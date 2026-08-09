Britain will aim to win their first-ever dressage World Championships team gold medal in Aachen.

The core of the team from the last two championships is unchanged: Lottie Fry (Glamourdale), Becky Moody (Jagerbomb) and Carl Hester (Fame). Fiona Bigwood and her home-bred mare Donna Bella get the nod for the fourth spot, seeing off a fierce challenge from Charlotte Dujardin and Brave Heart.

It was just as tight at the dressage Europeans in Crozet last summer, where I fancied the Brits. But slight mistakes from Glamourdale and Jagerbomb, paired with a debut from Katharina Hemmer and Denoix PCH that outperformed projections, saw Britain slip to silver – 2.86 points behind gold medal winners Germany.

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For a while it looked like difference-makers Katharina and Denoix might miss Aachen, having withdrawn from the first selection trial – which would have properly opened the door for the Brits.

But they’re through, joined by their Europeans team-mates Isabell Werth (Wendy De Fontaine), Frederic Wandres (Bluetooth OLD) and newcomer Raphael Netz (Great Escape Camelot).

Reigning team world champions Denmark – though gosh, how long ago does that 2022 win in Herning feel now? – arrive stronger than they did at the Europeans, headlined by Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour (Mount St John Freestyle), who’s joined by Carina Cassøe Krüth (Heiline’s Danciera), Daniel Bachmann Andersen (Flash Gordon 37) and Nadja Aaboe Sloth (Favour Gersdorf).

On current international form, Britain’s core trio’s season averages total 232.8. That’s just 0.67 points off Germany’s projected 233.47 – about what a single unsteady halt or late transition can cost a rider – and 1.8 points clear of Denmark.

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But as Crozet proved, you can’t go on the raw numbers alone, especially when it’s this close.

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Who will take the Dressage World Championships individual medals?

The race for individual medals is just as tight. Lottie and Glamourdale are the defending champions, but weren’t among the medals at the Europeans. They’ve since roared back into form and their Glamourdale Airlines routine – my pick for music of the year – deserves a medal.

The grand prix special, though, favours the piaffe-passage specialists – and that’s where their closest rivals have the edge. NB: A quick reminder for anyone who needs it – there are separate sets of individual medals for the special and the freestyle at the worlds.

The Europeans showed just how fine the margins are between Cathrine and Belgian superstars Justin Verboomen and Zonik Plus. Justin edged it in both individual tests – 82.37% to 81.69% in the special, then 89.96% to 89.82% in the freestyle. The two haven’t met since, each seemingly avoiding the rematch – so we look for another thrilling showdown.

At 17, Freestyle is entering the twilight of her career. She’ll be remembered among the finest dressage horses ever – but the individual gold that would truly crown her career has remained agonisingly out of reach… so far.

And as the sun fades and the lights take over, a sell-out home crowd roaring her on, don’t rule out Isabell Werth finding another gear – she’s capable of conjuring something extraordinary when the stage is this big.

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