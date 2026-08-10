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Horse & Hound’s ultimate dressage World Championships form guide

Who’s riding which horse and what it means for medals: your complete form guide for all the dressage entries at the 2026 World Championships in Aachen

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Published In Features
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A horse performing a dressage test in the Aachen arena, where the 2026 World Dressage Championships will be hosted
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Welcome to Horse & Hound’s expert form guide featuring all 92 dressage World Championships entries. Exclusively available for H&H subscribers, I have analysed the recent performances of all the horses and riders entered for Aachen to give you the full picture ahead of the competition.

We will be running H&H’s exclusive live reports service throughout the dressage World Championships, starting with the first day of grand prix action on Tuesday 11 August, including analysis of the action and interviews with the riders moments after their tests, so make sure you join us to keep abreast of the latest news as it happens.

Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).