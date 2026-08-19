What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 20 August

This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 20 August, features a 47-page analysis of the action at the FEI World Championships so far. Don’t miss our in-depth, expert report of the eventing championship, as well as the dressage grand prix, grand prix special and freestyle.

In the news pages, we revisit Britain’s triumph at Aachen, find out how the course is being prepared ready for Burghley Horse Trials and much more. We present the best brushing boots available on the market right now, and explore a vet’s view of biomechanics in the Vet Clinic.

This week, our interviewees this week are Ben Asselin and Kyle Koss, the brothers behind showjumping’s answer to Drive to Survive. We have an opinion triple this week; hear from Mark Phillips, Richard Davison and Peter Charles on eventing, dressage and showjumping. For hunting fans, we report from the Rydal hound show.

As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Hartpury, Hickstead, Dublin Horse Show and much, much more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 20 August 2026

News

Britain triumphant at Aachen

Burghley on course

How rider personality affects bond with horses

Jousting's ambitions

World Championship reports

Eventing summary

Dressage: Early leaders, plus Bettina Hoy’s analysis

Cross-country

Showjumping

Leaderboard

Dressage summary

Grand prix: The team medals are decided

Special: Fry shines

Freestyle: Double glory

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Richard Davison

Showjumping: Peter Charles

People and horses

H&H interview: The brothers behind Faultless

All in a day's work: Event secretary and scorer

Foal files: Ladies Man

Products

Brushing boots

Vet Clinic

A vet’s view on biomechanics

Reports

Eventing: All the national and international action from Hartpury

Showjumping: Hickstead, New Forest and Hampshire County, Ottawa international and more

Showing: Dublin Horse Show, Welsh Pony and Cob Society and more

Dressage: Hartpury College regionals and more

Hunting

Rydal hound show: The Blencathra once again come out on top

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more

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