What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 1 October

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Cover of Horse and Hound Nicola Wilson riding Opposition Buzz
(Image credit: Jon Stroud)
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This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 1 October features Nicola Wilson and her fan-favourite British team eventer Opposition Buzz. Don’t miss our nostalgic look-back over this stalwart of the sport’s storied career.

In the news pages, we discuss the equine welfare sector at “breaking point”, what Martyn’s Law means for equestrian events and horse shows and more. We take a look at the latest products on the equestrian market, and in the Vet Clinic, we learn about the life of a heavy horse in Victorian Britain.

Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.