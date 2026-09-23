England and Wales will not follow Scotland’s lead in forward-thinking equine guidance

The Scottish Government updated its guidance to reflect the latest scientific evidence in equine welfare

Becky Murray&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Pictured mares and foals grazing in a field.
(Image credit: Boots and Hooves)

England and Wales have no plans to follow Scotland’s lead in updating outdated equine welfare guidance – but industry stakeholders say there is “no excuse”.

H&H reported that the Scottish Government published new equine welfare guidelines to replace the 2009 code of practice (news, 10 September). The guidelines – a result of a major collaboration across the Scottish equine sector led by the National Equine Welfare Council – reflect the latest scientific evidence, focusing on equine mental wellbeing and how owners can take measures that will “truly provide their horses, ponies and donkeys with a good life”.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.