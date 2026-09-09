What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 10 September

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Cover of Horse and Hound featuring a shot of Max Gemma Stevens riding the chestnut gelding Chilli Knight on a victory lap at Burghley Horse Trials
(Image credit: Future)

This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 10 September, is our Defender Burghley Horse Trials special, where we share every detail of the story of Gemma Stevens’ win on board long-term partner and five-star campaigner, Chilli Knight. Plus, we bring you complete analysis of each phase – it is the ultimate destination for your Burghley debrief.

In the news pages, we unpack the new welfare guidance issued by the government, examine a potential arthritis treatment and more. We present the best clippers on the market and explore the schooling options that don't ask children to choose between academic excellence and riding. In the Vet Clinic, we learn about the physical and behavioural impacts of castration in geldings and find out about equestrian sport’s late starters.

Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.