When do Brits and top contenders ride their World Championship grand prix dressage tests for team glory?
The FEI Dressage World Championship grand prix start times have been released
The grand prix start times have been confirmed and the stage is set for the FEI Dressage World Championships Aachen 2026. Run over two days – Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 August – the grand prix will decide the team medals, with 45 combinations competing on day one and 46 on day two. The top 30 combinations progress to Friday’s grand prix special.
All 91 horses were accepted at this morning’s trot-up at the World Championships, clearing the way for the draw that set the running order for the 19 competing nations, plus the individual combinations riding outside a team.
Brazil will lead the field out, with Manuel Rodrigues Tavares De Almeida Neto and Hermes the first combination into the main stadium at 08:20 German time (07:20 British time) on Tuesday. They will be followed by Ireland as the second team into the arena.
The draw has set up a tantalising finish. The final group on Wednesday will see the Netherlands, Britain, Belgium, Germany and the USA go out in that order – meaning anchors Lottie Fry and Glamourdale will have already produced their test before Isabell Werth and Wendy De Fontaine enter, a reversal of the running order at last summer's Europeans. With gold again likely to be contested between the two nations, it may be Isabell who knows exactly what score she needs.
Germany, competing on home soil, are among the medal favourites alongside Great Britain. National coach Monica Theodorescu has made no secret of her ambitions for gold, while also naming Denmark and Belgium as potential threats to the podium. Belgian team manager Jeroen van Lent played down medal talk by contrast, stressing that team qualification for the LA28 Olympics remains the priority.
Defending champions Denmark will send Nadja Aaboe Sloth and Favour Gersdorf out first for the team, followed by Carina Cassøe Krüth and Heiline's Danciera later on day one. Daniel Bachmann Andersen and Flash Gordon 37, along with world number one Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour and Mount St John Freestyle, complete the Danish quartet on day two.
What time do the British riders go?
- Fiona Bigwood and Donna Bella – Tuesday, 11:05 German time (10:05 British time)
- Becky Moody and Jagerbomb – Tuesday, 17:10 (16:10)
- Carl Hester and Fame – Wednesday, 12:00 (11:00)
- Lottie Fry and Glamourdale – Wednesday, 17:10 (16:10)
If you would like to watch your favourite riders compete in Aachen, find out how you to watch the Dressage World Championships on TV from anywhere in the world with our comprehensive guide.
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Dressage World Championships grand prix start times
Day 1 – Tuesday, 11 August 2026
08:20 German time (07:20 British time) – Manuel Rodrigues Tavares De Almeida Neto (BRA) – Hermes
08:30 (07:30) – Kevin Acres (IRL) – Ganesh
08:40 (07:40) – Bertrand Liegard (FRA) – Ginger
08:50 (07:50) – Lucia Gallardo (ESP) – Hip by Johnson
09:00 (08:00) – Theodora Livanos (GRE) – Robinvale
09:10 (08:10) – Anu Sironen (FIN) – Ypajan Fioretto
09:20 (08:20) – Mary Hanna (AUS) – Ivanhoe
25 min break
09:55 (08:55) – Roy First (POL) – Infinity Win T
10:05 (09:05) – Felicita Simoncic (AUT) – Four Legends
10:15 (09:15) – Vasco Mira Godinho (POR) – Marques Dos Cedros
10:25 (09:25) – Nadja Aaboe Sloth (DEN) – Favour Gersdorf
10:35 (09:35) – Denielle Gallagher (CAN) – Come Back de Massa
10:45 (09:45) – Rebecca Mauléon (SWE) – Johnnie Walker BCN
10:55 (09:55) – Rowena Weggelaar (NED) – Don Quichot
11:05 (10:05) – Fiona Bigwood (GBR) – Donna Bella
15 min break
11:30 (10:30) – Dara Ninggar Prameswari (INA) – Miestral d'Ferraria
11:40 (10:40) – Jeroen Devroe (BEL) – Lestor
11:50 (10:50) – Raphael Netz (GER) – Great Escape Camelot
12:00 (11:00) – Meagan Davis (USA) – Toronto Lightfoot
12:10 (11:10) – Nuno Chaves De Almeida (BRA) – Noga
12:20 (11:20) – Alex Baker (IRL) – Top Gear
12:30 (11:30) – Pavlina Révész (HUN) – Jiodinus PP
12:40 (11:40) – Suphajit Vuntanadit (THA) – Wall Street JV
60 min break
13:50 (12:50) – Alizee Roussel (FRA) – Bel Amour
14:00 (13:00) – Severo Jurado Lopez (ESP) – Flaconi W
14:10 (13:10) – Ville Vaurio (FIN) – Dante NL
14:20 (13:20) – Simone Pearce (AUS) – Will Marq
14:30 (13:30) – Rotem Jale Ibrahimzadeh (TUR) – Hexagon's Double Dutch
14:40 (13:40) – Hubert Jankowski (POL) – Guerlain
14:50 (13:50) – Micah Deligdish (ISR) – Carpe Diem de Massa
15:00 (14:00) – Ulrike Prunthaller (AUT) – Fleur TSF
15 min break
15:25 (14:25) – João Miguel Torrao (POR) – Lirio MVL
15:35 (14:35) – Estelle Wettstein (SUI) – Quaterboy
15:45 (14:45) – Gabriele H.-Kiefer (CYP) – Cyprus Ophelia
15:55 (14:55) – Carina Cassøe Krüth (DEN) – Heiline's Danciera
16:05 (15:05) – Camille Carier Bergeron (CAN) – Finnlanderin
16:15 (15:15) – Therese Nilshagen (SWE) – Navarro
16:25 (15:25) – Julio Mendoza Loor (ECU) – Jewel's Goldstrike
15 min break
16:50 (15:50) – Thamar Zweistra (NED) – Hexagons Mr Magnum N.O.P.T.
