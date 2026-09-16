What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 17 September

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Cover of Horse and Hound featuring a close up of Lottie Fry riding the black dressage stallion Glamourdale
(Image credit: Eliane van Schaik Photography)
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This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 17 September, features an exclusive interview with British grand prix dressage rider Lottie Fry in the wake of her two World Championships gold medals. She shares the story of how she won – and how she and Glamourdale produced their best ever test at Aachen.

In the news pages, we uncover the major operation that targeted suspected horse-trafficking, spotlight an appeal as equine grass sickness cases rise and more. We go in-depth on The Princess Royal’s passion for rare breed Suffolk horses, and in the Vet Clinic, we learn about the wearable technology being used in racing.

Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.