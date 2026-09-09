What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 10 September
This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 10 September, is our Defender Burghley Horse Trials special, where we share every detail of the story of Gemma Stevens’ win on board long-term partner and five-star campaigner, Chilli Knight. Plus, we bring you complete analysis of each phase – it is the ultimate destination for your Burghley debrief.
In the news pages, we unpack the new welfare guidance issued by the government, examine a potential arthritis treatment and more. We present the best clippers on the market and explore the schooling options that don't ask children to choose between academic excellence and riding. In the Vet Clinic, we learn about the physical and behavioural impacts of castration in geldings and find out about equestrian sport’s late starters.
This week, our interviewees are Michael and Gemma Owen and Tessa Waugh’s hunting column, Goodnight, returns. Our opinion columns come from Mark Phillips and Graham Fletcher, who share their views on hot topics in eventing and showjumping.
As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Wellington, Hickstead, BSPS Summer Championships, BD Home Nations and more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.
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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 10 September 2026
News
- Horses of benefit to fire-fighting work
- New welfare guidance issued by government
- Rider suspended after whipping video
- Potential arthritis treatment
Burghley Horse Trials
- Crushed dreams to glory Gemma Stevens’ win
- Phase analysis in full
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
People and horses
- H&H interview: Michael and Gemma Owen
- All in a day’s work: Racing trainer
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- The physical and behavioural impacts of castration
Property and kit
- Outstanding value equestrian properties
- The best clippers out there
Reports
- Eventing: Wellington, Frickley Park and more
- Showjumping: Hickstead and more
- Showing: BSPS Summer Championships and Moreton-in-Marsh
- Dressage: Bury Farm, BD Home Nations and more
Hunting
- William Fox Grant
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more
Get your magazine
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world
A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.