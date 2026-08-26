What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 27 August
This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 27 August, features our FEI World Championships special report featuring analysis of the showjumping, para dressage and more. Enjoy our Burghley Horse Trials preview, with a look at the course with Tina Cook, what to wear and more.
In the news pages, we revisit Britain’s success at Aachen, find out how riders can protect their backs and much more. We present the best air jackets available on the market right now, and explore a vet’s view on how to sort fact from fiction in the Vet Clinic.
This week, our interviewee is young eventing star Cerys Macaulay, and Mark Phillips and Stuart Hollings share the views on the hot topics in eventing and showing. Our foal file this week is American Affair.
As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Bury Farm, Forgandenny and more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.
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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 27 August 2026
News
- British success for all
- Horses and riders considered in new routes
- Owner’s plea to others after horse fatally injured
- How to protect your back as a rider
World Championship reports
- Showjumping Harry Charles climbs the ranks
- Team Brits win bronze
- Individual Guerdat’s triumph, plus leaderboard
- Para dressage Gold, glory and goodbyes
- Individual Brits’ medals
- Team US break record
- Freestyle Music gold
Burghley preview
- Tina Cook’s course walk Every fence rated
- What to wear Looking and feeling good on-site
- How to follow
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Showjumping: William Funnell
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
- Foal Files: American Affair
People and horses
- H&H interview How young star Cerys Macaulay makes it work
- All in a day’s work: Hound sports apprentice
- Foal files: American Affair
Vet Clinic
- A vet’s guide to telling fact from fiction
Property and kit
- Historic homes: Find a home with heritage
- Products: Air jackets
Reports
- Dressage: Bury Farm
- Eventing: Forgandenny
- Showing: SHB(GB) National Hunter Supreme
Hunting
- Bertie Hill: Eventer and hunting man
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more
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Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world
A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.