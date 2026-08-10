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How to watch the Dressage World Championships live from anywhere in the world

Don’t miss your favourite dressage horses and riders give everything they’ve got between the white boards

Georgia Guerin&#039;s avatar
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Published In How-to
Justin Verboomen riding Zonik Plus on a long rein at a dressage championships
Justin Verboomen and Zonik Plus are a pairing that many fans can’t wait to see at the Dressage World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Watch the Dressage World Championships live from Aachen this week and join thousands of others to enjoy a showcase of sport at the highest level.

The Dressage World Championships will run over five days, with a day’s break in the middle. Over the week, we’ll be treated to 92 horse-and-rider partnerships from 34 countries – check out the Dressage World Championship form guide to find out who your team is up against.

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Georgia Guerin
Georgia Guerin
Deputy Website Editor and Head of Ecommerce

Georgia is Horse & Hound’s deputy website editor and equestrian products expert. She curates content across the website with a particular focus on upcoming equestrian events horse care and buying advice. She also manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices via our buying guides. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015.

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