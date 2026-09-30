What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 1 October
This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 1 October features Nicola Wilson and her fan-favourite British team eventer Opposition Buzz. Don’t miss our nostalgic look-back over this stalwart of the sport’s storied career.
In the news pages, we discuss the equine welfare sector at “breaking point”, what Martyn’s Law means for equestrian events and horse shows and more. We take a look at the latest products on the equestrian market, and in the Vet Clinic, we learn about the life of a heavy horse in Victorian Britain.
This week, we interview Welsh pony and cob breeder Adrian Bowen, and bring you tales from Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary. This week’s opinion columns come from Andrew Nicholson and Gill Thompson, who share their views on hot topics in eventing and showing. Plus, hunting is back – see out reports from the Grove and Rufford.
As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Heritage Championships, Little Gatcombe, Dorset Showground and much more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.
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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 1 October 2026
News
- Equine welfare sector ‘at breaking point’
- Change in demand for top competition horses
- What Martyn’s Law means for equestrian events and horse shows
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
- Showing: Gill Thompson
People and horses
- H&H interview: Welsh pony and cob breeder Adrian Bowen
- All in a day’s work: Horse of the Year Show stable manager
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Kit focus
- New in the ring
Vet Clinic
- Day-to-day life for heavy horses in Victorian times
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Nicola Wilson’s stalwart British team trailblazer, Opposition Buzz
Reports
- Showing: Heritage Championships
- Eventing: Allerton Park, Little Gatcombe and more
- Dressage: Masters du Cheval Ibérique GB National Championships
- Showjumping: Dorset Showground and Chard
Hunting
- New season: Grove and Rufford
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more
Get your magazine
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- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world
A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.