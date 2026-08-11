‘Early-morning grass isn’t always safe’: laminitis prevention advice for owners after new research

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A7GD5D Grey pony walking towards the camera in a field while wearing a grazing muzzle, with white electric fence behind him
(Image credit: Alamy)

Advances in feeding and managing horses to reduce risk of laminitis are being shared following a significant body of recent research.

Scientists presented new findings, undertaken in collaboration with equine feed company Spillers, on laminitis risk, grazing management and the equine microbiome at the 13th European workshop on equine nutrition in Lisbon last month.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.