17:00 (16:00) – Santiago Ortiz Diez (MEX) – Waitoni
17:10 (16:10) – Becky Moody (GBR) – Jagerbomb
17:20 (16:20) – Wim Verwimp (BEL) – Jedai de Massa
17:30 (16:30) – Wendi Williamson (NZL) – Don Vito MH
17:40 (16:40) – Frederic Wandres (GER) – Bluetooth OLD
17:50 (16:50) – Kasey Perry-Glass (USA) – Heartbeat W.P.
Day 2 – Wednesday, 12 August 2026
08:20 (07:20) – Murilo Augusto Machado (BRA) – Jorge V.O
08:30 (07:30) – Jessica Dunn (IRL) – Dan Its Carston
08:40 (07:40) – Suphakamol Vuntanadit (THA) – Dreamboat BCN
08:50 (07:50) – Alexandre Ayache (FRA) – Ruling Olivia
09:00 (08:00) – Yvonne Losos De Muñiz (DOM) – Idwinaretto
09:10 (08:10) – José Antonio Garcia Mena (ESP) – Gladiador Do Lis
09:20 (08:20) – Stella Hagelstam (FIN) – Hagels Prince Nassak
09:30 (08:30) – William Matthew (AUS) – Faye 43
15 min break
09:55 (08:55) – Aleksandra Poplawska-Slazak (POL) – Sambalito
10:05 (09:05) – Bettina Kendlbacher (AUT) – Broadmoars Don Alfredo AWÖ
10:15 (09:15) – João Pedro Moreira (POR) – Drosa Fuerst Kennedy OLD
10:25 (09:25) – Delia Eggenberger (SUI) – Santa Maria
10:35 (09:35) – Daniel Bachmann Andersen (DEN) – Flash Gordon 37
10:45 (09:45) – Caroline Chew (SGP) – Blue Hors Zatchmo
10:55 (09:55) – Carolina Cordoba Wolf (MEX) – Isabella
11:05 (10:05) – Chris von Martels (CAN) – Londoncrown
15 min break
11:30 (10:30) – Nicolas Wagner Ehlinger (LUX) – Quater Back Junior FRH
11:40 (10:40) – Maria von Essen (SWE) – Invoice
11:50 (10:50) – Dinja van Liere (NED) – Mauro Turfhorst N.O.P.
12:00 (11:00) – Carl Hester (GBR) – Fame
12:10 (11:10) – Larissa Pauluis (BEL) – Flambeau
12:20 (11:20) – Diana Porsche (HUN) – Imhotep
12:30 (11:30) – Katharina Hemmer (GER) – Denoix PCH
12:40 (11:40) – Christian Simonson (USA) – Fleau de Baian
60 min break
13:50 (12:50) – João Victor Marcari Oliva (BRA) – Feel Good Vo NRW
14:00 (13:00) – James Connor (IRL) – Vanotti
14:10 (13:10) – Pakjira Thongpakdi (THA) – Definitely
14:20 (13:20) – Pauline Basquin (FRA) – Sertorius de Rima Z Ifce
14:30 (13:30) – Borja Carrascosa (ESP) – Frizzantino FRH
14:40 (13:40) – Henri Ruoste (FIN) – Tiffanys Diamond
14:50 (13:50) – Warwick McLean (AUS) – Le Special
15:00 (14:00) – Sandra Sysojeva (POL) – Maxima Bella
15 min break
15:25 (14:25) – Peter Gmoser (AUT) – Dante's Daiquiri
15:35 (14:35) – Maria Caetano (POR) – Hit Plus
15:45 (14:45) – Charlotte Lenherr (SUI) – Dettori
15:55 (14:55) – Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour (DEN) – Mount St John Freestyle
16:05 (15:05) – Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu (CAN) – Jaccardo
16:15 (15:15) – Patrik Kittel (SWE) – Touchdown
16:25 (15:25) – Marieke van der Putten (NED) – Zantana RS2 OLD N.O.P.
15 min break
16:50 (15:50) – Justina Vanagaite-Samuile (LTU) – Nabab
17:00 (16:00) – Yessin Rahmouni (MAR) – Kind of Magic
17:10 (16:10) – Lottie Fry (GBR) – Glamourdale
17:20 (16:20) – Justin Verboomen (BEL) – Zonik Plus
17:30 (16:30) – Isabell Werth (GER) – Wendy de Fontaine
17:40 (16:40) – Isabel Freese (NOR) – Total Hope OLD
17:50 (16:50) – Ashley Holzer (USA) – Hawtins San Floriana
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Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).