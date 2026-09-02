What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 3 September
This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 3 September, features our exclusive Burghley Horse Trials form guide. Each year, our eventing experts assess the chances every horse and rider on the start list to create the ultimate companion to the Lincolnshire five-star. Make sure you pick up your copy to get the most out of the four days of eventing action (Thursday 3 – Sunday 6 September).
In the news pages, we investigate whether horse-rider harmony can truly be defined, explore the new findings on post-partum colic and more. We present the best new products on the market in New in the Ring and in the Vet Clinic, we learn how to identify wobbler syndrome with information on the prognosis for horses with the condition.
This week, we remember the life and career of legendary racehorse Big Buck’s after his recent death and our foal file is medal-winning showjumper Highland President. Our opinion columns come from eventing editor Pippa Roome and showing editor Bethan Simons, who share their views on the hot topics in their respective sports.
As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Pony Club Championships, Scone Palace, Scope Festival, CHAPS (UK) Championships and more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.
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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 3 September 2026
News
- Can horse-rider harmony be defined?
- Digital documents may smooth horse travel
- Society acts to stamp out genetic disorder
- New findings on post-partum colic
Burghley Horse Trials: form guide
- Burghley 2026 entries: Vital stats, fun facts and expert form assessment –
all the info you need to follow the event
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: H&H’s Pippa Roome
- Showing: H&H’s Bethan Simons
People and horses
- Legends of the sport: Big Buck’s
- Foal files: Highland President
Vet Clinic
- Identifying wobbler syndrome and the prognosis for sufferers
Kit focus
- New in the ring: Boots for you, boots for your horse and more
Reports
- Eventing: Scone Palace
- Showjumping: Scope Festival, Bicton Arena, action abroad and more
- Showing: Scone Palace and CHAPS (UK) Championships
- Dressage: Sparsholt College and more
- Pony Club: Championships
Hunting
- Pride in our puppies: When a hound you’ve walked becomes a star
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more
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Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world
A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.