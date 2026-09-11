British equine studbook takes steps to stamp out ‘awful disease’

PSSM1 testing for foals was brought in this year as a requirement for studbook inclusion, with immediate effect

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An Appaloosa grazing in a field
(Image credit: Alamy)

The British Appaloosa Society (BApS) is introducing mandatory PSSM1 testing for its main studbook, a step that will “improve the long-term health and welfare of the breed”.

The decision to introduce the testing with immediate effect was made at the society’s AGM in May. All foals registered with the BApS main studbook must either test negative for PSSM1 – polysaccharide storage myopathy type one – or be proven negative by parentage.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.