‘As long as I breathe, you will be there’: heartbroken rider’s tribute to beloved horse after sudden death at show

Contento 23, who represented his country with his young rider, collapsed in the stable area and could not be saved

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(Image credit: Lucy Merrell)

The rider of a horse who died suddenly at a major show in Switzerland has paid tribute to a “part of my soul” and that had “the biggest piece of my heart”.

Organisers of the European Equestrian Federation (EEF) Longines series final in Avenches said last night (3 September) that Contento 23, the ride of Aurora Guaragno of Italy, had died suddenly.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.