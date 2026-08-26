What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 27 August

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Cover of Horse and Hound featuring a shot of Harry Charles jumping a grey mare over a showjump
(Image credit: Future)

This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 27 August, features our FEI World Championships special report featuring analysis of the showjumping, para dressage and more. Enjoy our Burghley Horse Trials preview, with a look at the course with Tina Cook, what to wear and more.

In the news pages, we revisit Britain’s success at Aachen, find out how riders can protect their backs and much more. We present the best air jackets available on the market right now, and explore a vet’s view on how to sort fact from fiction in the Vet Clinic.

Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.