Germany seize World Championships control on day one – can Britain claw back the gap?

Frederic Wandres and Bluetooth OLD took the day-one lead for Germany, a costly Becky Moody mistake opening the door. Here’s the gap Britain needs to close, how the rest of the field stacks up and what’s still to come on day two.

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Frederic Wandres riding Bluetooth OLD at the 2026 World Dressage Championships in Aachen.
Frederic Wandres and Bluetooth OLD have put the Germans in a strong position in the race for team gold at the 2026 World Dressage Championships in Aachen.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

The race for the team gold medal on day one at the Dressage World Championships in Aachen has swung the German way decisively.

The Germans were the pre-competition favourites but were expected to be pushed all the way by the British. But a difficult test from Becky Moody and Jagerbomb – scoring 73.82%, almost three percentage points below their season average – opened the door for Frederic Wandres and Bluetooth OLD to capitalise, scoring 75.96% to sit top after the first day of competition.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).