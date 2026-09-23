What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 24 September

This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 24 September, is our Harry Meade guest edit and is packed with features written and hand-picked by Harry himself. In this issue, Harry visits the yard of race trainer Christian Williams and rides out with a string in coastal Wales. He also explores the history and evolution of cross-country design with eventing legends such as William Fox-Pitt and Lucinda Green, and much, much more. It’s definitely not one to be missed.

In the news pages, we discuss pre-purchase X rays, climate change and its impact on tropical equine diseases and more. We explore how investing in an equestrian property can help set you up for life, and in the Vet Clinic, we learn about what to feed for healthy feet.

This week, we introduce you to some stunning Georgian style homes on the market, and bring you tales from Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary. Plus, we bring you opinion columns from Anna Ross and Adam Cromarty who share their views on hot topics in dressage and showjumping.

As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Blenheim, Arena UK and the BSHA Championships. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.

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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 24 September 2026

News

Pre-purchase X-rays: how much is too much?

Climate change and its impact on tropical equine disease

Some progress, but illegal employment still an issue

Farewell to rider who died ‘doing what he loved’

Harry Meade guest edit

Access all areas: Christian Williams Racing

All in a day’s work: The Pony Club district commissioner

The art of the question: The history and evolution of cross-country course-design

The driving force: Husbands and wives who offer vital support to top riders and trainers

What Lily loves: Harry’s daughter Lily picks her favourite products

The best sport a child could do: Tetrathlon

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Adam Cromarty

Kit and property

Turnout rugs to protect your horse

Georgian-style homes

Vet Clinic

Nutrition for hooves – what does your horse need?

Features

Set for life: Finding a forever home and what to consider

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Reports

Eventing: Blenheim

Dressage: Deauville

Showjumping: Arena UK and Lanaken

Showing: BSHA Championships

Hunting

Hunting Life: Plus Daniel Cherriman opinion

Wire – and a warm welcome: New Zealand

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more

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