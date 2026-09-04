The rider of a horse who died suddenly at a major show in Switzerland has paid tribute to a “part of my soul” and that had “the biggest piece of my heart”.

Organisers of the European Equestrian Federation (EEF) Longines series final in Avenches said last night (3 September) that Contento 23, the ride of Aurora Guaragno of Italy, had died suddenly.

Posted by aurora.guaragno on

“The horse was walking in the stable area when he suddenly showed signs of distress and collapsed,” a spokesperson for the event said. “The veterinary team responded immediately, but sadly, despite their rapid intervention, they were unable to save him.”

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Aurora had been competing Maria Carbonaro’s 15-year-old stallion for over four years, including representing Italy at the 2024 youth Europeans.

“I don’t know how one learns to live when such a huge part of oneself is gone,” Aurora said. “From today on, the world will keep turning, but mine will be different.

“Because you weren’t just beside me. You were inside me. You were my heart when I needed to feel strong. My soul when everything felt like too much. My very breath on the days when just looking at you was enough to make everything right.

“I don’t know how to say goodbye to someone who still feels so deeply a part of me. I only know that a part of me will stay with you forever.

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“It will remain in your empty stall, in the memories, in your gaze, in the way you made me feel when I was by your side. And I will carry you everywhere. In every step. In every choice. In every moment I miss you so intensely it takes my breath away.”

Aurora and the German-bred stallion have won and been placed in three-star grands prix together, and they won at a CSI5* Italian show a few months ago.

Farewell, Contento 23

“I will look for you within myself, and I want to believe I will always find you there,” Aurora said. “I hope with all my heart that you felt every single drop of love I gave you.

“Every caress. Every word. Every embrace. Every time I looked at you and thought you were the most precious thing I had.

“I hope you always knew that, to me, you weren’t just a horse. You were home. You were family. You were a part of my soul.

“You were my Contento. My giant. My king. I will forever be your little girl. And you, forever, the biggest piece of my heart.

“As long as I breathe, you will be there too. Goodbye, champion.”

The show spokesperson said the event veterinary team is reviewing the circumstances and that a post-mortem would be carried out in compliance with FEI rules.

“Our thoughts are with the athlete, owner, groom and all those who cared for the horse,” she said.

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