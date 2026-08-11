Eleven years on, Fiona Bigwood completes Aachen full circle at World Dressage Championships

Fiona Bigwood’s homebred Donna Bella marked her championship debut in the same arena where her dam won European silver 11 years ago

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Fiona Bigwood riding Donna Bella in the grand prix at the 2026 World Dressage Championships in Aachen
Fiona Bigwood rides Donna Bella during their grand prix test on day one of the FEI dressage World Championships in Aachen
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Eleven years ago, Fiona Bigwood rode a 10-year-old mare to European silver in Aachen.

On Tuesday, she brought the same story back to the same city: her home-bred Donna Bella, daughter of that mare, Atterupgaards Orthilia, was also 10 years old when she went first into the ring for the British team at the FEI Dressage World Championships, scoring 69.35% – a little below the mare’s season average.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).