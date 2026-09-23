What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 24 September
This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 24 September, is our Harry Meade guest edit and is packed with features written and hand-picked by Harry himself. In this issue, Harry visits the yard of race trainer Christian Williams and rides out with a string in coastal Wales. He also explores the history and evolution of cross-country design with eventing legends such as William Fox-Pitt and Lucinda Green, and much, much more. It’s definitely not one to be missed.
In the news pages, we discuss pre-purchase X rays, climate change and its impact on tropical equine diseases and more. We explore how investing in an equestrian property can help set you up for life, and in the Vet Clinic, we learn about what to feed for healthy feet.
This week, we introduce you to some stunning Georgian style homes on the market, and bring you tales from Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary. Plus, we bring you opinion columns from Anna Ross and Adam Cromarty who share their views on hot topics in dressage and showjumping.
As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Blenheim, Arena UK and the BSHA Championships. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.
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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 24 September 2026
News
- Pre-purchase X-rays: how much is too much?
- Climate change and its impact on tropical equine disease
- Some progress, but illegal employment still an issue
- Farewell to rider who died ‘doing what he loved’
Harry Meade guest edit
- Access all areas: Christian Williams Racing
- All in a day’s work: The Pony Club district commissioner
- The art of the question: The history and evolution of cross-country course-design
- The driving force: Husbands and wives who offer vital support to top riders and trainers
- What Lily loves: Harry’s daughter Lily picks her favourite products
- The best sport a child could do: Tetrathlon
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Adam Cromarty
Kit and property
- Turnout rugs to protect your horse
- Georgian-style homes
Vet Clinic
- Nutrition for hooves – what does your horse need?
Features
- Set for life: Finding a forever home and what to consider
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Reports
- Eventing: Blenheim
- Dressage: Deauville
- Showjumping: Arena UK and Lanaken
- Showing: BSHA Championships
Hunting
- Hunting Life: Plus Daniel Cherriman opinion
- Wire – and a warm welcome: New Zealand
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more
Get your magazine
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Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world
A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.