‘Worms don’t go on holiday’: owners urged not to delay testing as heat and drought may increase parasite risk

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Horses in a field of yellowing grass
(Image credit: Westgate Labs)

“Worms don’t go on holiday” is the message to equestrians this summer, and higher temperatures may mean more horses need treating than normal.

Parasite specialist Westgate Labs is urging people to stick to eight- to 12-week testing intervals as the high temperatures are replicating conditions in 2025, when “significantly more” horses needed treatment than usual.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.