What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 13 August

This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 13 August, features our FEI World Championships form guide. It’s the essential companion to Aachen 2026, with detailed dives into all the starters in eventing and much more.

In the news pages, we explore the latest laminitis research, the progress made – and work to do – on obesity in showing, and more. We also round up the best joint supplements on the market and explore horse lorry design.

The spotlight is firmly on fly bites and sores in the Vet Clinic, and our interviewee this week is Jessica Mendoza. Hear from Pammy Hutton and Graham Fletcher and for their takes on hot topics in dressage and showjumping, and for hunting fans, we report from the West of England Hound Show.

As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including LGCT London, Equifest, Bishop Burton and much, much more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 13 August 2026

News

Calls for standardised blood rules across sports

Laminitis: latest research provides advice for owners

Progress made on obesity in showing but more work to do

New in-hand championship announced

World Championship Form Guide

The entries: How to use this form guide

Eventing

Showjumping

H&H Awards in partnership with NAF and Agria

Your heroes of 2026: How to nominate them

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

People and horses

H&H interview: British showjumper Jess Mendoza

Foal files: Paulank Brockagh, 2014 Badminton winner and Rio medallist

Property and kit

Settle in Sussex: A horse haven

Joint health: Support your horse’s joints with these supplements

Standing room only: Horsebox design

Vet Clinic

Types of fly bites, plus summer sores

Reports

Showjumping: London LGCT and nationals

Showing: Equifest

Eventing: Bishop Burton and Blindley Heath

Dressage: Bicton Arena, Vale View and more

Riding Club: Horse Trials Championships

Hunting: West of England Hound Show

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more

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