



A ban on double bridles, curb bits and riding behind the vertical could be on the cards in Denmark – and has been debated in the European Parliament.

The Danish Council on Animal Ethics, which advises the national government, published a series of recommendations regarding new “legislative initiatives” for the involvement of horses in sport in Denmark, which included a proposed double bridle ban.

This 5 December report followed a March 2023 statement warning that if its recommendations were not implemented within a year, the council would advocate specific legislation in Denmark.

“Since the publication of the council’s opinion in March 2023, the council has continued to see worrying examples of sport horses showing signs of discomfort, pain and conflict behaviour,” the report states.

“We are aware that the equestrian sports organisations have initiated the proposed evaluation work. However, the drafts that the council has received for this are not sufficient in view of the signs that the welfare of horses is still under pressure.”

The recommendations sparking the most discussion concern tack, equipment and training methods, particularly riding behind the vertical.

“The council did not initially propose to ban certain types of equipment but pointed out that the evaluation should take into account that even though some equipment may be used in certain situations without causing discomfort or the like to the horse, the equipment in question may be so difficult to use correctly that its use must either cease completely or be limited to persons who are particularly qualified to both use the equipment and at the same time be able to assess the horse’s possible conflict behaviour or signals of discomfort or pain,” the report states.

“Seen in the light of the documentation and debate since the publication of the council’s statement, where signs of discomfort, pain and conflict behaviour can still be observed in the horses of even the most highly prized riders, the council today, however, considers that there is a legal need to ban certain types of equipment.”

Among the proposals is a ban on “bits that entail a significant risk of cutting off the blood supply to the horse’s tongue e.g. curb bits.” The council also recommends banning “subjecting horses to exercises that they are not physically or behaviorally suitable to perform, e.g. holding the bridge of the nose behind the vertical.”

A spokesperson for the council acknowledged the complexities of enforcement, adding: “This is a very technical and complex matter.”

In response to the recommendations, the Danish horseracing authority has banned tongue ties, pelham bits and Dutch gags.

The FEI has so far resisted all calls to make the double bridle optional in dressage classes at CDI3* level and above. In October, it reiterated its position that the use of the double bridle “is not a welfare issue” – which it states is “based on many years of experience, the data currently at hand, and the results achieved”.

On 12 December, MEP Niels Fugslang chaired a round-table discussion in the European Parliament on common solutions for welfare in equestrian sports, during which the recommendations were a central point of discussion.

FEI president Ingmar de Vos acknowledged welfare issues but said: “I hope we can demonstrate that we’re taking care of this ourselves to avoid legislation”, referencing the progress of the FEI’s recent welfare action plan.

He added that “complaining has become a business” and that the FEI would not take action “because people are shouting loud” – “actions have to be evidence-based”.

On dressage, Mr De Vos added: “We all recognise that we want to see a difference. We want to see horses with natural movements. We are working on that and our judges will have to learn, because how did we get there? It’s because the judges wanted to see more and more spectacular things, which were not so good – I think – for the horse.”

When the floor was opened for questions, Mr Fugslang asked about banning “certain bits” and later wrote: “Despite the equestrian associations saying they want the best for their competition horses, I, unfortunately, lacked answers on how to get away from the unhealthy culture of lack of animal welfare we still see in top sport.

“I believe legislation is part of the answer… The riding associations have a huge responsibility, which I don’t think they live up to. This is why I believe there is a need for rules to ban outdated gear, change judging criteria, require education and ensure that horses in sport feel well.”

The Danish council has no legislative power and it is up to relevant authorities to act on the recommendations. The spokesperson said: “In the past, several recommendations from the council have led to legal initiatives, however, this is not always the case. So, it is not possible to provide an estimate of how likely the recommendations are to become legislation.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now