The importance of turnout and giving horses choices covered in new Government welfare guidance

The Scottish Government equine welfare guidance has been updated with the aim of giving all equids a good life

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Pictured horses grazing in a field
The Scottish Government equine welfare guidance includes the importance of turnout
(Image credit: Alamy)

New equine welfare guidance is encouraging owners in Scotland to “take measures that will truly provide their horses, ponies and donkeys with a good life”.

The Scottish Government has published new guidelines, created with support from organisations including the National Equine Welfare Council, British Horse Society (BHS) and SSPCA, to replace the 2009 welfare of equids code of practice.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.