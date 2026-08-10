Watch the Dressage World Championships live from Aachen this week and join thousands of others to enjoy a showcase of sport at the highest level.

The Dressage World Championships will run over five days, with a day’s break in the middle. Over the week, we’ll be treated to 92 horse-and-rider partnerships from 34 countries – check out the Dressage World Championship form guide to find out who your team is up against.

You can find more information about how to follow other sports at the 2026 FEI World Championships on our how to watch the FEI World Championships hub.

How to watch the Dressage World Championships on TV

There is no complete terrestrial TV coverage of the Dressage World Championships in the UK or US. ClipMyHorse.TV and FEI.TV will be the only place you can follow all the action live or on demand. ClipMyHorse.TV is showing every session across all sports during the fortnight of competition in Aachen.

Find the broadcast schedule for dressage below.

If you’re away from home, you can use NordVPN to secure your stream of the action from anywhere in the world.

ClipMyHorse.TV discount code

You can save 26% on a ClipMyHorse.TV subscription until 23 August 2026 with code AACHEN26. This discount is for new and returning customers without an active membership – this brings the cost to around £154 for your first year’s subscription.

Visit tv.fei.org to claim your discount.

ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV is available to viewers across the world with the following commentary options for the dressage:

without commentary

English

German

Dutch

Spanish

French

Swedish

Watch Dressage World Championships for free

ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV is available to viewers across the world but some countries are also hosting free streams, including Germany, Belgium and Sweden.

These streams are usually geo-blocked, but if you’re worried about accessing your usual free stream while you’re away, you can use a VPN.

🇩🇪 Germany 🇩🇪

Viewers in Germany can stream for free on ZDF and ARD.

🇧🇪 Belgium 🇧🇪

RTBF will show the dressage live (you’ll need to create a free account), while HippoTV will broadcast highlights.

🇸🇪 Sweden 🇸🇪

Viewers in Sweden can watch via SVT Play for free.

How to watch the Dressage World Championships from anywhere

If you’re away from home and your normal coverage is geo-blocked, a VPN will get you your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, where you can get an exclusive 75% off, which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Dressage World Championships broadcast times

Local time is CEST.

Note: There is a break from dressage competition on Thursday 13 August.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Session Start time (local) Start time (UK) Tuesday 11 August Grand prix day one 8.20am 7.20am Wednesday 12 August Grand prix day two (including team medals 🏅) 8.20am 7.20am Friday 14 August Grand prix special (including individual medals 🏅) 10.50am 9.50am Saturday 15 August Grand prix freestyle (including individual medals 🏅) 7pm 6pm

Follow the action with H&H We’re sending dressage editor Oscar Williams to bring you all the news directly from Aachen, and we have staff at home supporting our coverage so we can bring you the fullest possible reporting of every aspect of the sport. Follow our Dressage World Championships live blog where we will bring you our expert insights and analysis, plus comments from the riders. We’ll also be publishing reports after every session of action – the joy or disappointment from riders after their performances, views on each session and more – plus times for Brits and key contenders.

To stay up to date with all the latest news from the FEI World Championships, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website