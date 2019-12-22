Whole life care for all racehorses is key for sport’s future *H&H Plus*

New ways to keep track of what happens to horses in Britain after leaving racing are being developed, including a system to log what happens to each equine when their careers come to an end. Other plans being headed by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) include simplifying associated paperwork and creating a rule to ensure accurate information is collected.
Allegations about the welfare of racehorses leaving the sport made international headlines this year after a TV documentary that showed shocking scenes of treatment of horses in slaughterhouses in Australia. But the alleged situation is extremely different to and in no way representative of UK reality.
