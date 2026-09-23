What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 24 September

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Cover of Horse and Hound featuring a close up of Harry Meade and bay mare Cavalier Crystal
(Image credit: Future)
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This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 24 September, is our Harry Meade guest edit and is packed with features written and hand-picked by Harry himself. In this issue, Harry visits the yard of race trainer Christian Williams and rides out with a string in coastal Wales. He also explores the history and evolution of cross-country design with eventing legends such as William Fox-Pitt and Lucinda Green, and much, much more. It’s definitely not one to be missed.

In the news pages, we discuss pre-purchase X rays, climate change and its impact on tropical equine diseases and more. We explore how investing in an equestrian property can help set you up for life, and in the Vet Clinic, we learn about what to feed for healthy feet.

Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.