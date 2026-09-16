‘We’re determined to get answers’: new campaign launched after increase in grass sickness cases and fatalities

It has been a “pretty bad year” for grass sickness but it is thought there have been far more cases than have been reported

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Horses grazing in a sunny field in autumn
(Image credit: Alamy)

A major appeal has been launched for funding to help in the ongoing battle against equine grass sickness (EGS) after a recent increase in cases – including the death of five ponies in a herd of eight.

The Equine Grass Sickness Fund, a charity that is part of the Moredun Foundation, had recorded 74 cases of EGS by 11 September 2026, compared to 67 in 2025. The condition, which causes degenerative changes to the central and autonomic (involuntary) nervous systems, is fatal in some 80% of cases.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.