix scores have hovered in the mid-to-high 60s all season, so a solid team contribution in Aachen would be a fine result.

After making a very respectable start to the test, unfortunately Hermes spotted one of the big screens, and looked quite concerned by it, which then affected the walk. But they got back on track, produced some very expressive and high piaffe steps. Both the two-time and one-time changes came off. But the horse is really trying hard despite being uncertain of the screens. I think Manuel will be letting out a big sigh of relief after that. Good job!

Our first combination into the arena will be Brazil's Manuel Rodrigues Tavares De Almeida Neto and Hermes at 8.20am German time (7.20am British time). Hermes, is a 14-year-old grey gelding (Rico x Noitibó) and their grands prix scores range from 62.15% to 67.3%, so it will be interesting to see how they do here. The forecast in Aachen for today is sunny, with temperatures up to 26 degrees. This is expected to rise in the coming days, rather like in the south of the UK. At least the recent heatwaves in the Uk have given the British horses and riders the chance to acclimatise.