‘What a record’: farewell to superstar horse, loved by many, after long and happy retirement

The legendary racehorse won the Cheltenham Festival World Hurdle a record four times

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Pictured racehorse Big Buck&#039;s
(Image credit: Bill Selwyn)

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls has paid tribute to the “truly special” racehorse Big Buck’s, who has died aged 23.

The Stewart family’s National Hunt superstar won the Cheltenham Festival World Hurdle (now the Stayers’ Hurdle) a record four times and had a huge following across the equestrian community.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.