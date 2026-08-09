Final farewell to cross-country superstar who ‘danced around Badminton and Burghley with ears pricked’

Tributes have been paid to exceptional five-star cross-country horse Ivar Gooden, who has died aged 19 following a short illness.

Ivar Gooden, known as Sir Charles to his friends, jumped clear across country on all six of his five-star starts, three at Badminton and three at Burghley.

His top five-star results were both in 2019, when he finished eighth at Badminton and sixth at Burghley with Imogen King (née Murray), who rode him throughout his career. He was owned by Aivar Ward, who bought the horse at Goresbridge Sales in 2011, and M.S. Team.

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Imogen and her team paid tribute to the horse who “had a heart bigger than any finish flag” and said he leaves “a hole that words can barely begin to describe”.

“What a privilege it has been to be part of his incredible journey,” they said, adding that he took them “to the biggest stages in the world” and proudly represented Britain with “courage, class and an unbelievable love for his job”.

“Across country, he was simply breathtaking; brave, athletic, lightning fast, and seemingly fearless. A true five-star horse with a 100% clear cross-country record at the level, he made the toughest tracks in the world look effortless.”

They added: “At the lower levels, he often liked to remind us he had a mischievous side. In his mind, it was all just a bit too easy.

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“He’d wave at the crowd, keep us on our toes, and somehow still leave everyone smiling. That was Sir Charles – full of personality, full of confidence, and completely unforgettable.

“No fence was ever too big. No question was ever too difficult. He danced around Badminton and Burghley with ears pricked, and even after giving everything across country, he’d still need another gallop before the final day’s showjumping to get rid of his endless silly beans.”

The team said the “memories he gave us will stay with us for ever”.

“Go and find all your friends, gallop across endless fields, and keep showing everyone up there just what an extraordinary horse you are,” they said.

“Thank you for every memory, every lesson, every thrill, every laugh, and every finish line. You were one in a million. You will always be loved, and you will never, ever be forgotten.”