Martyn’s Law: why equestrian events need to know about new anti-terror requirements

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2HB3CPN London, UK. 16th Dec, 2021. London International Horse Show. Excel London. Royal Victoria Dock. A general view of the main arena. Credit: Sport In Pictures/Alamy Live News
Library image of a general overview of the main arena at London International Horse Show.
(Image credit: Sport In Pictures/Alamy Live News)

A new law designed to ensure the public is better protected from terrorism will apply to a number of equestrian events when it comes into effect next spring.

Martyn’s Law is named after Martyn Hett, one of the 22 people killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena attack. Its formal name is the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 and it requires those responsible for events and venues to have a plan as to how they would respond to a terrorist attack, and take steps to reduce vulnerability.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.