What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 20 August

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Cover of Horse and Hound featuring a shot of Lottie Fry and the black dressage stallion Glamourdale competing at the 2026 FEI World Championships
(Image credit: Future)

This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 20 August, features a 47-page analysis of the action at the FEI World Championships so far. Don’t miss our in-depth, expert report of the eventing championship, as well as the dressage grand prix, grand prix special and freestyle.

In the news pages, we revisit Britain’s triumph at Aachen, find out how the course is being prepared ready for Burghley Horse Trials and much more. We present the best brushing boots available on the market right now, and explore a vet’s view of biomechanics in the Vet Clinic.

Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.