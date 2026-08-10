The grand prix start times have been confirmed and the stage is set for the FEI Dressage World Championships Aachen 2026. Run over two days – Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 August – the grand prix will decide the team medals, with 45 combinations competing on day one and 46 on day two. The top 30 combinations progress to Friday’s grand prix special.

All 91 horses were accepted at this morning’s trot-up at the World Championships, clearing the way for the draw that set the running order for the 19 competing nations, plus the individual combinations riding outside a team.

Brazil will lead the field out, with Manuel Rodrigues Tavares De Almeida Neto and Hermes the first combination into the main stadium at 08:20 German time (07:20 British time) on Tuesday. They will be followed by Ireland as the second team into the arena.

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The draw has set up a tantalising finish. The final group on Wednesday will see the Netherlands, Britain, Belgium, Germany and the USA go out in that order – meaning anchors Lottie Fry and Glamourdale will have already produced their test before Isabell Werth and Wendy De Fontaine enter, a reversal of the running order at last summer's Europeans. With gold again likely to be contested between the two nations, it may be Isabell who knows exactly what score she needs.

Germany, competing on home soil, are among the medal favourites alongside Great Britain. National coach Monica Theodorescu has made no secret of her ambitions for gold, while also naming Denmark and Belgium as potential threats to the podium. Belgian team manager Jeroen van Lent played down medal talk by contrast, stressing that team qualification for the LA28 Olympics remains the priority.

Defending champions Denmark will send Nadja Aaboe Sloth and Favour Gersdorf out first for the team, followed by Carina Cassøe Krüth and Heiline's Danciera later on day one. Daniel Bachmann Andersen and Flash Gordon 37, along with world number one Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour and Mount St John Freestyle, complete the Danish quartet on day two.

What time do the British riders go?

If you would like to watch your favourite riders compete in Aachen, find out how you to watch the Dressage World Championships on TV from anywhere in the world with our comprehensive guide.

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Dressage World Championships grand prix start times

Day 1 – Tuesday, 11 August 2026

08:20 German time (07:20 British time) – Manuel Rodrigues Tavares De Almeida Neto (BRA) – Hermes

08:30 (07:30) – Kevin Acres (IRL) – Ganesh

08:40 (07:40) – Bertrand Liegard (FRA) – Ginger

08:50 (07:50) – Lucia Gallardo (ESP) – Hip by Johnson

09:00 (08:00) – Theodora Livanos (GRE) – Robinvale

09:10 (08:10) – Anu Sironen (FIN) – Ypajan Fioretto

09:20 (08:20) – Mary Hanna (AUS) – Ivanhoe

25 min break

09:55 (08:55) – Roy First (POL) – Infinity Win T

10:05 (09:05) – Felicita Simoncic (AUT) – Four Legends

10:15 (09:15) – Vasco Mira Godinho (POR) – Marques Dos Cedros

10:25 (09:25) – Nadja Aaboe Sloth (DEN) – Favour Gersdorf

10:35 (09:35) – Denielle Gallagher (CAN) – Come Back de Massa

10:45 (09:45) – Rebecca Mauléon (SWE) – Johnnie Walker BCN

10:55 (09:55) – Rowena Weggelaar (NED) – Don Quichot

11:05 (10:05) – Fiona Bigwood (GBR) – Donna Bella

15 min break

11:30 (10:30) – Dara Ninggar Prameswari (INA) – Miestral d'Ferraria

11:40 (10:40) – Jeroen Devroe (BEL) – Lestor

11:50 (10:50) – Raphael Netz (GER) – Great Escape Camelot

12:00 (11:00) – Meagan Davis (USA) – Toronto Lightfoot

12:10 (11:10) – Nuno Chaves De Almeida (BRA) – Noga

12:20 (11:20) – Alex Baker (IRL) – Top Gear

12:30 (11:30) – Pavlina Révész (HUN) – Jiodinus PP

12:40 (11:40) – Suphajit Vuntanadit (THA) – Wall Street JV

60 min break

13:50 (12:50) – Alizee Roussel (FRA) – Bel Amour

14:00 (13:00) – Severo Jurado Lopez (ESP) – Flaconi W

14:10 (13:10) – Ville Vaurio (FIN) – Dante NL

14:20 (13:20) – Simone Pearce (AUS) – Will Marq

14:30 (13:30) – Rotem Jale Ibrahimzadeh (TUR) – Hexagon's Double Dutch

14:40 (13:40) – Hubert Jankowski (POL) – Guerlain

14:50 (13:50) – Micah Deligdish (ISR) – Carpe Diem de Massa

15:00 (14:00) – Ulrike Prunthaller (AUT) – Fleur TSF

15 min break

15:25 (14:25) – João Miguel Torrao (POR) – Lirio MVL

15:35 (14:35) – Estelle Wettstein (SUI) – Quaterboy

15:45 (14:45) – Gabriele H.-Kiefer (CYP) – Cyprus Ophelia

15:55 (14:55) – Carina Cassøe Krüth (DEN) – Heiline's Danciera

16:05 (15:05) – Camille Carier Bergeron (CAN) – Finnlanderin

16:15 (15:15) – Therese Nilshagen (SWE) – Navarro

16:25 (15:25) – Julio Mendoza Loor (ECU) – Jewel's Goldstrike

15 min break

16:50 (15:50) – Thamar Zweistra (NED) – Hexagons Mr Magnum N.O.P.T.

