Progress made in tackling equine obesity – but welfare must be key in judging

The weigh to win awards update for 2026 showed significant change but the need for more still to be done

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Edward Young on a bay horse
Weigh to Win award winners Edward Young and Calcourt Soli
(Image credit: Equinnational Photography)

Huge progress continues to be made in tackling equine obesity in the show ring – and key to future success must be “embedding” this thinking in judging.

Those behind the Weigh to Win awards – by which the horse or pony in the healthiest body condition in a participating class is given a special rosette – held a discussion at the Royal International Horse Show on 22 July.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.