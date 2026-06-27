Farewell to riding school founder who leaves a legacy ‘built on an unwavering love of horses’





By Rory Leggett

Joy Leggett, the founder of Arundel Riding Centre and a lifelong champion of equestrian sport and accessibility died on 23 May, aged 95.

Known to most as Mrs Leggett, Joy leaves a legacy built on determination and an unwavering love of horses.

Born without an equestrian background, Joy discovered her passion early. As a child, she crafted jewellery, which her father sold so she could pay for riding lessons.

That early spark grew into a lifelong vocation. In 1960, with only two ponies and little financial support, she founded Arundel Riding Centre.

She used her drive and hard work to start the centre from scratch and make it one of the most adored and one of the country’s oldest British Horse Society-approved riding centres. In 1973, she oversaw the construction of the indoor arena – an uncommon and forward‑thinking addition – which remains a key part of the centre.

Joy was also a competitive rider and dedicated breeder, raising five generations of horses from her first mare Betty Lou. Among her most enduring contributions was starting her 45‑year partnership with the RDA, offering people with disabilities the chance to experience the joy and freedom of riding. Her commitment to inclusivity and community touched countless lives.

Joy raised three children, Nichola, Jeremy and Alison – each inherited her passion for horses. Alison now runs the Arundel Riding Centre alongside Joy’s grandson Rory. Joy was proud of her five grandchildren and their diverse paths: Rory, a riding coach; Rebecca, an opera singer; Holly, a stand‑up comedian; Ivan, a vet; and Verity, an equine physiotherapist.

Courage, creativity and a belief in building opportunities where none existed defined Joy’s life. Her influence lives on in her family, her horses and the thriving riding centre she created from nothing but determination and love.

Her family, friends and the many riders whose lives she enriched will miss her dearly.

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