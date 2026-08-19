What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 20 August
This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 20 August, features a 47-page analysis of the action at the FEI World Championships so far. Don’t miss our in-depth, expert report of the eventing championship, as well as the dressage grand prix, grand prix special and freestyle.
In the news pages, we revisit Britain’s triumph at Aachen, find out how the course is being prepared ready for Burghley Horse Trials and much more. We present the best brushing boots available on the market right now, and explore a vet’s view of biomechanics in the Vet Clinic.
This week, our interviewees this week are Ben Asselin and Kyle Koss, the brothers behind showjumping’s answer to Drive to Survive. We have an opinion triple this week; hear from Mark Phillips, Richard Davison and Peter Charles on eventing, dressage and showjumping. For hunting fans, we report from the Rydal hound show.
As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Hartpury, Hickstead, Dublin Horse Show and much, much more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.
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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 20 August 2026
News
- Britain triumphant at Aachen
- Burghley on course
- How rider personality affects bond with horses
- Jousting's ambitions
World Championship reports
- Eventing summary
- Dressage: Early leaders, plus Bettina Hoy’s analysis
- Cross-country
- Showjumping
- Leaderboard
- Dressage summary
- Grand prix: The team medals are decided
- Special: Fry shines
- Freestyle: Double glory
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Richard Davison
- Showjumping: Peter Charles
People and horses
- H&H interview: The brothers behind Faultless
- All in a day's work: Event secretary and scorer
- Foal files: Ladies Man
Products
- Brushing boots
Vet Clinic
- A vet’s view on biomechanics
Reports
- Eventing: All the national and international action from Hartpury
- Showjumping: Hickstead, New Forest and Hampshire County, Ottawa international and more
- Showing: Dublin Horse Show, Welsh Pony and Cob Society and more
- Dressage: Hartpury College regionals and more
Hunting
- Rydal hound show: The Blencathra once again come out on top
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more
Get your magazine
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- Subscribe to the paper magazine
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Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world
A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.