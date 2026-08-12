What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 13 August

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Cover of Horse and Hound featuring a shot from below of Laura Collett and London 52 jumping
(Image credit: Future)

This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 13 August, features our FEI World Championships form guide. It’s the essential companion to Aachen 2026, with detailed dives into all the starters in eventing and much more.

In the news pages, we explore the latest laminitis research, the progress made – and work to do – on obesity in showing, and more. We also round up the best joint supplements on the market and explore horse lorry design.

Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.