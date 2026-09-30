What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 1 October

This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 1 October features Nicola Wilson and her fan-favourite British team eventer Opposition Buzz. Don’t miss our nostalgic look-back over this stalwart of the sport’s storied career.

In the news pages, we discuss the equine welfare sector at “breaking point”, what Martyn’s Law means for equestrian events and horse shows and more. We take a look at the latest products on the equestrian market, and in the Vet Clinic, we learn about the life of a heavy horse in Victorian Britain.

This week, we interview Welsh pony and cob breeder Adrian Bowen, and bring you tales from Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary. This week’s opinion columns come from Andrew Nicholson and Gill Thompson, who share their views on hot topics in eventing and showing. Plus, hunting is back – see out reports from the Grove and Rufford.

As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Heritage Championships, Little Gatcombe, Dorset Showground and much more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.

Order your magazine

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 1 October 2026

News

Equine welfare sector ‘at breaking point’

Change in demand for top competition horses

What Martyn’s Law means for equestrian events and horse shows

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Andrew Nicholson

Showing: Gill Thompson

People and horses

H&H interview: Welsh pony and cob breeder Adrian Bowen

All in a day’s work: Horse of the Year Show stable manager

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Kit focus

New in the ring

Vet Clinic

Day-to-day life for heavy horses in Victorian times

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Nicola Wilson’s stalwart British team trailblazer, Opposition Buzz

Reports

Showing: Heritage Championships

Eventing: Allerton Park, Little Gatcombe and more

Dressage: Masters du Cheval Ibérique GB National Championships

Showjumping: Dorset Showground and Chard

Hunting

New season: Grove and Rufford

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine