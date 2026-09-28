Equine welfare safety net ‘at breaking point’ thanks to perfect storm, horse world warned

The National Equine Welfare Council (NEWC) 2026 survey found half of centres are already full, and the rest are close to capacity

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Image shows a group of young bay horses in a sunny field
Library image.
(Image credit: World Horse Welfare)

Equine welfare centres are “running out of space”, the sector is at “breaking point” and vulnerable horses “will soon be left with nowhere to go”.

Those are the headline messages from a new survey into the picture facing the UK’s equine welfare sector this year.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.