‘Set shows are a topic that comes up time and time again in the collecting ring,’ says Rebecca Penny

H&H’s showing columnist Rebecca Penny on set shows and whether they’re marked appropriately

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A line up of first ridden native ponies with a grey welsh pony closest to the camera with a young rider on board
“Do set shows really belong in first ridden classes?” asks Rebecca Penny
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

The summer season is now well and truly in full swing. At the time of sending this to print, I’m especially looking forward to competing at the Dublin Horse Show this week. It’s been on my bucket list for years.

If you’ve never been to Dublin, I’d definitely recommend putting it on your list. It’s a fantastic show with an atmosphere unlike anywhere else, and I’m really looking forward to experiencing it from inside the ring for the first time.

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Rebecca Penny
Rebecca Penny
H&H columnist

Rebecca Penny has won at HOYS and RIHS on various native breeds. She has won the M&M championship at HOYS and lifted the M&M supreme in London in both 2015 and 2021. She is a website designer and online marketing consultant.