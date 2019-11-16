Why racing and horse sport need to work together *H&H Plus*

The British Horseracing Authority has commissioned a project to develop a welfare and wellbeing assessment to identify factors that contribute most to horses’ quality of life

The equestrian industry must work together to ensure our sports continue to thrive under increased public scrutiny.

Annamarie Phelps, chair of the British Horseracing Authority, set out how the organisation is taking responsibility in racing, at the World Horse Welfare conference on 13 November.

Ms Phelps spoke of racing’s, and horse sport’s, need to maintain its social licence to operate, and act to ensure welfare is not only the top priority, but communicating this to the public.

“If we could let ourselves off the bridle and talk about our horses with the same exuberance as a young Enable [ran], that would be a good start,” she said.

