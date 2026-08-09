Final farewell to cross-country superstar who ‘danced around Badminton and Burghley with ears pricked’

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Imogen Murray, wearing blue cross-country colours, on bay horse Ivar Gooden jump the Youngminds Brushes in front of Badminton House at the 2019 event, watched on by crowds.
Imogen Murray and Ivar Gooden, pictured at Badminton Horse Trials in 2019 where they finished eighth.
(Image credit: www.sarahfarnsworth.co.uk)

Tributes have been paid to exceptional five-star cross-country horse Ivar Gooden, who has died aged 19 following a short illness.

Ivar Gooden, known as Sir Charles to his friends, jumped clear across country on all six of his five-star starts, three at Badminton and three at Burghley.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.