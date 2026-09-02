What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 3 September

This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 3 September, features our exclusive Burghley Horse Trials form guide. Each year, our eventing experts assess the chances every horse and rider on the start list to create the ultimate companion to the Lincolnshire five-star. Make sure you pick up your copy to get the most out of the four days of eventing action (Thursday 3 – Sunday 6 September).

In the news pages, we investigate whether horse-rider harmony can truly be defined, explore the new findings on post-partum colic and more. We present the best new products on the market in New in the Ring and in the Vet Clinic, we learn how to identify wobbler syndrome with information on the prognosis for horses with the condition.

This week, we remember the life and career of legendary racehorse Big Buck’s after his recent death and our foal file is medal-winning showjumper Highland President. Our opinion columns come from eventing editor Pippa Roome and showing editor Bethan Simons, who share their views on the hot topics in their respective sports.

As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Pony Club Championships, Scone Palace, Scope Festival, CHAPS (UK) Championships and more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 3 September 2026

News

Can horse-rider harmony be defined?

Digital documents may smooth horse travel

Society acts to stamp out genetic disorder

New findings on post-partum colic

Burghley Horse Trials: form guide

Burghley 2026 entries: Vital stats, fun facts and expert form assessment –

all the info you need to follow the event

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: H&H’s Pippa Roome

Showing: H&H’s Bethan Simons

People and horses

Legends of the sport: Big Buck’s

Foal files: Highland President

Vet Clinic

Identifying wobbler syndrome and the prognosis for sufferers

Kit focus

New in the ring: Boots for you, boots for your horse and more

Reports

Eventing: Scone Palace

Showjumping: Scope Festival, Bicton Arena, action abroad and more

Showing: Scone Palace and CHAPS (UK) Championships

Dressage: Sparsholt College and more

Pony Club: Championships

Hunting

Pride in our puppies: When a hound you’ve walked becomes a star

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more

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