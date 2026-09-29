A new law designed to ensure the public is better protected from terrorism will apply to a number of equestrian events when it comes into effect next spring.

Martyn’s Law is named after Martyn Hett, one of the 22 people killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena attack. Its formal name is the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 and it requires those responsible for events and venues to have a plan as to how they would respond to a terrorist attack, and take steps to reduce vulnerability.

The act became law on 3 April 2025, but with the understanding that there would be an implementation period of at least two years before it comes into force.

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It will apply to many venues that reasonably expect 200 or more people to be present, with enhanced measures for those expecting 800 or more people. Exactly which events will fall under its scope will depend on specific criteria, for example type of premises, the number of people expected, if it is accessible to members of the public and more. It will be regulated by the Security Industry Authority (SIA).

A British Equestrian (BEF) spokesperson told H&H Martyn’s Law, and helping the industry get ready for it, has been “very much on our radar”.

The spokesperson said the guidance from ProtectUK (part of the National Counter Terrorism Security Office and which provides free security and preparedness advice, although not equestrian specific) lays everything out clearly so venue owners and organisers can determine if the regulations apply to them and if so, what they need to do. The BEF has shared an outline on the new law and the Protect UK guidance with its member bodies.

MARS Badminton Horse Trials director Jane Tuckwell told H&H the event is “very aware and waiting for further guidance and practice notes to be issued by the SIA”.

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Nick Brooks-Ward is operations director at HPower Group, which organises London International and Royal Windsor horse shows, where security is already tight and includes measures such as ticket checks and bag searches.

He told H&H that from their perspective at those shows, “nothing really changes as we have been enacting the thoughts behind Martyn’s Law for many years”.

“This is apart from the fact that there is a requirement for checking of our plans by SIA and SAG [Safety Advisory Group] which are a requirement of Martyn’s Law – something that we would do as a matter of course anyway via the SAG,” he said, noting that the SIA is now the regulatory authority.

He added that at London, HPower dovetails its security and risk management plans with venue Excel, which in turn ensures the procedures meet its expectations and are compliant. Plans are sent to the local authority, which discusses them under the Safety Advisory Group, and HPower and Excel also liaise closely with the police.

“The onus of responsibility lies with Excel as the venue. In 2027 these plans will also be sent to the SIA,” he said.

He added that Windsor is slightly different, as it is not held at a venue in the same way as London International is run at the Excel, but the principles are the same.

“As we are one of the first events to have Martyn’s Law we will be sending our plans in the first instance to the SIA,” he said.

For more information on Martyn’s Law for venues and organisers, visit: protectuk.police.uk/martyns-law

Home Office fact sheet on Martyn’s Law

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