What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 10 September

This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 10 September, is our Defender Burghley Horse Trials special, where we share every detail of the story of Gemma Stevens’ win on board long-term partner and five-star campaigner, Chilli Knight. Plus, we bring you complete analysis of each phase – it is the ultimate destination for your Burghley debrief.

In the news pages, we unpack the new welfare guidance issued by the government, examine a potential arthritis treatment and more. We present the best clippers on the market and explore the schooling options that don't ask children to choose between academic excellence and riding. In the Vet Clinic, we learn about the physical and behavioural impacts of castration in geldings and find out about equestrian sport’s late starters.

This week, our interviewees are Michael and Gemma Owen and Tessa Waugh’s hunting column, Goodnight, returns. Our opinion columns come from Mark Phillips and Graham Fletcher, who share their views on hot topics in eventing and showjumping.

As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Wellington, Hickstead, BSPS Summer Championships, BD Home Nations and more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 10 September 2026

News

Horses of benefit to fire-fighting work

New welfare guidance issued by government

Rider suspended after whipping video

Potential arthritis treatment

Burghley Horse Trials

Crushed dreams to glory Gemma Stevens’ win

Phase analysis in full

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

People and horses

H&H interview: Michael and Gemma Owen

All in a day’s work: Racing trainer

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

The physical and behavioural impacts of castration

Property and kit

Outstanding value equestrian properties

The best clippers out there

Reports

Eventing: Wellington, Frickley Park and more

Showjumping: Hickstead and more

Showing: BSPS Summer Championships and Moreton-in-Marsh

Dressage: Bury Farm, BD Home Nations and more

Hunting

William Fox Grant

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