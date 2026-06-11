‘We don’t have much humility’ but we can all learn, every week, to improve horses’ lives





Communicating and challenging ourselves better are key for the future of horse sport – but we also need a collective dose of humility.

These were among the messages from the 2026 World Horse Welfare survey of public perception of the involvement of horses in sport, which the charity has been commissioning annually since 2022.

The 2026 World Horse Welfare survey found that more of the public see horses as pets (65%) or leisure animals (64.9%) rather than working animals (56.1%), livestock (54.3%) or sport animals (49.4%). Most (70.5%) believe horses’ welfare should “always take priority, regardless of the effect on performance” (70.3%), and that short-term pain or discomfort to improve performance is not very or not at all acceptable (77.3%).

World Horse Welfare CEO Roly Owers said it is clear that equine welfare has a key role in the future sustainability of the global equestrian sector, citing the major strides made in this area.

“But we also hear criticism,” he said.”For some, welfare standards in sport are already so high, they do not need to change, and any attempt at improvement is only to appease the antis. That by talking about welfare, sport is only damaging its own reputation.

“Others say welfare initiatives launched to maintain social licence are all talk and no action. But concerns about welfare will not go away, and you can only address an issue if you face up to it. World Horse Welfare has always been clear that improving equine welfare is pivotal, not primarily because that’s what the public expects but because that’s exactly what it means to put the horse first.

“There is growing evidence that we can do better, and if we know better, we must do better. Doing right by our horses, putting a horse’s wellbeing at the centre of everyone’s decision-making, has to be the fundamental goal for every sport. Yes, this is what the public expects and it will enable the sport to thrive. As David Yellen summed up so well at last year’s event, the best form of PR is to do the right thing.”

The 2026 World Horse Welfare survey trends

Mr Owers said the 2026 World Horse Welfare survey results do not show a positive trend. This year, it was shown that the percentage of those who support horse sport only if welfare improves is about the same as in 2022, at just under 40%. But there has been a slight increase in the number who do not support involvement of horses in sport in any circumstances, from 19.5% to 24.4%.

Mr Owers said this increase may be “within the margin of error”, and not too much of a red flag, but it is “certainly one to continue to watch”.

A panel of experts considered the results and what they may mean. One key issue is that the majority of the public have no regular contact with horses and may never even have seen one.

“A fundamental underlying threat to all equestrianism, sports and non-sports, is that most people in the UK have never had any contact with a horse at all,” said British Equine Veterinary Association CEO David Mountford. “That creates a real problem that we need to get across, and that’s more than just snazzy videos or a social media presence.”

Racing broadcaster and journalist Lydia Hislop pointed out that with the increasing urbanisation of society comes a lack of understanding, citing for example the lack of mainstream coverage of Ros Canter’s Badminton win so soon after she had her second child.

“I think that’s what’s lacking, being able to give people the understanding to be able to watch something like that and see why it was good,” she said. “I think that’s a key form of communication needed to reach people, for further understanding.

“All horse sports have to work out how we can reach out, broaden people’s understanding, explain to people why they should be interested in this. I think that’s the key; communication in an instant, efficient way that grabs people’s attention. We’re all working in an attention economy, and that’s what I think everybody’s communications focus needs to work on.”

2026 World Horse Welfare survey debate: communicating is key

She added that if we look back at our increased understanding, “the idea that we wouldn’t bring new technology, new understanding to make things better is just an absurd position to hold. It’s a way of gently challenging ourselves, so we inside the sport, can look inside it and challenge ourselves to do better, then we’re also better armed with that understanding to communicate outside the sports.”

Former top eventer David O’Connor, chief of sport at US Equestrian (USEF) and chair of the FEI eventing committee, spoke of measures brought in by USEF to improve welfare, such as extending its jurisdiction to cover incidents outside affiliated competition. He also covered the strides made in improving eventing safety internationally; using data and, for example, frangible technology to reduce horse falls.

Asked about recent issues in dressage, and whether other disciplines are behind eventing, he said: “I think eventing is more comfortable with it because they’ve been in it longer.

“They’ve been doing this for 25 years and the other sports are starting to realise this is an important part of the equation. Racing is doing it, dressage is doing it; in the showjumping world, use of the whip that has been adjusted. I think other sports are realising how important this conversation is and that it is not going away.

“So how do we remain proactive? Through education, rules, telling the stories, which is a huge thing. Multiple pieces of the puzzle have to be worked on together; there’s not one thing that will fix it, and using data and science, such as on how animals think, it gives you a way to be able to measure whether you’re actually making a difference.”

Exceptional performance

Minette Batters, chair of British racing’s Horse Welfare Board, also mentioned Ros’s win, describing it as “probably the most exceptional performance I have ever seen”, from horse and rider, and that the sport must learn from it.

“These stories – you want people who want to be Ros Canter, work for Ros Canter, to be stable staff, climb the ladder, be champion jockey,” she said. “That’s the wonderful thing about horses, you can come from anywhere in life and rise to the stars, and that’s the story people want to hear, but you’ve got to be pulling that.

“There’s a lot to be learned from what happened with Ros, because we tend to follow influencers, celebrities, people with huge Instagram accounts, and it’s not all about that, that’s wrong for every part of horse sport.”

Baroness Batters said the welfare board is planning “welfare champions” on every yard in racing, and that another key is for the horse world to open its doors, invite people in, “bring them in and take them with us”.

David O’Connor agreed, adding that warm-up areas, as well as yards, need to be open to all eyes.

“We have an expression in the United States: if you can’t train in the middle of Central Park and explain it and have people like it, probably you’re doing it wrong,” he said.

“And dressage is looking at it, looking at the change. You’ll see things come out this year about judging. In the end I think openness and being willing to be open, whether it’s yards, training, warm-ups, competition, that’s going to permeate all the way through the decision-making.”

Humility needed

Sharing his views on the 2026 World Horse Welfare survey, Mr Mountford said he thinks progress is being made; good work is being done, awareness and engagement are high and the momentum needs to be maintained.

“But it shouldn’t be seen that we’ll get to a point and we can stop,” he said. “What needs to continue to improve is consistency and transparency, and making sure what’s written into codes and aspirations of groups like the Horse Welfare Board actually is reality and are communicated as being real.

“I think also what’s true in horse sports, racing, is that we don’t have much humility. How you achieve it, I don’t know, but we need to bring a big box of humility to the table. We can all learn every week, from a colleague, from someone with decades of experience or from the latest research on how horses learn.

“Riders at the very top will be having weekly lessons and people throughout the industry should be, on riding, but also on what’s going on with science, how they can improve, how we can learn.”

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