Team gold is up for grabs at the dressage World Championships, but can Britain claim it for the first time?

H&H’s dressage editor and Aachen reporter shares his medal predictions

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Lottie Fry holds her medal aloft as she trots Glamourdale, who is wearing a purple winner&#039;s rug, towards the camera with the crowds in the stands behind
Can Britain's Lottie Fry and Glamourdale defend their individual world titles, won in Herning four years ago?
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Britain will aim to win their first-ever dressage World Championships team gold medal in Aachen.

The core of the team from the last two championships is unchanged: Lottie Fry (Glamourdale), Becky Moody (Jagerbomb) and Carl Hester (Fame). Fiona Bigwood and her home-bred mare Donna Bella get the nod for the fourth spot, seeing off a fierce challenge from Charlotte Dujardin and Brave Heart.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).