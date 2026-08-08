The summer season is now well and truly in full swing. At the time of sending this to print, I’m especially looking forward to competing at the Dublin Horse Show this week. It’s been on my bucket list for years.

If you’ve never been to Dublin, I’d definitely recommend putting it on your list. It’s a fantastic show with an atmosphere unlike anywhere else, and I’m really looking forward to experiencing it from inside the ring for the first time.

To qualify, I had to travel over to Ireland a few weeks ago, as over there it’s the horse and rider combination that qualifies, so you can’t qualify the animal and substitute another rider.

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Set shows

One thing that’s really struck me over the last few weeks is the use of set shows and whether they’re actually being marked as intended.

It’s certainly not a new discussion. Spend five minutes around the collecting ring and it’s a topic that comes up time and time again. The general feeling is that when a rider doesn’t perform the set show as specified, those inaccuracies aren’t always reflected in the marks.

I’ve watched several classes recently where competitors have been given a set show, yet obvious errors haven’t appeared to affect the performance mark. A rider might be asked to trot the full diagonal but strikes off into canter over X, or misses a marker altogether. Surely those things should be reflected in the performance mark? Otherwise, what’s the point of having a set show?

For me, it also feels a little unfair on those competitors who have ridden the set show to the letter. If accuracy isn’t properly recognised, it inevitably leaves people frustrated and questioning whether that attention to detail really mattered.

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First ridden classes

The other thing I have found myself questioning is whether set shows really belong in first ridden classes. Personally, I’m not convinced they do.

First ridden classes are a child’s first real solo introduction to ridden showing. It’s their first opportunity to compete without the support of a leader, so building confidence, learning the ropes and, most importantly, enjoying themselves should be the priority.

Most children spend weeks at home practising their individual show. They know exactly where they are going to trot, where they would like to canter and where they plan to halt, meaning that when they walk into the ring they’re as confident and prepared as they can possibly be.

Then comes the curve ball. They’re handed a completely different show to the one they’ve spent many weeks practising.

I’ve watched children who are perfectly capable riders suddenly freeze because they’re desperately trying to remember what comes next. The focus shifts from riding well and showing off a happy partnership with their pony to trying to remember the next movement.

For some children that’s absolutely fine, but for others it completely knocks their confidence, which is a real shame. One bad experience at that age can easily dent a child’s confidence, and confidence is arguably the most important thing we’re trying to build in those early years.

I know the counterargument will be that they need to learn to adapt. I don’t disagree that it’s an important part of progressing through the levels. But does that really need to start in the first riddens? Wouldn’t we be better allowing children to build confidence first, before introducing set shows as they move up the ranks?

I’m not sure there’s a right or wrong answer, which is exactly why it’s an interesting discussion to have. Are set shows really adding value to these classes, or are they simply creating an unnecessary hurdle for the very riders we’re trying to encourage?

● If you were judging, how would you deal with a rider failing to perform your set show, even if they were your favourite combination? Let us know your thoughts at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to have your thoughts published in a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine