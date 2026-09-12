‘Cherish every moment’: farewell to eventer who ‘brought joy to many people’, aged 15

Dreamaway II, who competed up to four-star with Tom McEwen, went on to event with Joanna Gillingham

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Dreamaway II, a grey horse, with Joanna Gillingham standing at an event
Dreamaway II and Joanna Gillingham
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The owner of a horse who brought an “enormous amount of joy to many people” has shared his story to thank his owners, give hope to others – and remind us all to cherish every moment.

Barbara and Ken Cooper’s Dreamaway II, who competed successfully up to four-star level with Tom McEwen, including winning the British intermediate championship in 2019 and coming second in the eight- and nine-year-olds’ class at Blenheim a few weeks later, has died aged 15 owing to colic.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.