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When do Brits and top contenders ride their World Championship grand prix dressage tests for team glory?

The FEI Dressage World Championship grand prix start times have been released

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Carl Hester leads Fame as they wait for the first trot up at the 2026 World Championships in Aachen
Carl Hester presents Fame at Monday's horse inspection – the pair passed fit to compete and will ride their grand prix on Wednesday at 12 noon German time (11am British time).
(Image credit: FEI/Liz Gregg.)
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The grand prix start times have been confirmed and the stage is set for the FEI Dressage World Championships Aachen 2026. Run over two days – Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 August – the grand prix will decide the team medals, with 45 combinations competing on day one and 46 on day two. The top 30 combinations progress to Friday’s grand prix special.

All 91 horses were accepted at this morning’s trot-up at the World Championships, clearing the way for the draw that set the running order for the 19 competing nations, plus the individual combinations riding outside a team.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).