‘She gave her whole heart’: farewell to ‘diva’ mare who went from advanced eventing to Pony Club dream

Meerlust Lady went from advanced eventing to Pony Club tetrathlon and excelled at both

Eleanor Jones&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Meerlust Lady and her rider stand at a meet
Meerlust Lady hunted for 15 seasons
(Image credit: None)

The owners of a “fiery, opinionated diva” who went from advanced eventing to excelling at tetrathlon with a 12-year-old boy have paid tribute to her heart and spirit, after her death aged 21.

Jayne Wagstaffe told H&H that Meerlust Lady, known as Mags or Maggie, had two people, eventer Richard Skelt and Jayne’s son Tom, and she was lucky enough to find both of them.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.