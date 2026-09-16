What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 17 September

This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 17 September, features an exclusive interview with British grand prix dressage rider Lottie Fry in the wake of her two World Championships gold medals. She shares the story of how she won – and how she and Glamourdale produced their best ever test at Aachen.

In the news pages, we uncover the major operation that targeted suspected horse-trafficking, spotlight an appeal as equine grass sickness cases rise and more. We go in-depth on The Princess Royal’s passion for rare breed Suffolk horses, and in the Vet Clinic, we learn about the wearable technology being used in racing.

This week, enjoy tales from Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary and we bring you opinion columns from Carl Hester and Rebecca Penney, who share their views on hot topics in dressage and showing.

As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including British Dressage National Championships, Cornbury, Hickstead, showing championships and much more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.

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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 17 September 2026

News

Vets debate: is horse welfare their constant endeavour?

Appeal as equine grass sickness cases on the increase

Why pre-purchase checks of horseboxes and trailers are essential

Major operation targets suspected horse-trafficking operation

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showing: Rebecca Penny

People and horses

How I won... The inside story of Lottie Fry’s two World Championships golds

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

How wearable technology is being used in racing

Features

Video cameras for all your equestrian needs

‘My passion for Suffolks’: The Princess Royal and this rare breed

Reports

Dressage: National Championships

Eventing: Cornbury

Showjumping :Hickstead, Spruce Meadows and Wolsingham

Showing: The Showing Register Amateur Summer and Irish Draught Horse Society of Great Britain National Championships

Racing: St Leger

Hunting

‘He changed the make and shape of the foxhound’: Alastair Jackson on Sir Peter Farquhar

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more

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