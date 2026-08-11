‘Not the mark I wanted to put on the board’: how Aachen’s vast arena caught out Becky Moody and Jagerbomb

Becky Moody and Jagerbomb suffered a costly mistake early in their grand prix test in Aachen's vast main arena. A spirited fightback – built around a standout piaffe – clawed back plenty of marks, but not quite enough. Here's what Becky made of it

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Becky Moody cantering across the diagonal with Jagerbomb at the 2026 Dressage World Championships in Aachen.
Becky Moody rides Jagerbomb during their grand prix test on day one of the FEI Dressage World Championships in Aachen
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Becky Moody and Jagerbomb endured a rollercoaster grand prix test at the Dressage World Championships in Aachen, scoring 73.82%.

The test got off to a difficult start – Jagerbomb did not settle in the halt, then moved off with tremendous power through the collected trot and broke into canter in the first extension.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).