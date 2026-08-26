What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 27 August

This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 27 August, features our FEI World Championships special report featuring analysis of the showjumping, para dressage and more. Enjoy our Burghley Horse Trials preview, with a look at the course with Tina Cook, what to wear and more.

In the news pages, we revisit Britain’s success at Aachen, find out how riders can protect their backs and much more. We present the best air jackets available on the market right now, and explore a vet’s view on how to sort fact from fiction in the Vet Clinic.

This week, our interviewee is young eventing star Cerys Macaulay, and Mark Phillips and Stuart Hollings share the views on the hot topics in eventing and showing. Our foal file this week is American Affair.

As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Bury Farm, Forgandenny and more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 27 August 2026

News

British success for all

Horses and riders considered in new routes

Owner’s plea to others after horse fatally injured

How to protect your back as a rider

World Championship reports

Showjumping Harry Charles climbs the ranks

Team Brits win bronze

Individual Guerdat’s triumph, plus leaderboard

Para dressage Gold, glory and goodbyes

Individual Brits’ medals

Team US break record

Freestyle Music gold

Burghley preview

Tina Cook’s course walk Every fence rated

What to wear Looking and feeling good on-site

How to follow

Opinion

Letters of the week

Showjumping: William Funnell

Showing: Stuart Hollings

Foal Files: American Affair

People and horses

H&H interview How young star Cerys Macaulay makes it work

All in a day’s work: Hound sports apprentice

Foal files: American Affair

Vet Clinic

A vet’s guide to telling fact from fiction

Property and kit

Historic homes: Find a home with heritage

Products: Air jackets

Reports

Dressage: Bury Farm

Eventing: Forgandenny

Showing: SHB(GB) National Hunter Supreme

Hunting

Bertie Hill: Eventer and hunting man

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more

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