What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 3 September

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Cover of Horse and Hound featuring a shot of Max Warburton jumping grey gelding Deerpairc Revelry over a log fence at Burghley 2025
(Image credit: Future)

This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 3 September, features our exclusive Burghley Horse Trials form guide. Each year, our eventing experts assess the chances every horse and rider on the start list to create the ultimate companion to the Lincolnshire five-star. Make sure you pick up your copy to get the most out of the four days of eventing action (Thursday 3 – Sunday 6 September).

In the news pages, we investigate whether horse-rider harmony can truly be defined, explore the new findings on post-partum colic and more. We present the best new products on the market in New in the Ring and in the Vet Clinic, we learn how to identify wobbler syndrome with information on the prognosis for horses with the condition.

Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.