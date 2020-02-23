‘A life well lived’: new welfare strategy to protect racehorses from birth to death *H&H Plus*

H&H looks in-depth into racing’s new five-year plan and garners reaction from the wider industry to this ‘watershed moment’ for British racing...
Promoting and protecting the truth that racehorses enjoy “a life well lived” was the key message from British racing’s newly created welfare strategy.
While horse welfare is undeniably at the heart of British racing and equestrian sport, this five-year plan is the first time racing has had a single, overarching welfare strategy that covers thoroughbreds not just in racing, but from birth to death.
The Horse Welfare Board (HWB), comprising a cross-section of the industry, put forward 20 recommendations, covering areas from euthanasia to the ethics of using horses in sport, a consultation on whip rules, more data collection and improved traceability.
Its four aims are: the best possible quality of life, lifetime responsibility, best possible safety and the growth and maintenance of trust.
