What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 13 August
This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 13 August, features our FEI World Championships form guide. It’s the essential companion to Aachen 2026, with detailed dives into all the starters in eventing and much more.
In the news pages, we explore the latest laminitis research, the progress made – and work to do – on obesity in showing, and more. We also round up the best joint supplements on the market and explore horse lorry design.
The spotlight is firmly on fly bites and sores in the Vet Clinic, and our interviewee this week is Jessica Mendoza. Hear from Pammy Hutton and Graham Fletcher and for their takes on hot topics in dressage and showjumping, and for hunting fans, we report from the West of England Hound Show.
As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including LGCT London, Equifest, Bishop Burton and much, much more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.
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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 13 August 2026
News
- Calls for standardised blood rules across sports
- Laminitis: latest research provides advice for owners
- Progress made on obesity in showing but more work to do
- New in-hand championship announced
World Championship Form Guide
- The entries: How to use this form guide
- Eventing
- Showjumping
H&H Awards in partnership with NAF and Agria
- Your heroes of 2026: How to nominate them
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
People and horses
- H&H interview: British showjumper Jess Mendoza
- Foal files: Paulank Brockagh, 2014 Badminton winner and Rio medallist
Property and kit
- Settle in Sussex: A horse haven
- Joint health: Support your horse’s joints with these supplements
- Standing room only: Horsebox design
Vet Clinic
- Types of fly bites, plus summer sores
Reports
- Showjumping: London LGCT and nationals
- Showing: Equifest
- Eventing: Bishop Burton and Blindley Heath
- Dressage: Bicton Arena, Vale View and more
- Riding Club: Horse Trials Championships
- Hunting: West of England Hound Show
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more
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Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world
A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.