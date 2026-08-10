What do owners know about horse welfare – and what would help them do better

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Close up of brown horse being caressed by female hand. Shot on black background.
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Owners care deeply about their horses’ welfare – but more can be done to “empower” them with the best ways to put evidence-based guidance into real everyday routines.

New research from Hartpury, Swedish and Dutch universities and equestrian marketing company EQuerry looked into aspects of care and practice that owners consider essential for safeguarding equine welfare.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.