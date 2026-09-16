What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 17 September
This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 17 September, features an exclusive interview with British grand prix dressage rider Lottie Fry in the wake of her two World Championships gold medals. She shares the story of how she won – and how she and Glamourdale produced their best ever test at Aachen.
In the news pages, we uncover the major operation that targeted suspected horse-trafficking, spotlight an appeal as equine grass sickness cases rise and more. We go in-depth on The Princess Royal’s passion for rare breed Suffolk horses, and in the Vet Clinic, we learn about the wearable technology being used in racing.
This week, enjoy tales from Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary and we bring you opinion columns from Carl Hester and Rebecca Penney, who share their views on hot topics in dressage and showing.
As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including British Dressage National Championships, Cornbury, Hickstead, showing championships and much more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.
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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 17 September 2026
News
- Vets debate: is horse welfare their constant endeavour?
- Appeal as equine grass sickness cases on the increase
- Why pre-purchase checks of horseboxes and trailers are essential
- Major operation targets suspected horse-trafficking operation
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
People and horses
- How I won... The inside story of Lottie Fry’s two World Championships golds
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- How wearable technology is being used in racing
Features
- Video cameras for all your equestrian needs
- ‘My passion for Suffolks’: The Princess Royal and this rare breed
Reports
- Dressage: National Championships
- Eventing: Cornbury
- Showjumping :Hickstead, Spruce Meadows and Wolsingham
- Showing: The Showing Register Amateur Summer and Irish Draught Horse Society of Great Britain National Championships
- Racing: St Leger
Hunting
- ‘He changed the make and shape of the foxhound’: Alastair Jackson on Sir Peter Farquhar
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more
Get your magazine
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Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world
A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.