17:00 (16:00) – Santiago Ortiz Diez (MEX) – Waitoni

17:10 (16:10) – Becky Moody (GBR) – Jagerbomb

17:20 (16:20) – Wim Verwimp (BEL) – Jedai de Massa

17:30 (16:30) – Wendi Williamson (NZL) – Don Vito MH

17:40 (16:40) – Frederic Wandres (GER) – Bluetooth OLD

17:50 (16:50) – Kasey Perry-Glass (USA) – Heartbeat W.P.

Day 2 – Wednesday, 12 August 2026

08:20 (07:20) – Murilo Augusto Machado (BRA) – Jorge V.O

08:30 (07:30) – Jessica Dunn (IRL) – Dan Its Carston

08:40 (07:40) – Suphakamol Vuntanadit (THA) – Dreamboat BCN

08:50 (07:50) – Alexandre Ayache (FRA) – Ruling Olivia

09:00 (08:00) – Yvonne Losos De Muñiz (DOM) – Idwinaretto

09:10 (08:10) – José Antonio Garcia Mena (ESP) – Gladiador Do Lis

09:20 (08:20) – Stella Hagelstam (FIN) – Hagels Prince Nassak

09:30 (08:30) – William Matthew (AUS) – Faye 43

15 min break

09:55 (08:55) – Aleksandra Poplawska-Slazak (POL) – Sambalito

10:05 (09:05) – Bettina Kendlbacher (AUT) – Broadmoars Don Alfredo AWÖ

10:15 (09:15) – João Pedro Moreira (POR) – Drosa Fuerst Kennedy OLD

10:25 (09:25) – Delia Eggenberger (SUI) – Santa Maria

10:35 (09:35) – Daniel Bachmann Andersen (DEN) – Flash Gordon 37

10:45 (09:45) – Caroline Chew (SGP) – Blue Hors Zatchmo

10:55 (09:55) – Carolina Cordoba Wolf (MEX) – Isabella

11:05 (10:05) – Chris von Martels (CAN) – Londoncrown

15 min break

11:30 (10:30) – Nicolas Wagner Ehlinger (LUX) – Quater Back Junior FRH

11:40 (10:40) – Maria von Essen (SWE) – Invoice

11:50 (10:50) – Dinja van Liere (NED) – Mauro Turfhorst N.O.P.

12:00 (11:00) – Carl Hester (GBR) – Fame

12:10 (11:10) – Larissa Pauluis (BEL) – Flambeau

12:20 (11:20) – Diana Porsche (HUN) – Imhotep

12:30 (11:30) – Katharina Hemmer (GER) – Denoix PCH

12:40 (11:40) – Christian Simonson (USA) – Fleau de Baian

60 min break

13:50 (12:50) – João Victor Marcari Oliva (BRA) – Feel Good Vo NRW

14:00 (13:00) – James Connor (IRL) – Vanotti

14:10 (13:10) – Pakjira Thongpakdi (THA) – Definitely

14:20 (13:20) – Pauline Basquin (FRA) – Sertorius de Rima Z Ifce

14:30 (13:30) – Borja Carrascosa (ESP) – Frizzantino FRH

14:40 (13:40) – Henri Ruoste (FIN) – Tiffanys Diamond

14:50 (13:50) – Warwick McLean (AUS) – Le Special

15:00 (14:00) – Sandra Sysojeva (POL) – Maxima Bella

15 min break

15:25 (14:25) – Peter Gmoser (AUT) – Dante's Daiquiri

15:35 (14:35) – Maria Caetano (POR) – Hit Plus

15:45 (14:45) – Charlotte Lenherr (SUI) – Dettori

15:55 (14:55) – Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour (DEN) – Mount St John Freestyle

16:05 (15:05) – Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu (CAN) – Jaccardo

16:15 (15:15) – Patrik Kittel (SWE) – Touchdown

16:25 (15:25) – Marieke van der Putten (NED) – Zantana RS2 OLD N.O.P.

15 min break

16:50 (15:50) – Justina Vanagaite-Samuile (LTU) – Nabab

17:00 (16:00) – Yessin Rahmouni (MAR) – Kind of Magic

17:10 (16:10) – Lottie Fry (GBR) – Glamourdale

17:20 (16:20) – Justin Verboomen (BEL) – Zonik Plus

17:30 (16:30) – Isabell Werth (GER) – Wendy de Fontaine

17:40 (16:40) – Isabel Freese (NOR) – Total Hope OLD

17:50 (16:50) – Ashley Holzer (USA) – Hawtins San Floriana

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