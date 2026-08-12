‘What a record’: farewell to superstar horse, loved by many, after long and happy retirement

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls has paid tribute to the “truly special” racehorse Big Buck’s, who has died aged 23.

The Stewart family’s National Hunt superstar won the Cheltenham Festival World Hurdle (now the Stayers’ Hurdle) a record four times and had a huge following across the equestrian community.

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to the fantastic Big Buck’s at the grand old age of 23,” said Paul.

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“A champion staying hurdler, he was a truly special horse who gave us some of the most incredible memories throughout his racing career. Four World Hurdle victories, four Liverpool Hurdles, three Long Walk Hurdles and 18 wins in a row — what a record.”

Big Buck’s started his career in France, trained by Mr Lecomte. In late 2007 he was sold by his owner Henri Poulat to Andy Stewart and he joined Paul Nicholl’s stable. Big Buck’s was paired with the legendary Ruby Walsh for most of his career, but enjoyed two victories under AP McCoy in 2010 when Ruby was sidelined.

Big Buck’s won 18 consecutive races from January 2009 to December 2012. He sustained an injury and spent a year out of action, then returned in January 2014 under Sam Twiston-Davies. In March that year Sam rode Big Buck’s in the World Hurdle, where they finished fifth. Immediately after the race Paul announced Big Buck’s retirement. He enjoyed a second career on the hunting field and made appearances at the Horse of the Year Show.

“He was a real character, and you never quite knew what he had left in the tank in a race. Somehow he always seemed to find that little bit extra when it mattered, a part of what made him so special,” said Paul.

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“Big Buck’s was owned by the late Andy Stewart, who gave us the privilege of training such a wonderful horse. I’m delighted that Andy’s family continue to have horses in training in Ditcheat today, which makes that connection even more special.”

Paul added that the late Rose Loxton looked after Big Buck’s throughout his racing career alongside the rest of the team.

“He then enjoyed a long and happy retirement with Mike and Lucy Felton, who gave him a wonderful home and cared for him so well,” he said.